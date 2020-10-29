The money managers have been continuously buying corn for ten weeks in a row. Really, this is just overkill.

There is no growth in domestic demand for corn by ethanol producers in the US.

The seasonality involves a period of the likely decrease in the corn price in the next two months.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

The current corn futures price is well above its five-year range. At that, the seasonality involves a period of the likely decrease in the corn price in the next two months. This should not be ignored...

Corn-Soybean Spread

As of today, the price of corn futures is already close to a balanced state with the price of soybean futures:

I want to note that corn and soybeans are highly correlated with each other:

This correlation is even stronger than that between corn and wheat:

In the context of the ratio of prices for corn and soybeans, it is worth noting that further growth in the price of corn already looks less reasonable.

U.S. Export

The US corn exports continue at a record pace. However, there were no accelerations in the last month.

Ethanol

According to the US Energy Information Administration data, ethanol production has stopped growing. It means that there is no growth in domestic demand for corn by ethanol producers. This is a negative factor for an overbought market.

Supply And Demand

In May, the USDA forecast assumed a surplus of 25 million tons for the global corn market in 2020/2021. Now, a deficit of 3.78 million tons is expected. So, judging by the dynamics of USDA forecasts, the corn market has ground for growth. But let's dig deeper.

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures. And from this point of view, we can conclude that the current corn futures price is balanced:

And if we look exclusively at the US corn market, the price is even slightly higher than the balanced level:

Funds

The money managers have been continuously buying corn for TEN WEEKS IN A ROW:

And now, their net position in corn is close to a multi-year maximum:

In my opinion, there is only a small chance that funds will continue to buy corn.

Bottom Line

So, in my opinion, the corn market has reached the point where a correction is brewing. And what has been happening in the market for the last two days will probably continue. In such conditions, in my opinion, the CORN ETF will decrease to $12.50 per share in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.