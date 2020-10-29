Regional Banks Still Wrestling With Pandemic - Part 2

Mars Bancorp also had a solid quarter but continues to sport low financial ratios and appears to be a pure Dividend and Book Value play.

This is the second in a series of articles discussing 3rd Quarter performance of my Regional Bank Portfolio.

This is my second in a series of four articles that will discuss the 3rd Quarter performance of each regional bank I currently recommend. This article contains a discussion of Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN) and Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP).

The first bank to release earnings was LOGN, which is up a little over three percent from the January 20, 2020 purchase date. LOGN issued its press release on October 14.

LOGN reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,534,000 or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share…. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.95 compared to $2.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

That is great performance but not quite as good as it sounds:

Note: Earnings in the 3rd Quarter of 2020 include a Bank Owned Life Insurance Settlement of $722,000 which is an extraordinary item.

This extraordinary item added $1.18 per share for the quarter so results would have been $1.33 and $3.77 compared with last year's $.98 and $2.71; still excellent in this environment. Table 3 shows the performance.

Table 3: LOGN Financials

LOGN (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2020 (3rd) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 Assets $223,261 $223,261 $221,611 $192,744 $188,251 Liabilities $195,643 $195,643 $195,420 $167,587 $164,006 Shareholder Equity (Total) $27,618 $27,618 $26,191 $25,157 $24,245 Total Loans Outstanding $140,077 $140,077 $144,134 $130,163 $124,238 Non Performing Loans $516 $516 $448 $184 $250 Allowance for Loan Losses $1870 $1870 $1813 $1759 $1762 Deposits $193,743 $193,743 $193,278 $166,063 $160,588 Shares Outstanding 611,863 611,863 611,863 611,863 610,681 Net Interest Income $5,008 $1,672 $1,612 $1,724 $6,558 Provisions for Loan Losses $109 $50 $59 $0 $0 Non Interest Expense $4,259 $1,496 $1,498 $1,265 $4,915 Total Noninterest Income $2,878 $1,589 $1,024 $265 $1,085 Income Taxes $492 $181 $200 $111 $479 Net Income (Total) $3,026 $1,534 $879 $613 $2,249 Earnings/Share $4.95 $2.51 $1.44 $1.00 $3.68 Dividends/ Share $1.05 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $4.15 Share Price at Close of Period $34.50 $34.50 $33.00 $34.00 $39.17 Yield 4.05% 4.06% 4.24% 4.12% 10.59% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 12.37% 12.37% 11.82% 13.05% 12.88% Book Value $45.14 $45.14 $42.81 $41.12 $39.70 Loan/Deposit 72.30% 72.30% 74.57% 78.38% 77.36% Efficiency Ratio 54% 46% 57% 64% 64% Net Interest Margin 3.24% 3.25% 3.15% 3.62% 3.63% Price/Earnings 5.25 3.44 5.74 8.48 10.64 Price/Book 0.76 0.76 0.77 0.83 0.99 Dividend Payout 21.23% 13.96% 24.36% 34.94% 112.69% Return on Equity 15.52% 23.66% 13.94% 9.93% 9.38% Return on Assets 1.96% 2.98% 1.72% 1.29% 1.24% % of NPL/Loans 0.37% 0.37% 0.31% 0.14% 0.20%

Obviously, the first thing we want to look at is loan quality. The bank has only set aside $109,000 for Loan Loss Provision since the pandemic started compared to an increase of over $250,000 in Non-Performing Loans. But, Allowance for Loan losses is $1,870,000 so they have about a 3:1 coverage, which is very solid. Their performance was solid as well; Assets and Deposits are slightly up and earnings, which were discussed earlier, had a nice increase.

As far as ratios go, the Loan to Deposit ratio is a modest 72% so this is a conservatively ran bank. The P/B and P/E are .76 and 5.25 respectively; both very low numbers historically but not unusual during these times. The ROE and ROA are 15.52% and 1.96%, both well above the industry averages of 3.2% and .34%. Finally, Dividend Payout is slightly over 20%, well below the industry average of almost 40%. The 112% Dividend Payout from 2019 is misleading because they paid a special dividend of $2.75 per share. Table 5, later in the article, contains my estimate of the bank's worth.

MNBP, down almost 14% since my recommendation almost exactly a year ago, released earnings on October 23 and they had good results as well. Interestingly, they do not break their earnings into quarters, only a synopsis of the nine month period.

…the Company earned $1,465,000 as compared to $1,348,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $117,000 or 8.7%.

This translates to $18.31 per share vs. $16.85 last year. A nice increase, especially in this environment. Table 4 details the performance.

Table 4: MNBP Financials

MNBP (Thousands) 2020 YTD 2020 (3rd Qtr) 2020 (2nd Qtr) 2020 (1st Qtr) 2019 Assets $457,400 $457,400 $442,600 $421,100 $407,700 Liabilities $417,200 $417,200 $402,700 $381,900 $370,100 Shareholder Equity $40,200 $40,200 $39,900 $39,200 $37,600 Total Loans Outstanding $287,600 $287,600 $294,800 $276,800 $270,100 Provision for Loan Losses $138 $38 $87 $13 $15 Deposits $401,500 $401,500 $386,000 $365,500 $352,500 Shares Outstanding 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 Net Interest Income $8,232 $2,822 $2,711 $2,699 $11,007 Non Interest Expense $8,905 $3,031 $2,891 $2,983 $11,226 Total Noninterest Income $2,466 $865 $957 $644 $2,347 Income Taxes $190 $69 $89 $32 $280 Net Income (Total) $1,465 $549 $601 $315 $1,833 Earnings/Share $18.31 $6.86 $7.51 $3.94 $22.91 Dividends/ Share $9.00 $3.00 $3.00 $3.00 $12.00 Share Price $332.00 $332.00 $332.00 $333.00 $388.00 Yield 3.61% 3.61% 3.61% 3.60% 3.09% FINANCIAL RATIOS TCE 8.79% 8.79% 9.01% 9.31% 9.22% Book Value $502.50 $502.50 $498.75 $490.00 $470.00 Efficiency Ratio 83% 82% 79% 89% 84% Net Interest Margin 2.53% 2.61% 2.55% 2.61% 2.74% Price/Earnings 9.06 12.09 11.05 21.14 16.93 Price/Book 0.66 0.66 0.67 0.68 0.83 Dividend Payout 49.15% 43.72% 39.93% 76.19% 52.37% Return on Equity 5.01% 5.65% 6.20% 3.28% 5.05% Return on Assets 0.45% 0.51% 0.57% 0.30% 0.46% Loan/Deposit 71.63% 71.63% 76.37% 75.73% 76.62%

From the Quarterly Report regarding loan quality:

The provision for loan losses totaled $138,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a $15,000 provision for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at September 30, 2020, remained very strong as evidenced by no delinquencies, nonaccrual loans at 0.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 0.94% of total loans.

The loan quality is remarkable and the bank seems to be weathering the storm well. And there was a nice earnings bump. As the spreadsheet shows, MNBP has had a sharp uptick in Loans and Deposits this year. This is consistent with other banks as the Payroll Protection Plan has increased the loan quantity while the borrower usually deposits the money in the lending bank.

As a commenter to one of my previous articles has pointed out, this seems to be a stock to be stored in a safety deposit box accumulating dividends. It is very conservatively run, with a low Loan/Deposit ratio and, apparently, few at-risk loans. But the ratios are so-so, with the ROE and ROA values at an average range and a current P/E over 13, which is higher than most. "Why did you buy it?" is a reasonable question and I would answer that the dividend is extremely safe and I have hope that the excess shareholder equity might eventually be used for a large special dividend or tempt a buyout offer.

So what are the banks worth? Table 5 displays my estimates using the 2nd quarter average regional bank P/B and P/E values of .8 and 10.43 respectively. It also shows what the banks were worth using the last quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic) values; 1.32 and 10.91 respectively. I have temporarily suspended placing a buyout value on banks as M&A has slowed to a crawl and the P/B premiums are all over the place on the deals that have been made.

Table 5: Estimated Value for Banks

LOGN MNBP Present Valuation P/B $36.11 $402.00 P/E $52.26 $254.03 Pre-COVID-19 Valuation P/B $55.52 $663.30 P/E $54.66 $265.72

In conclusion, these are both conservative banks and I continue to be bullish on each. That being said, LOGN appears to be the better buy based on current performance and future growth while MNBP is a play on unlocking the book value. As promised in my last article regarding MNBP, I purchased 100 shares at $336 in October. As always, please do your own due diligence and buy only with a limit order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought shares of MNBP at various times in October until I reached a total of 100 shares. All shares were bought at $336.