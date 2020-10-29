I also examine how if Intel fails to improve over the next few years, how I will determine when it may be time to sell.

The next year or two could be difficult for Intel, but eventually, things are likely to improve. Since it's hard to precisely time a turnaround, I like to be early.

Introduction

Using historical earnings and earnings growth as the yardstick, the current US stock market is expensive and is trading near a PEG ratio of 3 by my calculations. Intel (INTC) is currently trading near a PEG of about 1.5, roughly half that of the market. The PEG ratio is probably the ratio that most efficiently summarizes the valuation of a GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) investment. The PEG is measured as the P/E ratio over the earnings growth rate. So, a stock that is trading at a 20 P/E and has earnings that are expected to grow at a 20% annual rate will have a 20/20 ratio and PEG of 1. I think it's fair to say that historically a PEG of 1 or less has been considered a buying signal for most GARP investors. With our current low interest rates, it has been pretty hard to find many opportunities using that low of a PEG threshold, though, so adjusting for the interest rate environment, perhaps a PEG of 1.5 should be considered reasonable for a good GARP investment nowadays. Intel is currently is being priced about 1.5 PEG if we use full-cycle earnings growth from the past cycle, and I recently bought the stock when it fell under $46.46. This article will explain the reasoning behind my purchase and the process I used to arrive at my buy price for the stock. It will also examine the metrics I'll be watching in the future to help determine whether or not I may have made a mistake, so I'll have some idea when to sell Intel if things don't work out as expected.

Earnings Cyclicality

I begin almost every stock analysis by examining the business's historical earnings cyclicality. If earnings have been highly cyclical, which I roughly define as having dropped more than -50% off their highs, then I classify the stock as "cyclical" and I have a specialized type of analysis that I use for these stocks instead of a traditional analysis that examines earnings and earnings growth rates.

In the FAST Graph above, the dark green shaded area represents Intel's historical adjusted operating earnings. I have annotated the EPS drawdowns with red circles in order to highlight Intel's negative earnings growth years. Intel has had six negative EPS growth years out of the past 20, and next year is expected to be negative as well. During the dot.com bubble burst, Intel's earnings fell over -70% in 2001/2, which, if earnings would have experienced a similar decline at some point since then, would have classified Intel as a cyclical stock. However, since 2003, Intel's biggest EPS decline was -40% back in 2006, and since the dot.com bust, Intel's earnings have essentially been in what I would call a secular uptrend. They have had periods of stagnation and moderately cyclical retreat, but the overall trend has been clearly upwards. For that reason, I don't currently classify Intel as a cyclical stock and I'll use a standard full-cycle analysis for the stock.

Full-Cycle Analysis

Now that I have determined that it's unlikely Intel's future earnings will be highly cyclical, next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis". As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Determining what to consider a "full cycle" right now takes a considerable amount of judgment, though. On one hand, we are currently in a recession. On the other hand, the recession wasn't caused by a general tightening of credit like a "normal" cycle would have been. The current recession was mostly caused by COVID-19 and various governments' actions to prevent the spread of the virus. So, some judgement has to be used regarding how to frame the current cycle and where we stand in it. My assessment is colored both by the history of the individual stock in question and by my current cash position, which remains relatively high, at about 1/3rd of my portfolio. While I was able to put a lot of cash to work back in March, given the government stimulus and low interest rates, the current recession hasn't been nearly as bad as it could have been. This caused me to slightly loosen my investing parameters beginning in September since by then I had a partial read on how the recession was affecting individual business.

For Intel, I decided to start the current cycle around the end of 2010, just after the end of the last recession. This had the effect of excluding a big 75% EPS growth year in 2010, which I felt was appropriate since I don't see a huge EPS growth year like that in Intel's immediate future. So, for my Intel analysis, I'm using a time frame from the beginning of 2011 through the end of 2020, with the last quarter of 2020 being an estimate.

Using the $4.85 per share 2020 earnings estimates I established before the recent earnings report (the consensus has actually risen slightly to $4.89 post earnings report), Intel's current P/E as of my writing today is about 9.44. That seems quite low (and it is) but if we look at the FAST Graph above, we can see that during the period from 2011-2020, Intel's average P/E ratio was only 12.27. So, even though on an absolute basis (and relative to the wider market) Intel's P/E looks cheap. Relative to itself, this cycle isn't that cheap.

I estimate likely future 10-year market sentiment returns by what sort of CAGR we could expect to get over the course of 10 years if the current P/E of 9.44 reverted to the mean of 12.27. And when I run the numbers on that, I get an expected 10-year CAGR of +2.66% for Intel. That's not bad, but perhaps not as great as one might expect when buying such a low P/E stock. I've read some comments that compare Intel to Apple (AAPL) when it traded at P/E under 10 in 2013. As someone who bought Apple stock back then (and who is buying Intel now), I think it is very unlikely we see a rerating of Intel stock up to a 30 P/E at any point over the next 5 years as we saw happen with Apple. My estimates and expectations are much more modest than that for Intel here.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield is about +10.62%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $10.62 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2011, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Intel has bought back about 26% of the business over the course of this cycle. I will back those buybacks out when making my earnings growth estimate, and I'll also take into account those years like 2012 and 2013 when earnings growth declined -11%. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +6.23% over the course of the last cycle. This is actually a higher growth rate than one might expect given Intel's low average P/E.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Intel's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $10.62 plus +6.23% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +6.23% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $250.38 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +9.60% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Intel, it will produce a +2.66% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +9.60% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +12.26% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Since right now, at a price of $45.74, Intel has an expected 10-year CAGR above 12%, it is a "Buy".

Additional Parameters

Since we are currently in a recession, I have a few additional parameters I check in order help weed out potential value traps. The two most relevant in Intel's case are the "Distance from Recession P/E" and the 3-year revenue trend. Let's start with the recession P/E.

I like to know what the previous monthly average low P/E was for stocks this cycle so that I can estimate how low the market might send the stock in worst-case-sentiment scenario. If there is a big gap between the recession P/E and the P/E at my buy threshold, I might sometimes wait for a lower price even though the other metrics look appealing. Interestingly, in Intel's case, its low monthly average low P/E didn't come in 2008 or 2009. It actually occurred in November of 2012, and the average P/E that month was 9.09 according to FAST Graphs.

My standard for this parameter during most of this year once I knew we were going into a recession at the end of February was that I wanted the current P/E to be no higher than 20% of the recession P/E. For example, if the recession P/E of a stock was 10, I wouldn't buy the stock until the current P/E was 12 or lower. In September, because I still had lots of cash left and the central bank and federal government were lending massive support to the economy, I loosened this parameter up a little bit from within 20% of the recession P/E to within 30%. Currently, Intel is within 5% of that 9.09 recession P/E, so it passes this standard easily at today's price and earnings.

The second standard is that I want there to be a positive 3-year revenue trend leading to the peak of the cycle. What I mean by this is that if we start at the peak of the previous cycle, which I put at the end of February 2020, and go back three years from there, was revenue higher than it was 3 years earlier?

Data by YCharts

And, indeed it was higher. So Intel passes this test as well. Here is the revenue trend working back from today, instead of from the peak in February.

Data by YCharts

The trend is even higher today, but it's worth noting that we see a decline starting this past quarter.

The reason I choose 3-years as my time frame for this metric is that it is long enough to help smooth out various events, like bad quarters, or divestitures than can make revenue lumpy. This helps prevent false positives (in this case, a positive is bad because it means the stock could be a value trap). However, if we aren't in a recession (which is a time we might expect revenues to decline) and a business shows lower revenue than it had three years ago, and it's not a particularly cyclical business, then there is very good reason to believe the stock might be a value trap.

While I've read Intel bulls compare the stock to 2013 Apple, I've also read Intel bears compare it to IBM (IBM) from the past several years, and I think that it's premature to make the comparison to IBM. Here is why:

Data by YCharts

Above is IBM's 3-year revenue trend, and it is negative, signally a potential value trap.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is the 3-year revenue trend of IBM on 1/1/14 when it would have first signaled a clear "value trap". Let's see what one's returns would have been if they chose to invest at that point. IBM's P/E at this time in 2014 was about 11 and they had seen significant 15% EPS growth in the period leading up to 2014. So it looked like a good value and even attracted Warren Buffett as a shareholder around this time period.

Data by YCharts

Over the next seven years, including the dividend, one would have lost about 1/4 of their investment in IBM. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 doubled over the same time period.

I could share a couple dozen other S&P 500 stocks this metric would have successfully helped avoid the worst of their losses for long-term shareholders, but currently, Intel is passing. That doesn't mean it will continue to do so, and thinking ahead of time what we might do if Intel were to be significantly disrupted is worth thinking about now so we have a plan in place.

When to sell if I'm wrong

This section might be of interest to current Intel shareholders, and not just those who are considering buying for the first time right now. I take a long-term time frame when I analyze stocks like Intel, but if revenues consistently fall over several years, then it's probably not going to meet my expectations, and I don't want to hold a stock that performs like IBM has the past 7 years.

Complicating this situation is that we are in a recession, and it could get worse before it gets better. Typically, this means I measure revenues from the peak before the recession (as I did earlier) at least until the recession is over. On the other hand, this isn't a normal recession, and one might think that it's a situation that Intel should have benefited from as some other tech companies have, so perhaps we shouldn't lower our revenue expectations much for Intel during this recession. In addition to these considerations, with a 9 billion dollar divestiture next year, revenues are likely to be soft in 2021.

Taking these things into account, I think it's probably fair to expect no revenue recovery potential until 2022, and we would want to allow some time to recover after that. So, if we measure from the current revenue peak in July 2020, if I didn't see signs by July 2023 of a nearly complete revenue recovery from any revenue dip Intel has next year, I would probably at that point assume Intel is in a situation similar to that IBM has been in the past 7 years, and I would take any potential losses or underperformance at that point and sell Intel. But, I think that investors who are holding the stock or considering buying today, need to at least be willing to hold another 2-3 years before giving up on the stock.

Data by YCharts

Keeping with the IBM parallel, if an investor would have bought just after IBM's first quarterly revenue decline in July of 2012 and held for three years before calling it quits. They would have lost about -10% on their investment, and perhaps had a maximum drawdown of -20%. That's not good, of course, but I think it's representative of the medium-term downside risk buying Intel here and having things not work out. The upside, however, if Intel returns to historical 6-7% earnings growth, and revenue is still growing in 2023, the stock will probably double within the next 6 years. That asymmetrical risk is what has attracted me to the stock at these prices.

Conclusion

Intel is obviously experiencing both competitive pressures and execution issues right now, and it's probably not a stock for investors with an investing time frame of fewer than 2 years. And, it is possible that the short-term issues turn into long-term issues. But, given Intel's low price and decent earnings, I think there is far less downside risk over the next few years with Intel than there is in the wider market (which remains very expensive), and that there is much greater upside potential over the medium-and-long-term than the market is giving Intel credit for right now.

I've found over time that if I follow the general investing parameters I've shared in this article that I can achieve an 80% win-rate or better over the medium-term, so my strategy involves making quick decisions and taking small, 1% portfolio-weighted positions. This allows me to invest across multiple industries, effectively spreading my bets around. Generally speaking, I think it's probably impossible for most investors to have a knowledge edge on a well-followed stock like Intel so I don't try to pretend that I know more than the market about the business or the stock. What I try to do is adopt a strategy and time frame that fewer market participants are using. My assessment right now is that the people selling Intel stock are mostly using time frames that are less than 2 years, while mine is 3 years and beyond. This leaves open the possibility that we could both be right. The market could be right about the short-term potential of Intel and I could be right about the medium and long-term. That's the bet I'm ultimately placing here, along with the idea that Intel is likely to at some point return to its historical earnings growth rate of 6-7% even if the next couple of years are rough ones for the company.

