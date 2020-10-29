In Defense Of Value Investing

It's a great thing to think and expand your investment horizon but also dangerous to waver away from a solid strategy at a bad time.

It's definitely not doing great but I believe that will ultimately be temporary.

I'm writing this note in response to an article by Professor Aswath Damodaran on his blog where he basically argues value investing is dead. The style should evolve to stay relevant. I disagree and believe value investing isn't dead.

Lately, there are more and more calls that value investing is dead and buried. I don't mean to single the professor out. This should be viewed as a general defense of value investing and not an exact rebuttal. But he's a high-profile thought leader and his argument is well structured, which made it a great starting point for this defense of value investing.

This time value investing is supposedly dead, or at least in need of revival, because it's based on investing in low price to book value or low price to earnings multiples. But also because the global economy has changed with ripple impacts on markets.

I self identify as a value investor. I'm not sure there's a definitive definition of what a value investor is. I'm attracted to the investing styles of early Buffett, Klarman, Michael Price, Joel Greenblatt, and Horizon Kinetics, and these are just a few examples. I also take things from value investors with different styles like a Peter Lynch, Nassim Taleb or Andy Redleaf. But also from many investors that aren't exactly famous or have a track record of insane returns over many years. They can still have great ideas or principles.

Not a precise definition - there are at least three ways of value investing that are widely practiced:

The academic way is to buy the stocks in the quartile with the lowest price-to-book or lowest price-to-some kind of profit or revenue multiple. A practical way which is where value investors buy companies below what they perceive to be an intrinsic value. A practical approach where value investors buy companies trading at (relatively) low multiples but not without discrimination.

Value investing has become too rigid

The first point the professor makes is that value investing has become too rigid and it's focused on companies with significant tangible assets relative to their market value. But there are lots of value investors, if not most of them, that are more inclined toward earnings plays. The people that purely look at assets don't have a job anymore. I consider myself an asset first kind of investor but I've decreased my allocation to the style because these investments just stay cheap for what seems to be forever.

Value investors don't focus on dividends

In my experience, value investors do not focus on dividends. There's some emphasis on the specific value provided by dividends. But over time value investors have come to understand the power of buybacks. Buybacks and dividends are in conflict. The value way is to favor buybacks over dividends. It makes sense, if you consider your company deeply undervalued right now, at this very time. You will favor capital return strategies over reinvestment strategies (except for the compounder sub-strategy). But that makes perfect sense because the baseline for capital allocation within companies is terrible.

Damodaran also argues value investors have been concentrating portfolios toward utilities, financial service companies, and consumer product companies. I agree value investors are betting on financial services. Both banks, asset managers, and other kinds are out of favor and generally quite attractive.

But utilities, I'm not so sure. I don't see that many value investors, investing in utilities, except if the company is in bankruptcy or near bankrupt, like PG&E (PCG) or something. A few years back they were among the least valued names out there because the low-volatility factor was doing very well.

Dividends are not a key part of value investing. I think there are a lot of investors who really like dividends. And there's definitely something to be said for them, but it's such a weak signal I don't think any well-studied value investor uses dividends as a major signal. Earnings yield or total shareholder return, that's a different thing. Income investors, who want to receive frequent distributions, tend to gravitate toward dividends because these suit their needs.

Value investing is a religion

Damodaran also argues value investors have become ritualistic and he highlights the annual trek to Omaha.

I mean, I think there are some rituals, and discovering the value investing philosophy definitely can feel like having found religion. But Buffett and Munger certainly manage to say a lot of intelligent things every year. You can do a lot worse than going to an Omaha event and attending.

Many value investors that go beyond superfluous value investing develop their own style or brand. Even Warren Buffett has reinvented his style over the decades. He's doing something completely different from what he was doing in his partnership days or early Berkshire.

I think Damodaran has a point that value investors can be a righteous bunch. But that's not just true for some people within value investing. And I don't think it's that bad. Here's a quote from him:

While investors of all stripes believe that their "investing ways" will yield payoffs, some value investors seem to feel entitled to high returns because they have followed all of the rules and rituals. In fact, they view investors who deviate from the script as shallow speculators, but are convinced that they will fail in the "long term."

It's a reasonable assumption to think value could do well from here. A lot of styles that are working right now like growth have terrible long-term track records vs. value. Because we've had a bad decade, should we disregard the last 100 years of data? Research, replicated in many different regions? Good luck with that kind of data and strategy.

Value investors can come across as righteous, pretentious, zealous, etc. I agree that can be annoying and it would be nice if we'd improve our attitude. I'm probably guilty of it too, I can be grumpy for sure.

If it's any consolation value investors even disparage other "styles" of value investing. I'm not sure it's unique to value investors though.

It's hard to be a value investor, especially in times like these.

I can imagine a bit of zeal and conviction you're style is "the one" makes it mentally easier to make it through the downturns without wavering. It's so hard to stick to a strategy, with long dry spells, that surrounding yourself with people who are laboring away on that same goal can help. You are facing the same challenges and talking to others might help you not to pull a "Druckenmiller" who famously shoved $6 billion into the bubble of 1999. In his words:

I bought $6 billion worth of tech stocks, and in six weeks I had lost $3 billion in that one play. You asked me what I learned. I didn’t learn anything. I already knew that I wasn’t supposed to do that. I was just an emotional basket case and I couldn’t help myself. So maybe I learned not to do it again, but I already knew that.”

A cult also can be dangerous and you can get caught up in a thought bubble. But it also has many advantages. Right now people are making tons of money, and value investors are not. And that really sucks. Professional value managers are getting fired. Almost every month there's a sizable fund that liquidates. Flows are going toward the low-cost (and some expensive) ETFs and indexes. Taking money away from active management overall. This helps to keep the vicious spiral going. Clients continue to leave as results continue to be subpar.

I think the performance gaps have rarely or never been wider between growth and value. This is visible in passive strategies as well. Here's the Russell 2000 growth (IWO) versus the Russell 2000 Value (IWN):

So, it's natural that investors start to become a little bit more creative. If you are adhering strictly to something like a long value / short growth strategy, something very few people are capable of, you are getting trashed year after year. A lot of people are losing their religion a little bit. Maybe that's right, maybe it's wrong. I don't know, but increasingly I see a lot of convoluted theories to explain why value investing isn't working. I'm latching on desperately or cooking up reasons myself.

Now some argue the underperformance could be permanent. I'm arguing against one of these theories here. I believe it's impossible to be a permanent state. At some point, all the value companies would be dead. At that point, the least expensive of the growth companies would be the new value companies. And if these die, at some point Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) will be the value companies opposing Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). I guess, if Amazon eats the world it's possible value never wins again. Only Bezos.

But it shouldn't go that far. I can buy some stocks at five times earnings or three times earnings. If they do buybacks, and value investors love the buybacks, how are these going down? Companies that do a lot of buybacks are referred to as cannibals and they tend to have high returns.

At some point, free cash flow starts to reverse the gravitational forces that are pulling value down. If the disparity in valuation is wide enough it becomes increasingly difficult for growth to beat value yet another year.

The stock market is different from gambling in that the rolls of the dice aren't completely independent. In the stock market, if you hold on to your dice, it tends to matter what you've been rolling in the past. If you've been on a hot streak, you are likely to continue to be hot. If you've been ice cold for the whole evening, chances are your fortune will turn.

I think it's going to be fantastic to be a value investor at some point, but it does depend a little bit on how you define value investing. I can imagine a pure academic price-to-book strategy will never again deliver abnormal returns it has delivered in history.

I believe the reason value investing works so well is because the stuff that ends up being sold for non-economic (sometimes technical and most often behavioral) reasons ends up in its crosshairs. It also naturally avoids the companies that are most likely to become mispriced to the upside. It's not so that value investors are superior at valuing businesses. The strategy exploits human nature.

Value and price

Here I'm going out on thin ice because Damodaran is the dean of value investing. I have incredible respect for his work. Meanwhile, I don't spend all that much time on precise valuations. Damodaran argues value investors should make a clear distinction between value and price. He's surprised that many value investors view discounted cash flow as a speculative exercise and rely on comparing P/E multiples from price to book value multiples.

Damodaran himself favors highly complex discounted cash flow models. I've seen him put incredibly complex and interesting models together. He does some very creative things and is the undisputed godfather at his craft.

My observations from studying great value investors who have track records over many decades is that often they fall back on simple metrics or use multiple methods. It's not that Buffett can't do a discounted cash flow model. Many investors rely on them for some type of business or have used them.

But experienced investors wield simple multiples knowing exactly what they are. They never use a single simple metric to determine whether to invest or not. Or rely on a simple heuristic of investing below 6x earnings or into the company within the industry with the lowest multiple.

That's not how they do it. This is going to sound incredibly trite, but they study those businesses, they know exactly what they're doing. They know how they performed throughout history. What's causing them to have a bad year, what's causing them to have a good year. They know when multiples are skewed, and why they're skewed. When to look at one multiple vs. another one. When to look at normalized free cash flow. Free cash flow is like a favorite multiple for many value investors, but it's very easy to skew it with some one-time, one-time event and that's true for most of the multiples.

Value investors get a sense of what a company is doing. A sense of its immediate future. Then the multiple isn't important. The entire financials give an idea of what kind of upside and downside scenarios are possible. There's a tremendous focus among the greats on downside protection. Either by focusing on businesses where it's hard to take a large loss from the initial investment or by focusing on businesses that will be extremely hard to disrupt. They may not do a discounted cash flow model. But if you get these decisions right and the right tail is uncapped you're going to have some great outcomes even though you didn't see them coming at all.

Value investors often buy when a company is at the lower end of the valuation spectrum. Sometimes only if they find the spectrum palatable to begin with. I actually think they're often valuing the company very cleanly. Just understand the business. Understand the multiples. And they get to a decision

I'm sure there are actually a lot of value investors who do the discounted free cash flow models. But they are a lot of work to do reality any justice. All that time building those models isn't spent working out other ideas. Can this company be disrupted or can I get impaired here? If you're not buying bonds, the right tail tends to be free and clear.

I sometimes use models or algorithms to rank companies the way I like it. It works for me in bounded domains like M&A situations. There are only so many variables, and with every situation, you're mostly looking at the same inputs.

But outside of that, I'm bumping into the strangest things in the investment landscape and so far I find it hard to capture all of that within a defined valuation framework. Most importantly, as a solo operator, I'm inclined to think it's not worth it to spend enormous amounts of time on valuations. If it isn't obvious, it isn't good enough of an idea.

Value investors should embrace uncertainty

Damodaran argues value investors should face up to uncertainty, instead of avoiding it.

Many value investors feel uncertainty is bad, to be avoided. And this perspective kept them away from growth companies, where you have to grapple with estimates of profit in the far future.

I'd say value investing generally sticks to low multiple universes (admittedly increasingly less so) exactly because the practitioners don't want to play the prediction game. That's not to say they are afraid of uncertainty. Value investors often embrace situations where it's uncertain how a business is going to turn around or how it will deal with controversy or scandal. Think Buffett buying American Express (NYSE:AXP) after the salad oil scandal.

But if you buy cheaply enough, when it does happen, the result will be good enough. Sometimes, a value investment turns around in ways I could never have foreseen.

There's a famous value investor by the name of Mohnish Pabrai. I like his book called Dhando Investor. Pabrai says investors often confuse uncertainty and risk, and you should embrace uncertainty but avoid risk.

Value investors are completely fine with uncertainty, they're just not fine with a lot of downside risk.

Investing in growth companies at multiples implying decades of high growth seems like a totally doable and interesting strategy at the end of a fabulous decade for growth. Historically it has been an extremely treacherous exercise. Some of today's growth companies have long-term track records of outperformance going back to 1999. These have incredibly strong business models and competitive advantages and for the most part I'm not eager to bet against them.

Marc Andreessen famously said that “software is eating the world.” He's been proven right and that emboldens people to pay higher and higher multiples for software companies. But not all of them have moats that are as defensible as that of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). Tech makes up about 20% of the S&P 500 now Amazon and Alphabet are in other categories. What I mean to say is that software is now a much larger part of the market's total value.

And software eats software too.

Value investors are not avoiding high-growth companies because they can't value growth or deal with uncertainty. I personally love to invest in growth. I want as much growth as I can get. But if it comes in the package of a company that can get cut in half on missing earnings expectations by a few cents, that suggests to me I've started to play at a high stakes table in a highly competitive game. And I'm not sure who the patsy is.

Low multiple companies can be cut in half too, sometimes they go and die. But with many of the growth companies today it's hard to tell where you end up if you misjudged barriers to entry.

It's a misconception that value investors care a lot about tangible assets. They care about limiting downside risk. Tangible assets are an obvious way to get there.

We're fine with losing money. It happens. But I view the strategy as fundamentally being about setting up asymmetrical trades, where it's very hard to lose a lot of money. If you temporarily lose money, you have a higher degree of confidence things can turn around for you. Meanwhile, you have positions that have unlimited upside and you wait for the upside to materialize. That's basically it.

I don't think value investors need to expand their toolboxes to deal with uncertainty. They don't need a lot of statistical tools and probability distributions, decision trees and Monte Carlo simulations. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger know all about these tools. But "the back of the napkin way" is deliberate. Instead of spending a lot of time fooling themselves into thinking they are geniuses who have pinpointed valuation, they study businesses, review more opportunities, talk to people, think about mental models, and wander around. The recent reflection on value investing and criticism on Buffett (some say he's washed up) reminds me of Aristotle's story about Thales:

Thales, so the story goes, because of his poverty was taunted with the uselessness of philosophy; but from his knowledge of astronomy he had observed while it was still winter that there was going to be a large crop of olives, so he raised a small sum of money and paid round deposits for the whole of the olive-presses in Miletus and Chios, which he hired at a low rent as nobody was running him up; and when the season arrived, there was a sudden demand for a number of presses at the same time, and by letting them out on what terms he liked he realized a large sum of money...

One of the problems with all these tools is that you can become very overconfident in your process. You start thinking you got something down to a science and it's very accurate. And those tools can have biases built in as well. I've seen intricate specialized models to value SaaS businesses. I'm sure the models worked really well for the last decade.

Models or valuation methods may get you into certain companies. To an extent that's the point. Mine do for sure. And at some point, that's not going to work either. I'm not totally against incorporating tools and models. I use both. But I view them all as highly fallible as well. If they help you cover your weaknesses, great! If they become crutches or hold you back from engaging your strengths - not so great.

The margin of safety is one example of a simple mental model. It's basically an extension to the back of the napkin valuation. You do a back of the napkin valuation and then you discount it a bunch and in the experience of the greats, you'll be good.

They prefer to hack the valuation but excel at the search process, sitting on their rear-ends when they don't like the sums on their napkins and downside protection.

From time to time this may get one into too much cash. I can see the argument that may have happened to Klarman and Buffett. But if three years from now it turns out 2020 was an epic bubble, they will look like geniuses once again.

I think it will turn out terrible if it's your permanent strategy to have a portion in cash. It's completely fine if you opportunistically have cash.

But the point of it isn't to keep you in cash. It forces you to keep evaluating ideas. It's hard to find deeply-discounted ideas so you need to keep turning over those rocks.

I can see the argument that a margin of safety could lead to cash drag, especially as the market becomes more competitive. But instead of looking for more sophisticated tools, to fool yourself into thinking your competition can't match these and you've gained an advantage, I'd favor looking for easier games. Spend less time building models and more time understanding businesses. Start investing overseas or less liquid markets.

Don't focus on accounting

Professor Damodaran argues value investors focus too much on earnings and book value, that these accounting metrics play a central role in the investment strategy. He also argues there's reason to trust those numbers less now than in the decades past and companies have become much more aggressive in playing accounting games using pro forma income statements. The center of gravity in the economy has shifted away from manufacturing companies to technology and service companies and accounting has struggled to keep up.

Value investing pays attention to those numbers because they have been audited. It's a crime if you fudge too much with them. You can go to jail for that or get fined for it. Maybe they're less trustworthy than in decades past. Many value investors have been arguing that accounting standards have to improve. That it's ridiculous what kind of earnings metrics companies present. Like community-based EBTIDA and stuff like that.

But non-value investors are focusing on sales metrics, or margin metrics, or total addressable market measures. And those are way more susceptible to be manipulated. Maybe revenue not so much, except in a SaaS business or something. Good thing no one values a SAAS business on revenues.

R&D is understated in book value but I really don't know a lot of fellow investors who invest based on book value in industries where R&D is a major expense. I've never heard value investors compare pharma or tech companies based on price-to-book. They'll reserve it for banks, insurance or shipping companies where R&D is a rounding error.

Concentrated bets

The professor also argues against concentration. And I think he has a good argument that people concentrate too much. It's hard to talk about this without having data but there's definitely a trend among fundamental investors of focusing on their best bets. There's also a cliche about a few eggs in a basket and then watch that basket.

I think many of these investors take enormous risks which they may not fully realize. They're probably also maximizing their alpha if they generate any. If they don't, they're just increasing risk.

I'm supportive of the argument for diversification. But I do believe diversification is much better if you're doing growth investing or momentum investing because the payoff profiles are different.

Growth and momentum have a lot more complexity in their positions. The individual positions also are much more prone to errors. They have payoff profiles where one winner makes up for everything and you can't miss that winner. You still have to be selective in a way but it's really bad if you miss huge winners.

Value investing is much more of a reversion to the mean game. And then you want to avoid losers. Like bond investors and put sellers. GARP investors, like Buffett, are in between.

In addition, I think that if you do great fundamental work where you really get an edge, that's super time intensive. A momentum investor looks at some data or a graph and they're done. Growth investing can be a lot of work as well. But you need to hold those positions for a super long time to get those interesting payoff profiles. So you become familiar with what you own, and it's a smaller universe to begin with. There are a lot of mediocre value companies but high growth companies get all the attention because they are fairly rare.

These dynamics push fundamental value investors a bit toward concentration.

Value investors go for mature companies too often

Damodaran argues that value investors focusing on mature companies and precise valuation gets them on shaky ground. I don't view value investing as focused on either. The core of the philosophy as I understand it is to avoid losing money while retaining exposure to large gains.

Value investing tends to avoid high-growth companies because of the uncertainties around their downside, not to mention they are often very popular with all kinds of investors which is not an efficient place to look for ideas.

Growth investors have a very limited universe to chose from. There just aren't many high growers.

Value investors have a far broader universe. Naturally, their portfolios should be filled with mostly low-growth, no-growth or negative growth companies. Unless the market is somehow systematically leaving a lot of value in any particular category. It seems very unlikely that will be the high growth category...

Possibly value investors are spending more time on precise valuation as growth or momentum investors. Naturally, momentum investors don't because it doesn't matter to them. To growth investors, it's not as important. I'm not a growth investor but I'd guess what's really important to them is that growth can be sustained for a long enough time (growth investments where growth fades quickly unexpectedly are disastrous). The importance of initial valuation is dwarfed by the importance of getting the magnitude and especially durability of growth right.

If a value investor overestimates the initial value, that's pretty bad because the initial investment determines the outcome for the most part.

My spin on value investing is that it's most important to have a good sense of the downside. You need a solid downside quantification.

Investing is not a morality play

Damodaran argues that value investors believe morality is on their side and this leads them to underperform:

Investing is not a morality play, and there are no virtuous ways of making money. The distinction between investing and speculating is not only a fine one, but very much in the eyes of the beholder. To hold any investing philosophy as better than the rest is a sign of hubris and an invitation for markets to take you down. If you are a value investor, that is your choice, but it should not preclude you from treating other investors with respect and borrowing tools to enhance your returns. I will argue that respecting other investors and considering their investment philosophies with respect can allow value investors to borrow components from other philosophies to augment their returns.

My first investments were in China mutual funds, maybe 15 years ago. When I started to take it more seriously I started out with the premise markets are efficient. If you buy into the EMH you're by definition skeptical of any investment strategy being able to beat a monkey and a dartboard. Value investing was the logical next step.

With every passing year, I've become more respectful of other strategies. I can't agree more it's absolutely worthwhile to step outside of the core value investing literature and look at what else people have come up with.

The danger is to start chasing performance in other strategies when they're having a great decade.

Value investing is a very hard style to stick to for long periods of underperformance. There are many periods where your portfolio doesn't do anything. It's very out of favor. Often loaded with contrarian stuff.

It's very hard to execute if you do not feel a little bit religious about your strategy because you'll start wavering. And that's when you really get killed. If I start momentum investing because that's been the thing now. Just as the companies in the Russell 2k value trade at 12x earnings and those in the Russell 2k growth trade at 22x. And then I get killed next year and I'm switching back to value investing.

I remember the GFR pretty vividly as I was soaking up knowledge about investing. Prior to the crisis, there was a lot of talk about buy-and-hold strategies and not timing the market.

A few years and an illuminating experience onward in 2010 and 2009 everyone was a value investor. Everyone made investments only in sound balance sheets and everyone was looking for large cash balances. These companies were getting a bid. We're 10 years further along and all those lessons (or bad habits however you want to perceive it) have been unlearned.

Death of value investing

With increasing frequency, the death of value investing gets called. Many commentators are wise enough not to use that exact terminology, but basically, that's what they're calling.

For value investing to be dead what needs to be true?

The academic way is to buy the stocks in the quartile with the lowest price-to-book or lowest price-to-some kind of profit or revenue multiple. A practical way which is where value investors buy companies below what they perceive to be an intrinsic value. A practical approach where value investors buy companies trading at low multiples but not without discrimination.

What needs to be true for value investing to be dead?

For that to be true the market needs to be efficient at assigning the lowest quartile of multiples. Essentially stripping the low-growth companies or high earnings multiple companies of any alpha.

The way I see it value investing means, you buy an earnings stream or collection of assets at a low enough multiple that you have quite a bit of visibility into the returns that are needed to get a good result.

To prevent value investors from outperforming the market must ironically be highly efficient at valuing the unexciting, declining and low-growth assets and earnings stream. There shouldn't be companies that end up in the lowest quartiles, or troughs of the indexes because of non-fundamental reasons (like terrible oil spills, bribery scandals or affiliations to people that have fallen in disrepute).

Stocks never end up there through aggressive forced selling. Funds converting to ESG mandates may be puking coal stocks, but these coal stocks aren't undervalued because ESG mandates are carefully calibrated not to forgo any intrinsic value even though that potentially speeds up their inflows.

I think it's a great idea to explore investment strategies outside of the lexicon of Graham and Buffett. Munger would no doubt cheerlead the effort. But even if you don't, I think value investing will be back, some day.

