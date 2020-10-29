The Latin America region negatively impacted the Quarter with the extreme COVID measures, which are not likely to be retaken.

Hasbro (HAS) is a global toy and games company offering licensed consumer products. The company is increasingly focusing on digital media and entertainment after acquiring Entertainment One. After the acquisition, Hasbro offers a more diversified portfolio to investors. The company holds original brands under its' umbrella, such as Power Rangers, Monopoly, Play-Doh, and Nerf.

Hasbro dropped nearly 10% after announcing its Q3 earnings. Despite beating the earnings estimates by 12.57% market punished the Toy giant after the earnings release. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the Quarter while revenue was down YoY by 4%.

Third Quarter Was Positive

Hasbro's business proved to be resilient to the COVID-19 era; revenues dropped only 4% YoY. Operating profit increased despite the pandemic. North America's earnings were robust, with a 9% YoY revenue increase and a surprising 36% operating profit increase. The international segment delivered weaker results, mostly due to the Latin America region. Most Latin American countries suffered enormously from the pandemic and took some extreme quarantine precautions, so sales sharply decreased. Countries realized extreme safety measures are highly dangerous for the economies' health while they are not sustainable when stopping the pandemic. As a result, most countries changed their strategies, now implementing milder precautions to keep their economies on foot.

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

Management announced, they will continue lowering the operating and inventory costs. On the other hand, Hasbro has some exciting projects for the future; Hasbro is planning to increase its presence in the digital gaming arena with D&D and Magic titles. Baldur's Gate III' a D&D franchise game, recently launched on Steam and already got a lot of public attention. Hasbro partnered with Tencent to take a share from the massive Chinese mobile gaming industry. We can see fruitful results as soon as 2021 in the digital gaming arena. Also, it is notable that management is planning to continue focusing on digital gaming.

The company's most recent acquisition, "eOne," performed poorly since the beginning of the year. However, it should not be trouble for the company as the management announced they expect the synergy to increase in 2021, and they have high hopes for the future of "eOne." They also have plans to cut down the costs of"eOne" by about 20$ million this year. It often happens that new acquisitions take time to adapt to the old company's culture. "eOne" has unique titles under its umbrella. Understandably, it takes some time for the company to turn these strengths into cash.

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

Higher Operating Profit

Hasbro is increasing efficiency. I seem like they found a way to cut down the advertisement costs while increasing the revenues. A more favorable product mix is another reason operating profit jumped in the North America region. Boardgame sales increased, positively affecting operating profit, especially Magic had an exceptional year, delivered double-digit revenue growth. Hasbro is expanding its digital gaming industry presence. I believe it will support the increasing operating profit trend in the long term.

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

Hasbro's current dividend yield is around 3% and it looks stable, as Operating Cash flow is looking strong; TTM $758M up 26% year to date. Hasbro had no problems in its cash flow despite the pandemic; there are no foreseeable threats as it is diversifying more into sectors more resilient to COVID's adverse effects.

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

Quick Peer Valuation

This article is not a valuation thesis. However, it would give us a good idea to look at where Hasbro stands against its' rivals: Hasbro is a unique company, and it is tough to value it by peer comparison, but it Mattel is similar enough to make a good judgment.

Hasbro Mattel Forward P/E 20.92 38.31 EV/EBITDA Ratio 20.38 30.48 Operating Margin 13.17 7.75

On the other hand, Hasbro is well more diversified. While Mattel is operating with a negative profit margin, while Hasbro has a profit margin of 7.44%, nearly as high as Mattel's operating margin.

Risks

Management has sound plans for the future, but investors should remember that the new diversification plan should not be taken for granted. Digital entertainment is rapidly growing yet, Hasbro will be competing in a field with fierce competition, and it will be hard to take the market share from its competitors. If management cannot compete with its' new rivals, it would have a very negative effect on the balance sheet of the company. Hasbro put too much into "eOne," and if it cannot turn it into profit, it will be severe for the company.

Takeaway

There was no awful news in the Q3 other than the poor performance of "eOne." As I have explained, it has not been that long since the acquisition, and I believe it does not spell trouble for the company as the synergy is still forming. It takes time to get the full potential of M&A's. Hasbro has concrete plans for the future with a more diversified portfolio well-positioned in the market with various original brands and titles. If the company can continue its transition into becoming a more digitalized company, we can see robust earnings growth in the next couple of years.

All in all, negative trends may continue for the short term after the Q3 results. It would be a better idea to wait a little while to jump on the train when clouds are clear. Still, I believe Hasbro's future will be bright as fundamentals are strong, and the company has promising plans for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.