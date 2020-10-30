Walmex stock has done nothing over the past decade even as earnings grow at 10%/year, setting up compelling upside.

The offline business is a cash cow. Walmex is as powerful in Mexico as Walmart is in the U.S.

The pandemic is giving the company's omnichannel approach a massive boost; with this sales momentum, Walmex can overtake MercadoLibre in the Mexican market.

Walmart Mexico "Walmex" (OTCQX:WMMVY) (Mexico City: WALMEX) is the largest retailer in Mexico. It operates the familiar Walmart and Sam's brands, and also other grocery trademarks such as Aurrera in Mexico and Central America.

The investment case for Walmart Mexico is a simple and appealing one: The company is trading for a cheaper price than the parent Walmart while growing more quickly. Meanwhile, its e-commerce efforts are flourishing, and -- unlike the U.S. -- there is no dominant Mexican e-commerce player yet. So Walmex has more upside opportunity in grabbing a leading position now.

Walmart (WMT) retains 70% ownership of Walmart Mexico. Meanwhile, the other 30% of the company is listed on the Mexican stock exchange, and thus has built a diversified shareholder base of both domestic Mexican investors along with outside holders and ETFs.

Walmart's continuing control of its Mexican subsidiary is a win-win for both parties. By retaining a dominant stake in Walmex, U.S. Walmart has a steady handle on what happens with its brand in Mexico and Central America. Mexican companies tend to have good governance and low levels of fraud and other malfeasance as compared to most other emerging markets. Even so, the fact that Walmart executives in Bentonville are still in control further insulates investors.

Walmex is also too big to fail. It's the largest retailer (and employer) in Mexico and Central America. The company's revenues make up around 2.5% of total Mexican GDP, to give a sense of scale. Walmex is equally dominant in Mexico as Walmart itself is back in the U.S.

So in buying Walmex, you're getting a bluest of blue chip stocks within Mexico. That's reflected in its market cap - it's the second biggest listing in Mexico, only trailing Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMX) telecom giant. If it's already a huge business that is well-known and highly-valued within Mexico, what's the case for investing today?

Two reasons. First, Mexico itself has been in a brutal bear market since 2013. Mexican stocks, in dollar terms, are down 50% since their all-time highs. Given the state of most markets globally, it's pretty remarkable that the Mexican stock market is so far off its highs. Merely returning to 2013 levels of optimism would cause Mexican shares to double. In the meantime, Walmex has generated a great deal of alpha compared to its index:

Walmex stock (quoted in Dollars) has held its ground, even as Mexican stocks in general have been in a deep bear market.

And I'd argue that Mexico deserves to go significantly higher than its previous highs. Since 2013, Mexico has pushed through an improved free trade deal with the U.S. and Canada and more broadly diversified its economy away from oil, among other achievements.

Walmex: The E-Commerce Giant No One's Told You About Yet

Walmart Mexico has already built hundreds of dedicated pickup locations for online orders.

While Walmex is far and away Mexico's largest physical retailer, obviously, nowadays, investors are fascinated with e-commerce. Argentina's MercadoLibre (MELI), for example, has a slightly large market cap than Walmex. That's pretty amazing, as MercadoLibre has just $2.8 billion in annual revenues and loses money, whereas Walmex earns around $2 billion of profit in the average year.

This isn't just a value investor griping though, fear not. As it turns out, Walmex shares a lot with its corporate parent. That includes a digital strategy. Both Walmart (U.S.) and Walmex were slow to start their e-commerce plans. Walmart's online problems in the U.S. were well-known and a major overhang on the stock up through 2017. And in Mexico, MercadoLibre had 20% market share in Mexico in 2011, and appeared to have a path to dominating the market. By contrast, Walmex and Amazon Mexico (AMZN) were slow in launching serious operations.

As is often the case outside of its home Argentine market, however, MercadoLibre's service has underwhelmed, leaving a huge market opportunity for additional entrants to catch up. And that's just what has happened.

Source: Statista

By 2018, Amazon had already overtaken MercadoLibre as MELI's market share has eroded. And since then, Amazon has continued to prosper, and now Walmex, which was already a solid third, is now making its push to surpass MercadoLibre as well.

The pandemic was the perfect opportunity for Walmex to show off its digital capabilities. Walmex has Mexico's most extensive retail logistics network, and thus was capable of handling the surge in demand for both groceries and non-perishable items.

As a result, Walmex posted utterly insane 217% e-commerce growth in Q2 of this year:

Source. The company's latest presentation is at that link in English -- highly recommended reading if you want more background info on the company.

This comes as a rapid payoff for the company's heavy investments in e-commerce in recent years. Even prior to the pandemic, Walmex was spending $100 million annually on e-commerce and technology development and more than $200 million annually on logistics. Thus, it already had features such as direct ordering from within WhatsApp already in place and ready to go when the crisis hit. See this for Walmart's grocery chain Superama:

Now let's suppose the e-commerce business doesn't amount to much. Somehow everything that can go wrong does go wrong, Walmex's 217% online growth from this year disappears, and it ends up being a distant third to Amazon Mexico and MercadoLibre in Mexico. Even in this unlikely scenario, the stock is... fairly valued. That's right, prospective investors are paying no premium for the e-commerce angle of Walmex.

Just look at the operating results. The company is growth machine, putting up nearly 10%/year compounded results across a variety of operating results. It earns above average gross margins for mass-market retail, and, impressively, its return on invested capital has been rising, even in the face of a dormant Mexican economy from 2013-onward:

Source: QuickFS

The Mexican economy has been in the doldrums since 2013 and the Peso has weakened. Despite that, the company has put up enviable numbers. Now imagine what happens when you see 4% Mexican GDP growth and a tailwind from currency.

That's not all. Look at the capital structure -- there's virtually no debt here, and there's a huge asset base. With that in mind, you'd expect the company to earn pretty mediocre returns on assets and equity. Instead, it's throwing off a 20% return on equity despite not carrying much debt.

The earnings growth is also impressive given that Walmex is already Mexico's largest retailer and employer. Despite that, it is still managing to find numerous opportunities to reinvest and expand its business, both in the physical world and online.

Current Valuation

The company's current earnings are slightly depressed compared to normal. This is primarily because the company had to pay a large tax settlement in Q2 related to a gain on sale from when it sold off its restaurant business years ago.

However, over the past three years, Walmex has earned $1.19, $1.05, and $1.14 per share, respectively. Thus, it's trading around 19-21x earnings. And those earnings are from when the Mexican economy was in a stagnant period. Assuming growth returns at a normal clip and/or Walmex is able to maintain its improved market share that it has picked up during Covid-19, earnings should move higher. I see EPS moving to $1.50 in 2022. That, plus P/E ratio expansion, can lead to tremendous upside.

If you recall, Walmart U.S. went from 15x earnings in 2016 to 30x earnings in 2018 and is now has settled around 27x forward earnings. That expansion, along with solid organic earnings growth, led WMT stock to 150% upside over the past few years. Incredible stuff out of a mega-cap stock.

It's easy to see the same path forward for Walmex. The stock should re-rate to at least 25x if not 30x earnings as investors figure out that Walmex is in a better position in Mexican e-commerce than Walmart was/is in its domestic U.S. region.

That gets you to a price of $37 to $45 per share for WMMVY stock, as compared to the current $24 quotation. That's a huge move for the second-largest company in a country, and in particular one that holds a fortress balance sheet and minimal downside risk.

Meanwhile, the Mexican grocery and general merchandise market, overall, offers far more growth than the U.S. counterpart. Walmart and Sam's Club still have plenty of attractive locations for new brick & mortar stores as well, and with Walmex leading the country in logistics investments, that's a virtuous cycle that makes both online and in-person shopping more powerful as those investments stack up.

This is a classic emerging markets play. As people earn more money, they upgrade to shopping at the likes of Sam's Club rather than buying from street markets or corner stores. And with Walmex already investing heavily online, it gained a generational opportunity this March to show off its e-commerce chops to a whole new class of younger consumers.

Long story short, at worst, Walmex continues chugging along with its offline growth, throwing off a 5% earnings yield with high single digits annual growth. The U.S. ADRs would continue to trade in the low-to-mid $20s. On the upside, once large investors figure out that Walmex -- not MercadoLibre -- is the best way to play Mexican e-commerce shares could rerate sharply higher, just as WMT stock has gone parabolic in the U.S. And when Mexico catches another bull market in general, Walmex stock will be set to soar as well, as it's a high-quality low-risk holding that is currently on virtually no ones' radars.

