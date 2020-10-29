Capstead Mortgage Corporation's (CMO) CEO Phil Reinsch on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Crabbe - Investor Relations Manager

Phil Reinsch - President and CEO

Robert Spears - Executive Vice President and CIO

Lance Phillips - Senior Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Stewart - JonesTrading

Operator

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Lindsey Crabbe, Investor Relations Manager. Ms. Crabbe, please go ahead.

Lindsey Crabbe

The third quarter earnings release was issued yesterday October 28, 2020 and is posted on our website at www.capstead.com under the Investor Relations tab.

On the call today are Phil Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Spears, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Lance Phillips, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that some of today's comments could be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management.

In addition, certain terms used in this call are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of which are provided in the company's earnings release and the company's tables or schedules which have been filed on Form 8-K with the SEC and may also be accessed through the company's website.

For a detailed list of all the risk factors associated with our business, please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, I will turn it over to Phil.

Phil Reinsch

Thank you, Lindsay, and thanks everyone for your interest in Capstead Mortgage. After my remarks, Lance will give a recap of the third quarter and then we’ll open the call up to questions. We are pleased to report another strong and steady quarter that serves to illustrate the effectiveness of our short duration agency-only investment strategy.

On a core earnings basis, we once again out earned on $0.15 common dividend run rate, producing an annualized return of 9% on common equity. We accomplish this with leverage and portfolio balances consistent with the prior quarter, but considerably lower than in pre-pandemic periods. Common dividend itself was unchanged for four quarters now.

And our core earnings met or exceeded the dividend each of these quarters, despite the market disruptions experienced in March. We are the only mortgage REIT that can make that claim. In fact, looking at peers in the residential mortgage REIT space, on average, their dividends currently stands at less than 50% of what they were in the fourth quarter, a sharp contrast to Capstead steady performance.

As importantly, our book value was up slightly this quarter after a decent recovery in the second quarter, contributing to a 2.4% economic return for the third quarter and 17% since March. Looking forward, we are optimistic. We do not see repeated the market disruptions experienced in March, given the lower leverage levels in the market and the Fed bond buying programs.

While this prepayment should moderate in the coming quarters and rates on mortgages underlying the portfolio reduced by common coupon resets and as the portfolio is replenished at current market rates.

Seasonality will also play a role with the end of the summer home buying season and the upcoming holidays. Borrowing costs decline with repo rates currently in the low 20s and with swap rates at cycle lows.

With leverage at less than 7.6 times our long-term investment capital, the opportunity that increased profitability by adding to our portfolio agency ARM security over and above run-off, particularly as mortgage prepayments begin receiving.

Wrapping up, we believe that our agency-only short duration focus is serving our stockholders well and we are well-positioned to generate attractive returns at very reasonable leverage levels. We believe Capstead represents a compelling opportunity that is difficult to find elsewhere in the markets for investors seeking risk adjusted levered returns with a comparatively higher degree of safety from interest rates and credit risk.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Lance.

Lance Phillips

Thank you, Phil. We reported a GAAP net income of $29.1 million this quarter or $0.25 per diluted common share. Our current core earnings were $19.9 million or $0.16 per diluted common share. Our core earnings exclude realized and unrealized losses on our portfolio related interest rate swap agreements. We include a reconciliation of GAAP and core earnings on page nine of our press release.

Book value increased $0.01 per share during the third quarter, ending at $6.80 per common share with derivative related increases in value of $0.13 being offset by $0.13 in portfolio related declines.

Portfolio yields averaged 1.85% during the quarter, a decrease of 48 basis points from the 2.33% we reported in the prior quarter. Yields decline due to lower coupon interest rates on acquisitions and on existing loans that reset to lower current prevailing interest rates, as well as higher yield adjustments for investment premium amortization.

Our portfolio related borrowing costs after adjusting for hedging activities averaged 0.67% during the third quarter, 42 basis points lower than in the prior quarter, leading to a 7-basis-point decline in our net interest spreads.

As a result of higher rate fixed swap explorations and pair outs during the quarter at September 30th, the fixed pay rate on our swap book was 69 -- 0.69%, a decline of 58 basis points from rates in effect on June 30th. These lower fixed rates going forward should benefit future earnings.

With that, we will open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Jason Stewart with JonesTrading. Please go ahead.

Jason Stewart

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. We saw a little bit of a backup in rates since September 30th and I was wondering if you could give us some color on how the hybrid ARM market reacted whether we saw pickup in production, any color there would be helpful?

Phil Reinsch

Sure. Since the end of the quarter, short rates are fairly stable, so most of the movement in the yield curve has been speaking with five-year to 10-year rates on not much more than two-year to three-year rates. So really ARM pricing generically is really fairly unchanged from the end of the quarter and that, obviously, you’ve seen some spread tightening in the fixed rates sector predominantly in lower coupon CDA [ph]. But ARMs are straight into their empirical duration since quarter end, so not a lot of change since then.

Jason Stewart

And even though we’re talking about a modest steepening in the curve, it’s not incentivizing any increase production there.

Phil Reinsch

It should. We had seen October production was a decent month. One thing that’s kind of interesting right now from a production standpoint, as you probably know, Fannie and Freddie are going to stop guaranteeing LIBOR based ARMs after December and quit purchasing those LIBOR ARMs.

So the originators of transitioning from LIBOR to SOFR and there’s kind of a gap right now. Where, for instance, some of the originators just stop originating LIBOR ARMs but haven’t rolled out SOFR yet. And starting next month in November, I think, we’ll start seeing both some LIBOR and SOFR production and so it’s kind of a transition period. And in the short run, that’s hurting supply, new supply a little bit, but in the long run a steeper curve will obviously be positive for increasing supply in the ARM market.

Jason Stewart

Okay. That makes sense. And then pulling some of those comments together, it sounds like as you reinvest and you take leverage up a little bit. Reinvestment yields are on par with what you’re seeing in the third quarter today, maybe a little bit better.

Phil Reinsch

We’re kind of looking at levered returns. In fact, we are buying kind of in the mid-9s right now, which I think is, I know there are some higher numbers of CDAs and whatnot. But using like an 8 times leverage is something I think mid-9 to 10 is kind of the area where we’re looking to reinvest.

Jason Stewart

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Appreciate it.

Phil Reinsch

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Jim Duffy [ph], who is a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Phil, Robert. It’s Jim Delisle [ph]. How are you?

Phil Reinsch

Good.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Good. Good. Hey. That’s my knowledge the Fed doesn’t, I’m not aware of the Fed having bought any CDA ARMs or anything in the ARM space as part of their quantitative easing? Are you -- are there legislative reasons? Am I -- first of all, am I correct? Second of all, are there like legislative reasons or structure reasons? Third of all, if I am correct, and there are no particular reasons, is there ever any talk that they might?

Phil Reinsch

The Fed is buying the heart of the market, which is the fixed rates in order to have the biggest bang for their buck and they are -- I’m not aware of any regulatory or legislative constraints on the buying ARMs, but to have the greatest effect, they stepped into the fixed income market and they are deploying capital that way.

Lance Phillips

Yeah. I think they wanted to, they probably -- they didn’t buy agency ARMs, they also didn’t buy agency CMOS. And I just don’t think it from their standpoint they view those areas of the mortgage market as being really in the hands of levered players probably more stable, not as an ARM from a way not as big of a driver as the other products. I mean, I think, if ARMs had a much bigger share of the overall MBS market, they’d be buying and so I think that could happen at some point in time. It just didn’t happen during this cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

Just -- it just hasn’t happened during the cycle, call me crazy, but I think like a few score of billions worth of Fed buying in the ARM market might turn it into a coupon that would be very, very competitive for incremental -- and incremental borrowers and fixed rates. All right, guys. Great keeping track of you. Have a good quarter.

Phil Reinsch

Thanks, Jim.

Operator

We have a follow up question from the line of Jason Stewart with JonesTrading. Please go ahead.

Jason Stewart

Hey. Thanks for taking the follow-up. On the funding side, I was wondering if you’d taken anything over year end yet and what you were seeing in terms of cost availability there in terms of funding.

Phil Reinsch

Yeah. Right now we’re not really seeing a lot of year-end funding pressure. Generically, if you look at the repo rate, call them in the 20-basis-point to 22-basis-point area. You’re maybe seeing a 2-basis-point to 3-basis-point premium, and in some cases, not at all to go over year-end. So there’s very little. At this point in the year, there’s less pressure on the year-end turn and we’ve seen in a long time. So there’s a lot of availability of repo out there right now.

Jason Stewart

Great. And then the -- forgive me if I missed it, but that was a nice $500 million 12 months secured borrowing that you entered into. Did you disclose the rate on that?

Lance Phillips

I’m sorry. Could you repeat that, Jason?

Jason Stewart

It looks like it was a nice $500 million 12 months secured borrowing agreement you entered into? I didn’t hear if you disclose the rate on that?

Phil Reinsch

We didn’t -- we entered into that trade over a month ago.

Lance Phillips

Yeah.

Phil Reinsch

And basically as a proxy for pricing, when we did that trade to go out a year, we paid 4 basis points more than where we were repo in one month at the time. So once again, the term structure of repo is very flat right now. That’s why we thought it made some sense to go out on some of our borrowings and we may do more of that if the term structure stays as flat as it is.

Jason Stewart

Great. That’s seems to make a lot of sense. Thanks for the color there. Appreciate it.

