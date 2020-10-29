100: The 'Hidden' Floor Of USDJPY

Introduction

In the past two decades, the Japanese yen has been viewed as a ‘refuge’ currency to hold in periods of economic crisis and elevated uncertainty. This has been a major concern for Japanese officials as the strong currency has been exacerbating the significant disinflationary wave in Japan with inflation running way below the BoJ 2-percent target.

Following years of yen strength, leading to a constant deterioration in the trade balance and to a fall in inflation expectations, the election of PM Shinzo Abe in December 2012 (massive stimulus package – Abenomics) followed by the introduction of the Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQME) program by the BoJ in April 2013 led to a severe rise in JPY volatility, lifting the exchange rate from 75 to 125 in May 2015. However, the USDJPY exchange rate has entered a bearish momentum since then as demand for classic safe haven such as the yen has remained strong due to the rising uncertainty associated to range of macro events (Brexit, Trade War and more recently Covid19 shock). Figure 1 shows that USDJPY is approaching the important support level of 100, and we think that further yen strength will start to bother Japanese officials. Hence, we are quite convinced that the BoJ will start to intervene soon (jawboning, more QE?) in order to prevent the yen from constantly strengthening. Is the 100 level on USDJPY the ‘hidden’ floor for the BoJ?

Figure 1

Yen loves volatility

As opposed to many assets, the Japanese yen has historically been a ‘counter-cyclical’ currency that appreciates in periods of market stress. One popular FX pair that we like to watch with equity markets is AUDJPY; while the yen tends to depreciate in periods of low volatility, the Australian dollar generally appreciates when the economic cycle is accelerating. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the striking co-movement between AUDJPY during the 2000s; carry traders were investing in the Aussie and borrowing in yen to take opportunity of the interest rate differential between the two economies, which led to a constant appreciation in the AUDJPY until the Financial Crisis that led to massive carry wipeouts and to a dramatic plunge in the pair.

If we look back at the past 30 years of data, we can notice that investors have generally rushed to the yen in periods of high volatility. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the monthly average performance of the most liquid currencies relative to the dollar when the VIX rises above 20 since 1990; the yen has averaged 45bps in monthly returns when the VIX was high.

Figure 2

Stronger yen implies cheaper equities and low inflation

One major concern for Japanese policymakers has been the low level of inflation; figure 3 (left frame) shows that core CPI has been averaging 0 percent in the past two decades and has constantly undershot BoJ’s target of 2 percent. The little spike we observed in 2014 was due to the rise in consumption tax from 5 to 8 percent in April 2014 in attempt to rein in public debt; core CPI soared to 3.4% in May 2014 but quickly plunged back to its LT (-1, 1) percent range. Hence, further yen strength will not only significantly slow down the economic ‘recovery’ in this new restrictive economy but also continue to weigh on inflation expectations, which are both a negative sign for Japanese officials.

The second negative aspect of a strong yen is that it usually coincides with lower equity valuations. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the negative momentum in USDJPY has been dragging equities to the downside in recent years; the TOPIX peaked in January 2018 at nearly 1,900 and has been constantly trending lower since then and is currently trading slightly above 1,600. Even though Japanese companies are hoarding a significant amount of cash, a strong yen will continue to bring their valuation down in the medium term.

Figure 3

Closing thoughts

Even though central banks are not officially supposed to manipulate exchange rates, they can influence the FX market by running aggressive monetary ‘printing’ policies to cheapen the currency. Hence, we believe that the yen strength is starting to be an issue for Japanese officials and that policymakers will start to intervene as the USDJPY gets closer to the 100 psychological level.

