Since I wrote my bullish piece on Nucor, the shares have underperformed the S&P 500. Thankfully, my short puts have blunted the loss somewhat, proving their value yet again.

It's been just under 10 months since I wrote my bullish piece on Nucor (NUE), and in that time, the shares have returned about -11% against the S&P 500 which is basically flat. I thought I'd check in on the name to see if I should buy more, hold or abandon the name. I'll make this determination by reviewing the financials, with a special emphasis on dividend sustainability, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Also, I earlier recommended investors sell puts on the name, and so I should comment on that also.

You're a busy crowd, dear readers, and you have much more fun and interesting things to do than read my stuff. So I'll come right to the point. I think Nucor represents great value at current prices, and I think the dividend is reasonably secure. Given that the current yield is quite attractive, and given that the dividends provide a "floor" for the stock price, I think now's a great time to add to this position. For those who are nervous about buying, I think the options market provides a great way to generate returns at a much lower risk. I'll present my preferred options trade below, but first I must review the recent financial performance and the current stock valuation.

Financial Update

Unsurprisingly, the first nine months of 2020 have been relatively challenging for this company, given that it depends so heavily on the capital expenditures of others. In particular, revenue was down just under 15% from the same period a year ago, and net earnings absolutely cratered, down fully 67%. On the bright side, the firm managed to react dynamically to the softening of demand, especially in the 3rd quarter. Both cost of goods sold, and marketing expenses were down 12% and 16% respectively. Less rosy is the fact that debt has ballooned, up just under 29% from the year ago period, while interest expense was up 26%. The growth of debt is obviously not sustainable, and will eventually crowd out dividend payments if it isn't tended to.

In the teeth of this slowdown, management managed to boost dividends very slightly, and I think this demonstrates that management is very shareholder friendly (more on this below). I consider that to be hugely important, as the dividend is a reason many investors would buy this name.

Dividend Sustainability

Obviously, the dividend is a significant reason why some investors would want to own these shares, so I want to spend some time looking at that. In some sense, the dividend buoys stock price, and if the dividend is cut or suspended, the shares will crater. Thus, I think it makes sense to try to understand exactly how safe the dividend is at this point. I do that by looking at the size and timing of future cash outflows, and comparing those to current and likely future resources. Obviously, if the company needs to spend more money on debt repayment and lease obligations than it has in cash, that's bad. I looked at the size and timing of required and likely future outflows, and compiled them in a table for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. There's no need to thank me, but you should know that my birthday's coming up, so if you feel compelled to express your gratitude, reach out and I'll direct you to this year's gift registry.

I think CAPEX expense is significant here, and requires some explanation. First, the company has forecast a CAPEX requirement of ~$2 billion in 2020, and I've forecast this amount going forward in my obligations table. When reading this table, though, I would urge you to keep the following in mind, dear reader. First, only 25% (about $500 million) of that capital expenditure is earmarked for maintenance purposes. The other $1.5 billion is for various growth initiatives. This suggests to me that the company has the power to remain flexible about the timing of this $1.5 billion outflow. It should also be remembered that CAPEX is a very volatile element in this case. Over the past three years, for instance, it ranged from $449 million in 2017 and jumped to $1.477 billion in 2019 as a consequence of investments made at Nucor Gallatin (in both hot band galvanizing and sheet metal expansion). The result is that my CAPEX forecast is relatively tenuous. I add it here to drive home the point that this is a very capital intensive business, with relatively high cash demands.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has ~$3.278 billion in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company's generated an average of $2.086 billion in cash from operations over the past three years. When I compare the size of the upcoming outflows to current and likely future resources, I conclude that the dividend is reasonably safe here. Given the relatively high yield at the moment, I'd be comfortable adding to my position at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

This business, like most businesses, suffered a great deal during the pandemic obviously. That said, I've satisfied myself that the dividend is sustainable, and therefore I think there'll be some support for the shares from here. That said, I never want to overpay for a stock, and I think cheaper stocks offer the possibility of both higher returns and lower risk. They're higher return because when the market receives a positive surprise about a company, the shares tend to rally. They're lower risk because any marginal bad news that comes from a company doesn't drive the shares lower, given the low expectations embedded in price.

I think the following graphic is helpful in describing the cheapness of this name. The shares are currently trading near the low end of their multi year valuation range, which I like a great deal.

Data by YCharts

Based on this valuation, I would recommend these shares to new investors. The dividend is safe, and the stock is relatively cheap compared to its long-term valuation.

Options Update

In my previous article on Nucor, I recommended that investors follow me and sell the July 2020 puts with a strike of $47.50 for $1.59. These were exercised as the shares declined in price, and I'm now the proud owner of a very large (for me) position in Nucor. I characterize short puts as "win-win" trades because, among other things, they give the investor the opportunity to acquire great companies at better than current prices. When I made this recommendation, the shares were changing hands at $54, so in the context of what was known at the time, a net acquisition price of $46 was not terrible as it dropped my average purchase price significantly. Had the shares remained above $47.50 for the duration, I would have simply pocketed the premium, which is also a "win" in my estimation.

Since I like to try to repeat success, I'll recommend yet another short options trade on this stock.

Specifically, I like the April 2021 put with a strike of $37.50, which is currently bid-asked at $1.75-$2.20. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and the shares remain above this price over the next several months, the investor will pocket a "free" $150 per contract. If the shares drop further, the investor will acquire this sustainable business at a price that represents a yield of ~4.5%. I consider that to be a winning outcome also.

Now that you're hopefully intrigued by the "win-win" nature of short puts, it's time for our usually scheduled boilerplate about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Nucor today at a price of ~$46.75. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the worst possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 23% below the current price. To repeat what I wrote earlier, buying the same asset at a near ¼ discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

It's no secret that Nucor has suffered during the pandemic, and the recent past has been relatively ugly. Investors don't buy the past, though, they buy the future. I think the future is much brighter here for a few reasons. Capital expenditures on which Nucor relies are starting to pick up and the attractive dividend yield is sustainable in my estimation. For those who remain nervous, I think short put options represent a great alternative to sitting on the sidelines. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time before meeting. I think investors would be wise to buy before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.