Judgement Day Approaches For COVID-19 Vaccine Names

PFE has seen some delays but at least, we haven't passed an interim analysis without success.

As the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine matured, Pfizer (PFE) & BioNTech (BNTX), AstraZeneca (AZN) & Oxford University, and Moderna (MRNA) emerged as clear front runners in the US. PFE/BNTX and MRNA are now very close to a readout on efficacy although they appear to differ on what outcomes would lead to them sharing a result with the markets. AZN is slightly behind in the US, but worth discussing nonetheless.

AZN is back on track

In early September, AZN/Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1 (AZD1222), suffered a setback as vaccination was paused due to a toxicity issue seen in the UK. A 30,000-patient US trial grinding to a halt, even if voluntary, is not great news. There is good news now though, a month and a half later, that the US trial is now set to resume (reported October 24). AZN is also running ex-US trials in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa. Data from the UK and Brazilian studies are still expected by the year-end. The South African trial has an estimated enrolment of 2,000 patients with an estimated primary completion date of October 2020, it seems unlikely that data alone would produce sufficient evidence of efficacy.

All in all, while AZN might report results demonstrating efficacy of ChAdOx1 by year-end, results from the US trial will likely lag behind readouts from PFE's and MRNA's phase 3 trials.

PFE/BNTX appears to be the front runner

On October 16, PFE CEO Albert Bourla suggested efficacy data for PFE/BNTX's COVID-19 vaccine might be available by the end of October (a timeline which has since been missed). If efficacy data were positive, PFE would apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in November. The delay between efficacy data and filing for EUA is based on the fact that PFE needs to have sufficient safety data to meet FDA requirements.

In the instance of Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, FDA is requiring that companies provide two months of safety data on half of the trial participants following the final dose of the vaccine. Based on our current trial enrollment and dosing pace, we estimate we will reach this milestone in the third week of November. PFE CEO Albert Bourla, October 16.

Interim analyses of PFE's trials are set to occur at 32, 62, 92, and 120 events, with a final analysis at 164 events. On October 27, PFE's earnings presentation included a key piece of information, that the Data Monitoring Committee had not conducted any interim analyses to date on the company's phase 3 trial. What that means is that 32 events have not even been detected yet. This offsets any speculation that interims might have passed with efficacy not being seen. In any case, with only 32 events to analyse, the vaccine would need to be 77% effective (a case split of 26 cases in the placebo group to 6 in the treatment group) to declare success. That is a high bar.

Figure 1: PFE has still not reached 32 events, confirmation came with the conference call. Source: PFE presentation, October 27.

Timelines have slipped, however, PFE hasn't even reached the first interim analysis it would seem, and a result by October seems out of the question now. Based on comments on the October 27 conference call, it appears PFE won't speak of the results of the interim analysis unless futility or efficacy is demonstrated. That means if the interim analysis of 32 events passes without futility or efficacy, and instead, the trial just continues, then we won't hear about it.

MRNA

MRNA announced the company's phase 3 COVE study of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, had completed enrolment on October 22 (30,000 patients). However, an interim analysis will not be performed until the company reaches 53 events.

Figure 2: MRNA notes the potential outcomes of an interim analysis. Source: October 29 earnings presentation.

With MRNA's Q3'20 earnings, the company confirmed that the first interim analysis in the COVE study was expected in November. MRNA plans to share the results of the interim analysis regardless of outcomes. A company representative confirmed on October 23 that MRNA plans to share results from the first interim analysis around November 24/25.

Summing up and thoughts on price action

While timelines have slipped a lot at AZN, and a little for PFE/BNTX, MRNA doesn't seem to be expecting any delays. Nonetheless, PFE/BNTX and MRNA appear to be roughly in line for a November judgement date. Whether or not we even hear about the results of the first interim from PFE remains a question, that depends on the outcome of that analysis. For MRNA, it looks like we are set to hear about the results of an interim analysis regardless of the outcome.

Figure 3: MRNA and BNTX began to pull back in mid-October, although so did the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI).

While MRNA and BNTX had pulled back since mid-October, perhaps as some investors/traders took risk off ahead of a readout, it should be noted the market as a whole did too. A rebound in both COVID-19 vaccine names and the biotech and broader market indices is underway at the time of writing (October 29). It is hard to predict whether or not another pullback would occur in November in anticipation of data, especially with the upcoming US election. I will still take a guess and say if PFE/BNTX hasn't reported a result by mid-November, speculation may again begin that an interim has passed without success and BNTX could begin to pullback. The potential price action on MRNA seems even harder to predict since MRNA is planning to share results regardless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.