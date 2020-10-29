Banco Bradesco S.A.'s (BBD) CEO Octavio De Lazari On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 12:20 PM ET

André Cano - EVP and CFO

Octavio de Lazari - Chief Executive Officer

Vinicius Albernaz - Chief Executive Officer, Bradesco Seguros Group

Leandro Miranda - Executive Director and IRO

Carlos Firetti - Director and Head of IR

Jorg Friedemann - Citigroup

Thiago Batista - UBS

Operator: We would like to mention that any forward looking statements that are made during this conference call related to the company is currently available information and financial information. They involve risks, uncertainties and attention because they relate to future events and therefore we them circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. And investors should also understand the general economic conditions, those conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Bank of America and therefore could cause results to materially from those expressed in such forward looking statements. Now, I want to turn this over to. Andrew Campbell, executive of In Investor Relations.

André Cano

[00:01:53] Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter earnings news conference related to the third quarter of Twenty twenty year with that statement to and as a junior, our Georgian president, vice president involved in 2009, the world's. My executive director and cargo security director and I are still on the floor to talk to you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It was always a pleasure to be with you again. I hope that we're all well. To renegotiate our conversation throughout the third quarter, we have seen an evolution in the reopening process of the economy and the return, certainly with many restrictions and in various stages of activities as a member of the group. So almost all of us are still working from home. Almost 95 percent of our employees from the partners in the villages are still working remotely, 50 percent of our patients. And as we've stated in previous quarters, we are working well and we have prioritized their health and our staff of our personnel and clients because this is our number one concern. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have made great strides and we have introduced new solutions that are almost unbelievable considering the current situation, and we are able to offer a very encompassing basket of services to our clients. In addition, we've been focusing on providing our clients with financial solutions to help them navigate their way through this crisis. To search for loan extension is almost over in April alone, and we extended almost 13 to a billion euros in contracts in September, this number to one billion.

[00:04:00] But we will give you more details about this ahead. We are also intensifying the restructuring of loans in order to provide our customers with loans suited to their name and capacity and resolution. We are also offering a large volume of new credit lines related to our emergency presence in the third quarter to the continued recovery of the economy, which suggests an acceleration of GDP. We expect that in Twenty twenty there will be a 4.5 percent decline, which is far better than what we saw, what we saw at the time of the year. One with closure, despite the reduction in emergency, interest rates will remain low and loans will underpin the economy. Furthermore, we have spoken of supporting a beneficial role in the performance of the economy. We believe the economy will improving reopenings twenty twenty one which will help in the recovery path. There was a significant amount of money put away in savings during the pandemic, which also helped our collecting of deposits. We believe that this will mitigate the risk of default and will partially offset the end of the emergency emergency and save the families without income, which is essential. But we need to recognize that we will have to spend more on this pandemic than our emergency. No such managing public accounts will be crucial to ensure that the recovery in Twenty twenty one is not disrupted. Now moving to slide three and going straight to our results.

[00:05:36] So net income in Q3 was five billion euros, an increase of 30 percent in the quarter in an annual comparison. But it's still 22 percent below the same period of twenty one point. And the quarter was to a positive trend compared to Q2, which was eleven point nine. But it's still well below the present level. We believe that our our we will continue to improve, assuming that we do not have any significant worsening in the course of the pandemic and that the economy continues on its path towards recovering. Our loan portfolio rose by four and five percent in the quarter with good performance from happening in individual borrowers and a reduction in large confidence here. One half of our show the solid growth of forty three point nine. We are approaching the levels of Q4 nine two now moving to slide forward here on to the resolution of some lines of our equity here. We present the performance of some income analysis to highlight the evolution of budget with a growth of three point five percent year on year, despite the reduction in interest on overdrafts compared with previous quarters and lines that were put available to Ximenes. We have more press that has a good coverage for the quarter. Which country suggest that we shouldn't expect any losses due to this one, but they in turn affect our margins when compared with the previous quarter, we saw adoption of eight percent of the net interest income in Q2 was quite strong due to the margin with margins which was above average overall.

[00:07:27] So it's also worth mentioning the loan loss provision expenses that we proved by three points and. Remember, for the. Now, more than point five here, we show that our funding continues to was quite strong. We had a thirteen point six percent growth fund for some policies in the quarter and the 35 percent growth in the last 12 months. Our loan portfolio today accounts for 81 percent of total funding, which is a very comfortable position. And this positive performance turning into explained by the flight quality of clients us to the deposits of the beginning of a pandemic and also the migration of investment in response to the policies or other kinds of investments. As we show you the the extended loan portfolio that grew 11 percent and the three point five percent in the quarter and 11 percent in the last 12 months. And when you look at the composition of growth into strong performance coming from and demand driven by the lines of emergency which had been from the government, that is not part of the growth came from the emergency. And there was also solid growth coming from individuals where we grew. In fact, all kinds of personal loans, which was expected on the onset of the new economy, is the time that we tied up some of our credit models. We've all the lines and.

[00:09:04] The in credit cards had also been left with no overdraft in the past was. Was retiring today because clients are not using their credit as much, both in terms of revolving lines and installment payments all of the time or reduced. Now a large company has narrowed significantly with a quarter, which was expected with clients, most clients now. Prepaying part of the excess working capital and hard working capital that they took at the beginning. And we also have. Continuous exposure, and that's why we were trying to improve our plants when it comes to operations with large companies now moving to open seven. We would like to point out that the bank has already destroyed almost 20 billion, nine billion barrels in lines of emergency created by the government. And this is where we concentrate the bulk of the volume like Afgooye investment there and what their mindset is completely from savings accounts. And I think in talking about solutions, we have continued to bolster our position in lower levels of and actually making provisions about the way that we treat pandemic levels. The process has been already reduced, reaching the lowest level of eleven point four. So for that calculation, for provisioning requirements still based on our modeling of expected losses in our expenses and expenses, while the provision was five billion barrels, no quarter or three point four percent of the loan portfolio of the nine months of Twenty twenty, it was a total of twenty one point one billion euros in provision expenses, compared to fourteen point four billion from the total provisions in our balance sheet, which fourteen point nine billion more than 20 percent of the loan portfolio, which is a sign of the resilience and robustness of our portfolio, even though we are more conservative, if all of the assumptions, current assumptions are maintained, which was also.

[00:11:33] So a further reduction in provision expenses and so forth. So tonight we continue to show important improvements in the states indicator as well as stability in terms of incentives. We are doing most of our loans are performing well in terms of quality. We must also acknowledge that the NPL indicators are also affected by the renegotiations. And we now believe that the people involved in the current crisis will occur in part of two to one. One, two, three, twenty one. Our expectations in terms of low quality have improved substantially, and which is why we believe that the lower than the ones who in 2015 and 2016 during this crisis. But this depends, of course, on our current expectations now. And we hope that the economy remains resilient and does not go through any further slowdown from the 2010 NPL. This quarter was more impacted. Also, by extension, the associations that we have good news that we are going to present ahead.

[00:12:50] I'm going to let them show the coverage ratio with a further decline in the exploration and a growth in the stock of provisions, the 90 and no coverage ratio continues to grow 40 percent, mostly considering the breakdown by segment. We saw an expansion of coverage in all of them with the expansion of the portfolio of large companies and coverage remains virtually stable in an expanded coverage concept where we include the portfolio really being created with nothing to do and else. On July 12. Control room transparency, we share important information for you and it seems to be very timely because it shows a very positive performance of extended loans, way better than we could have imagined in the beginning of the pandemic when we talked to one voter expansion into two to six to one billion, out of which 39 billion was back to normal, often scared two months after the grace period ended. Twenty one zero was to within the great period, and those, in other words, amounted to only one billion at the end of September, all of the seventy two point seven billion of extended loans to billion had already returned to normal unscary payments and eighteen point three billion goes to integrate spirit. One point one billion was in other years. So a small volume of over years compared to the extension for October. We have six point seven billion in November, two point four billion in December onwards with the information we have available today. And considering the behavior of humans that happened in the past, we are confident that the loan quality of clients who are still coming out of their great spirit will also be good. So they have to highlight that out of the 74 billion extended, 54 billion already back on schedule and we only have another eighteen point three billion grace period, which at least expect to have the same behavior of the remaining 54 billion. So we have some comfort for the patients that are more than enough to face the adverse scenario supported by an extended portfolio.

[00:15:24] A very good quality, and you can see 92 percent of customers that are not delinquent, 70 percent and 94 percent from and you can see and these consumers on average have like three years of relationship with a bank. Now, all of this information now we have the Consumer Reports and taking the strategy to support clients during this challenging time. And we're really going to need a or portfolio grew by four billion dollars in the quarter, mainly due to customers that prefer to renegotiate their loans longer term here instead of extending the D.H. So the customers decided not to extend any longer. And now we really don't me with a grace period with Rose, but it's important to highlight that there's a renegotiated portfolio, has a high level of provisions to allow accounts for 62 percent of the portfolio. And I was able to report further, particularly the last one, 63 percent of renegotiations in the quarter have fewer than 90 days overdue because things are back to normal and therefore overdue. Ninety days is now four, five, four, nine. Can the portfolio is comprised of good quality customers and therefore we expect to have lower losses this time compared to the traditional renegotiated portfolio. What about an eye on slide 14? There was a drop of eight point four in the quarter. This was primarily due to the reduction in the market portion.

[00:17:26] Like I said, it's well above the average in Q2 and also a reduction in the client portion due to the still low means of resolving lines. Companies and individuals, other groups of lines from emergency programs on an annual comparison, and I grew three point five percent with a two point three percent increase in the crying portion, which, like I said, the capping overdraft that began in January Twenty twenty and also the use of credit cards to the market portion remaining with a good performance over the next two quarters. The crying portion is expected to be asked to volume growth with a more favorable mix. So I usually highlight that the lower level off and I was very much related to these lines of the government with lower spreads. But like I said, there is a good level of coverage and we expect to see. A very tiny Los. In addition to the Asia-Pac overdraft, the non use of customers, like I said before, went down from two to the point to the balance of overdraft and credit cards, a lower volume revolving credit installment. But that's just a momentary thing. Things will go back to normal. It is right going back to normal, seeing the trend of indicators of a strong recovery. Now on slide 15, show the recovery this quarter owing to the economic upturn, we still see a negative quarterly performance in the line of loan operations impacted by the reduction in low origination and production with contracted fee, particularly corporations.

[00:19:28] Which is more explained by the emergency of grow with no tariffs or fees, unlike revolving credit and corporations. But certainly this will be recovered if we have no comparison with products of the high life investment bank and brokerage. And despite a recovery in the quarter. Significant lines such as credit cards and asset management are still decreasing, like I said, in credit cards. The reduction occurs due to the drop in the volume production and in asset management, due to the reduction in the management fee of fixed income funds, as well as the migration of resources from these funds to the party's. The effect of that sort of improvement we have seen, and that makes the growth in equity firms multi market funds of funds and their funds by independent monitors. Now on slide 16, we continue to deliver an outstanding, great performance and we expect them to get even better over Twenty twenty one. In the annual comparisons, we can see the signs of the adjustments. We saw a drop in administrative expenses of seven point nine percent for the quarter alone and three point three percent over nine months. Personal expenses dropped thirteen point three percent in the quarter and seven point six percent over nine months. We got to shitload of expenses already, including others. We reported our five point seven percent decrease in the quarter comparison and a three point nine percent decrease over nine months.

[00:21:17] We are the process of making a major cost adjustment within the bank right now, which should allow for a reduction in cost in nominal terms. Already in the last quarter of Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty one and beyond to capture this reduction in order to address the expected costs of implementing this adjustment. That we put into practice this quarter, we can rule out a restructuring, nonrecurring provision of 879, we are in the quarter involving those restructuring and personal. Now, on slide 17, we shot some of the details of the adjustments that we are already making in our branch network. We are writing, performing an essential adjustment since the beginning of the year. Those adjustments intensified by the acceleration of client legitimization friend and a reduction in the use of branch tellers with people working from home with me reducing our total number of branches by eleven hundred and twenty twenty seven hundred of which will be converted into a satellite or business units, and four will be closed this year. We estimate that we can assume costs, as you can see on the left. Inside, we have a hub supplying service to our customers and several satellite branches. Up to seven. And these branches known as business units, they are going to these agencies. So they don't have Treasury accounts or surveillance cars, armored cars, 100 percent focus on business and not back office, so. You business units are amount to 30 to 40 percent of all conventional units. So far we have reduced 683 branches, 163 were closed and 520 were already converted. Now with lady. We address part of our acceleration at the gate. We will have a number of statements. That should be highlighted due to their strategic importance. For instance, next, we have. Seven hundred thousand accounts opened with a very small turn, more than one billion this year. And in addition to that, next, already achieved through some two million customers. And certainly by your end, we're going to have to point seven other already four hundred nineteen thousand customers are going the brokerage and recently we launched this, which is a strategic import business, particularly for customers who have a hard time or restrictions to have a conventional account. We can have the digital portfolio which complements our product and service offerings. And now we already acquired a company which is dwindling and we have other acquisitions down the road. In addition, we provide a series of businesses that sponsor these banks, such as those with zero credit or personal credit on loan, and that includes more than thirty four billion credit portfolios and traditional conservatives. With a very lean company, you've got 800 billion generating more than one billion results exceeding one billion. Which brings a lot to the show, and we just completed the acquisition of welcome to the acquisition of our bank in the U.S., we see. We were just working on the agreement. And our team is already there, and certainly this will bring equivalent to two British. And finally, our recently announced agreement with JP Morgan to transfer into private banking activities in Brazil to produce.

[00:25:54] We already acquired really over 120 billion in a lab. And a considerable share will certainly come to the to to the great talents there, bankers, experts who also join us with confer to our private bank executives from. No insurance business was 19, the performance of insurance continues to be adversely impacted, particularly by the financial results owing to low interest rates. No, I think to any or extended consumer price index and the operating results and had a reduction of a quarter of. To our increased claims, we expected to see some growth, but despite pleas, we saw three point eight percent growth over last year's. Size ratios increase in life because we provided coverage for the guy who came to his own humanitarian reasons and for health insurance, also an increase in loss ratio, but below the levels year on year eighty four point six back in the first quarter. And Twenty twenty in seven point nine in the fourth quarter of 2019, this quarter will have more provisions, 151 billion in provision for every scenario amounting to more than one billion, two hundred wells in division. So we are very comfortable with provisions of the insurance company. But we should also highlight that despite all these constraints imposed by the pandemic. And more challenging to combat customers. And with fewer pounds of premium is fifty three, nine months, Twenty twenty is a good 56 billion in 2019, therefore the same building a reduction in one point nine, which gives us comfort to recover.

[00:28:05] Well, our other insurance company now is about 20 about liquidity and capital. The capital ratio continues to increase and had an increase of 32 percent in the common equity and for finance into one, the main source of capital generation was there in the quarter. And final remarks. I would like to share with you, ladies and gentlemen, the life of one of those we would prefer not to do the official guidance it doesn't make sense are now in November. But just as in the previous quarter, I would like to share some expectations about the remaining part of the year. We believe our credit facility will grow a little more than in Twenty twenty and I. We believe it will grow in line that we do grow a little bit less, but it should be noted that the credit facility grow more than we expect in food and services. We continue to be pressured by the economic scenario, but to regional growth engine for the insurance result will continue to be pressured by government financial results as a result of low interest rates and the behavior of inflation. The index run by consumer recovery bearing.

[00:29:28] So, like we said, we are having a structural adjustment in costs that we saw in the previous quarter. We expect to see a drop in nominal costs. In Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty one, and in addition, we'll continue to pursue opportunities for the future. Supervision expenses, we expect to see an additional. In numbers lower than 20 for Twenty twenty down compared to Twenty twenty. Because our models of showbiz. And the good performance of the extended family also drew the this conviction now for Twenty twenty, one of the smoothest in the process of completing our budget, but considering that we do not have a significant worsening of the pandemic. I think we are in the last mile, you can have a fine vaccine. To this, though, that affects us all, but today we have a more constructive view. So even though they haven't close the budget, let's consider the expectations for Twenty twenty one and assuming a scenario in which our projections for the economy actually comes through with a drop of 4.5 percent in GDP Twenty twenty and growth for GBP Twenty twenty one, generally speaking.

[00:31:02] We can see that the levels of result of the bank and twenty twenty one tend to go back to levels close to what we posted in 2019. Expenses are expected to have a similar magnitude to what we've had in 2019 and according to our modeling.

[00:31:26] We won't in this position in Twenty twenty, the children can't naturally will go down, we will go down in nominal terms with the Do 20, the loan facility grows above the market. The current projection for the market in twenty twenty one. We expect to bring about a consensus as to the V.A.. I like we said before that I made the point in emphasizing it was affected by lower spreads. In loans from the government, particularly because. We have this one in which we have lower margins, lower spreads, lower losses, so certainly it would be somehow offset and global means of overdraft check cap. And the natural history and the use of credit cards with lower volumes of use and also the volume of revolving credit and payments. So we said why? To go back to normal? It is going back to normal. So the trend for all indicators is we have turned. There is pressure on fees for the games that are implemented like it's at best the next investment in the customer base in Alberta and the equivalence that comes from insurance operations. Pension funds. And also games of equivalency from Arkansas to me to come in now. And also, the corporate banking clients seem to put it all together. We are confident that we have gained a slew of new products to offset it all. And before concluding.

[00:33:24] This expectation, I would like to once again invite you to this campaign, which will take place on virtual basis on November 10, please check the details on our our Web site. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. And we move now to the question and answer session. Thank you very much.

[00:33:52] Anthony. We begin now the Q&A session. If you are also important, you can ask the questions, we can ask other attendees to remain in this mode. If you want to answer questions, please press star one and to remove your question from the changes starting. The first question is from Jorg Friedemann with Citibank.

Jorg Friedemann

[00:34:22] Thank you for the opportunity to ask a question and have two questions. The first question was, I want to have a better understanding of the level of provision that we working with. It is crystal clear. According to the message that we expect to see a drop not only the next quarter, but also next year. Now, I would also like to understand, considering this level of conflict and particularly the extended facility and the level of provisioning, nine point two percent reserve for the total portfolio, one of bank also has two point six billion rounds of additional provisions for an adverse scenarios this quarter. And we should expect to see a reversal of positions starting next quarter's coming quarters. And my second question. And to do the level of dividends the bank already has. Twelve point nine percent.

[00:35:32] Eleven point nine percent of common equity and derivatives call. We are speaking of an improvement in the expected. So at the end of this dividend payout out by the central bank, what should we expect to see a bailout in Twenty twenty one or extraordinary bailout for the company? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:36:02] Thank you for your question with regards to provincial levels, we implemented a lower level now. And provisions, according to our expected laws, models are pointing to synthesize good news that even surprise all events, including U.S. law, about the good performance of extended operations manager who thought it would be wise. To address some one off events so quickly, one hundred percent probation and then comfortable with the level of positions that we have today and what our expected loss models point to. So that's why we said that we expected to lower levels in Q4. Naturally, it will all depend on us for the future. We got to do the benchmark. There are some constraints imposed by the central bank. But over the next year. You can actually see signs of improved scenario.

[00:37:13] The Richmond right now about how a number of cases in the U.S.. But like I said. You can have the vaccine and people more comfortable with the economy coming back to normal and good expectations of the economy next year. So certainly. We will see dividends coming out. At a much higher percentage, Wollard shareholders. And perhaps even with all the provisions, it will all depend on the future scenarios, provisions like Chad. And since the very beginning, he said that the provisions for a for include no longer, in essence, an adverse scenario and there are signs that provisions are enough or adequate. That's what you always trying to do, conservative, we're always very careful to have a robust balance sheet at the bank, but certainly. We are going to take that into account with our dividend paying out to our shareholders.

Thank you. Our next question Thiago Batista from UBS.

Thiago Batista

[00:38:45] Good morning, everyone.

[00:38:46] I have to question my first question.

[00:38:50] I mean, we'll look at your revenue dynamics versus the to do you have an idea of what comes from inside, from insurance? I know that there has been some important changes looking forward when you break down the revamped revenue.

[00:39:10] And my second question is about the flat tax. When prick's is introduced, you have to save on the one hand and the other hand, you have the process of holding costs. But when you look at those lines put together, do you think that the cost of the drop will be enough to offset some possible decline in revenue and fees? Not only means one on one, but it the leverage. I mean, you also talked about.

[00:39:47] Is there any possibility of a buyback? I know that you not envisioning buyback, but is it possible that we see some buyback in Twenty twenty once where so much for your question.

[00:39:58] In fact, it was very good that you asked that. If I could answer in a single word, I would say that the cost reduction in OpEx reduction is absurd, you know, because yes, it could. But let me give you some like. The revenue dynamics for the near future are so. [00:40:24] It goes through an increase of revenue coming from the equivalent of the cities that are growing in the bank right now.

Unidentified Company Representative

So first of all, the insurance companies are not the same because as I said, even in a very, very, very difficult landscape that we are going through now in 2019, the insurance companies have the same level of revenue and the level of revenue will certainly increase because of all of the verticals that we have in terms of health care insurance, auto insurance, because we penetrate the penetration in for other like life is still very small. Then we have the conservative company that is moving quite well to more than a million girls in without.

[00:41:17] And we have next Olympics that is coming now as well. So next should reach maturity and once it reaches maturity, it will cause further results.

[00:41:30] We will come into the equivalent of these customers that we are bringing on board. Denominated in dollars is still very small, but it will grow. We have an incoming new portfolio of clients do not only make the investments that they can buy our products, therefore there will be another additional fee that will come through these other lines of businesses. So what I can say is that in a very short period of time, in terms of the fees and the new dynamic coming from all of the other businesses, which is what will evolve in time picks, maybe is an interesting factor in terms of the income.

[00:42:16] But I do believe that this may happen, but in a very marginal way, because not everybody we used to transfer money to companies may not do that to pay.

[00:42:32] So as to who was in the past, you might recall, McWhorter's a learning curve and tell everybody, you know begins to live. So as it becomes more, you realize other businesses and other activities from the bank will start communicating among themselves, not in terms of Asia-Pac and all of the team. It is absolutely necessary, but I want to give you a number of charges that I think is important. The number is it has to be on our balance sheet. And I would like to highlight, if you take the recurring theme of the vessel right now, you will see that our debt, our and I in the first nine months of the book, forty six point five billion barrels, meaning that, you know, this is quite relevant and robust. We have forty six point five billion against forty three billion in 2019. So this fight is very dire landscape. We were able to grow our revenue by seven from three percent and one of the most at the expense side. In twenty nineteen there was a thirty two point five dollars against thirty five billion now in the first nine months of Twenty twenty. So there was a four percent reduction.

[00:43:54] One point, one point five billion was an expected. But when you look at the nominal figures, forty six point five billion of revenue again. Thirty five billion of expenses. Our cost structure is very large. It not like that of large corporations. And as we said, we have to have a cost structure and in serving costs, choose to go to the new reality that large corporations will face it in terms of the business organization of our clients. More branches and our employees are now focusing on doing business with our clients. And for all of these reasons, we can say that. The percentage of expense reductions that we are able to post in Twenty twenty, that will certainly increase in the second half of the year or in the final months of the year and see that when we post the results for the fourth quarter. I mean, we already gave you a small fine because there are huge reductions coming out of this quarter, but it will be further captured throughout the end of twenty twenty to give you a for example, which demonstrates this point, including Cheeba.

[00:45:19] When we acquired HSBC, we had 11 administrative facilities and buildings.

[00:45:27] Well, it's a very complex production system. How can you adapt to building when everybody is still working and in that building? But with the pandemic, everybody went to work from home. Therefore, we were able to do that. Out of the eleven thousand seven in Cuba, there are only two remaining nine buildings where.

[00:45:53] We're are. We knew that we were to reduce taxes, reduce property tax, reduce the cleaning expenses, reduce overhead, we went out and. Also, we put some buildings.

[00:46:12] For sale, I mean, those that belong to us, they are now in the market to be sold and they've accounted for a reduction of 30 million in rental and 40 million.

[00:46:27] Reduction in admin expenses, and we wouldn't be able to do that if we're not for that commitment, period. So out of the 11 buildings, we only have two. Now, in addition to that, we will sell all of the remaining buildings and this will probably generate between 80 to 100 million vehicles. We also have efficiency gains because people are working from home. A building to accommodate two thousand people have one service center. But once people are working from home, when hopefully I don't need one entire building, just two hours and two thousand people in there for treatment costs will be in not only to us, but any other company if they want to maintain the profitable level.

[00:47:17] So for us, this has become like a religion religion. In the fourth quarter we. You know the glass. To use a magnifying glass to go deep in every segment and every business of the day in order to be more efficient. Well, all of that is just to give you some more lies about the importance of Asia-Pac. Now, in terms of the buyback, I think that was your last question. This is not a traditional move by the base, but we are comfortable looking at these opportunities. It certainly depends on the market conditions. We will we will look at it, but we never. This court, that possibility, we're always looking at the possibility of something that was very much. Next question from the starving children, from the dead. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two questions. My first question, I would just like to revisit the issue of provisions both. Have you indicated that considering all the information we have so far and the expectation of economic recovery, the economy should reduce levels of pre pandemic? Let's say if we exclude the additional provision of the third quarter, the high cost would be then below what it was prior to the. It's. How's your your mom? It is good. So is it possible?

[00:49:17] To identify more private level, lower than the parent is to exclude that additional provision. And the second question is about how we knew we had a significant recovery of our headquarters and considering the current situation.

[00:49:45] Do you believe that next year or by the end of Twenty twenty one we will be able to see are returning to normal levels?

[00:49:57] Seibu, we'd lost the final part of your question, the connection was not. Thank you for your question.

[00:50:13] I think it will be.

[00:50:18] More conservative concerns that the parties would return to levels prior to the Senate, Democrats say that because we don't know what will happen to the interest trade or, you know, if inflation will grow once this wage goes up. Therefore, I think you could say something about the Democrats in terms of. And we certainly are. Was impacted because of adverse events and when we want to know on our next year's budget. We have to consider a better limited in. Now, if you look at our balance sheet and we look at the operations of the bank or the operating performance of the bank, we have in twenty nineteen our operating area. I'm only talking about the banks operating in. We had twelve point eight billion in 2019 and in the first nine months, sixteen point five million, twenty nine percent in operating alone. If you include Treasury, which is better by almost three billion. We are talking about a. Thirty nine percent growth. It's an improvement in the previous year.

[00:51:42] Therefore, we will aim at are we that we had in twenty nineteen, that's our target. Of course, everything depends on us not having any problems or not having any tax issues or the country if the country doesn't go to any further economic or tax problems. But we cannot work on the budget considering all of that. But we have to think about. No, this is as usual, next year. OK. So in terms of our attention to avoid a twenty twenty one, your challenge will be more more like a margin challenge, or do you think we would be more related to a portfolio challenge? If you want to listen to people demographic in terms of their portfolio quality? We are very comfortable with the loan portfolio quality we have. And we have some very.

[00:52:49] We had a positive performance in terms of the renegotiations at the bottom in terms of the quality of what we have to do to preserve that portfolio, because we can because we have a very robust provisioning level. I think that's the major challenge for next year will be margin recovery. We have to bring the more seasoned and greater margin to our loan portfolio with large corporates. We are trying to operate a better margin no matter where you look. So for us, next year is a year where we can sit for improvement and better margins and certainly to focus very diligently on cost because this will be important when it comes to our cost performance. OK, thank you very much.

[00:53:43] The next question is from juvenile hall to the Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:53:46] Good morning, everyone, thank you for the opportunity to ask my question, I have two questions. The first question is about renegotiation. You provided information about what happened. However, I'd like to understand the percentage of illegal tuition that were performed. It seems to me that the drop of empl. Ninety was owing to the renegotiation and to about empl, I would like to know in the expectation for the first quarter of Twenty twenty one, I've got to ask my second question. Of the radical change of portfolio, 63 percent has to do with operations, there were less than over 90 days overdue. If I understood your question well. Actually, I want like to know the percentage of the negotiation that was on scatty, 63 percent was lower than 90 percent, 90 days overdue. Is the percentage of operations.

[00:55:04] When I was saying that I'm scared of operations or renegotiation, whatever comes is part of the extensions that we're spending. Immaturity and depending on the consumer's condition, we do or we can find usually we do not go to meet on schedule one renegotiation in our process in Japan. There is delinquency that we have correction usually up to 16, and that when we have the recovery team involved and they start renegotiation. That may have come from knowing what they choose when we have the expiry of extension. You can compare the scientific of world of the renegotiation loan, which was once over a decade ago, and the extended continue. It's a small percentage of the variation. Of the extension, thoughtfulness from the second to the third quarter, but usually we did not lose EPS on stage one. Those are not important details of Virna out of the residential portfolio, more than 50 percent of individuals who went to individuals renegotiate.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, they simply cannot be an extension. And these people were able to do. So that chair in which people renegotiate when people had nothing can bring those parties very little. I would say it's not even 10 percent of the total volume. So there's always a small delay of a couple of days. But the percentage of dealing with the Geneva Convention.

[00:57:03] Ok, what about the performance of NATO? We have to admit that. By the way, that's an important question you're asking Asia-Pac worldwide enforce the provisions concerned with the adverse economic scenario. If they didn't do it, they certainly will have to do it because there's higher delinquency. We have to admit that today we have a better expectation than what we've had in the first quarter when we first talked about French for the first quarter, our expectation to be better than in the past. But certainly part of it will come in the first quarter of Twenty twenty one and naturally the second quarter, we also have it as they move in the third quarter, Twenty twenty one. So we will see an increase in NPL in the coming quarters in Twenty twenty one.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:58:10] That's clear. Thank you. My second question regards to credit quality. This quarter, you already had an additional one point six billion. I understand you have a very high level of provision.

[00:58:28] And we wanted to anticipate your sound that was inspirational, doesn't seem to worry because we are now is not so clear and we still have to wait and see any need by the government. That's not consumption. What happened is we're allocating additional provisions to specific loan. We weren't in this position as an anticipated position for expected losses based on the modeling.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:59:06] And right now are beginning to allocate divisions. Provision for adverse scenarios for individuals, not consumption. All we're doing is allocating the provision to specific names that are not supplementary, but the volume is the same. By the name. If you check the generic and the future generation, these are very long and this is due to the general. This generation, which it depends on credit rating, is very low.

[00:59:56] What we do is analyzing on a case by case basis. But at first he did. And surplus. Additional now we're allocating to specific narrative of our risk assessment. Grainge.

[01:00:21] The next question is from Danielle.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:00:23] Good morning, thank you for the call. No questions about investments abroad. But it's going to create a lot of investments abroad this year. Is it right to assume that you are at a comfortable level right now? And the second question is, assuming we had a change in legislation and there would be a reduction in overhead DVD investments by year end and all banks, by the way, who do it at the turn of the year. Is that a strategy that pertains to. On how to address not only the flow of churches that are other banks at the end of the year, thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for the question. But here we had a substantial reduction in overhead. You're right. We brought it. To the necessary mandatory level to be compliant with our business abroad. Today, our level was adequate to provide. If they have a margin, it is not material. Well, we already have the adequate level to bring an adequate level, we're going to need to have a certain change in inferentially or heads or overhead. Quite the opposite. We are pretty comfortable with the members. Just the follow up question, considering there will be an amendment to the legislation, the other half will have to be out by half by year end. So my question is, will all banks have to do is to reduce the overhead in the tax account that will bring a higher flow of purchase in December. Anything you can share about the strategy or anything that makes sense to for that is thinking. Obviously, we do have our strategies, and that's something we don't disclose other information.

[01:02:33] And there are no further questions. We will turn the floor back to the teachers for their final remarks.

Unidentified Company Representative

[01:02:40] Well, thank you so much for joining us today. It was a pleasure to talk to you. I wish you a very good day. Very good. Long weekend with the holiday. We are very comfortable with the numbers because I think that the balance sheet is very well Bargewell prevention. Our expectations for the next quarter and next year are also very good because we understand that we need our we made our homework. The homework is done and well done. And we also. To our bank with very robust numbers in writing to face a market that goes through so many changes and will go through changes in 2012.

[01:03:35] Thank you very much and have a good day.