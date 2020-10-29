While 3M has been under-executing, I still believe the underlying business has a lot of value and execution will improve, either from internal initiatives or activist investor involvement.

Overall margins were better than expected; weaker Health Care margins are worth monitoring, and it remains to be seen how much margin improvement management can maintain in a recovery.

3M is typically one of the first companies to return to growth after downturns, and while underlying demand remains very lumpy, 3M has returned to organic revenue growth.

I’ve written a lot in the past about how 3M’s (MMM) business mix and operational strategy leads it to being among the first to enter into downturns, but also among the first to emerge, and that would seem to be holding true again, as 3M returned to organic growth in the third quarter. Looking ahead a bit, I would expect to see further improvement in key end-markets like autos, general manufacturing, and electronics, but the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the ongoing growth in cases in the U.S. does certainly create some risks.

3M has continued to lag industrial names I liked better a quarter ago, including Parker Hannifin (PH) and Eaton (ETN), but the relative valuation is starting to look more interesting. As I’ve said before, I think 3M management needs to take a more comprehensive look at its business mix and strategic priorities, but long-term FCF growth in the mid-single-digits can still support a total annualized return of around 8%, which I believe stacks up pretty well to likely market returns over the next few years.

Outperformance On Margins, But Underlying Demand Still Shaky

With 3M giving monthly sales updates, some of the capacity to surprise the Street on the top line has gone away, and 3M’s third quarter results were basically in line with expectations. Still, the company did return to organic growth (up just under 1%) – something that Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Dover (DOV), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Roper (ROP) have yet to do. Operating margin performance swung back to the good as analysts over-corrected after a disappointing second quarter; 3M beat by about 10% at the operating line and closer to 12% at the segment operating line, with segment margins up 110bp.

Overall revenue rose just under 1% in organic terms. Gross margin improved nearly a point, and segment profits rose 9%, with margin up 110bp. Overall operating income was flat, with margin down about a point.

All told, and as I’ll discuss in more detail in a moment, this was a lumpy quarter, fitting early accounts of “lumpy” end-market recoveries. Ongoing demand for respirators was a significant driver for 3M, as demand for core industrial products like abrasives, closures, adhesives, electronic, and advanced materials remains rather weak.

Pockets Of Strength, But Still Not A Fully-Fledged Recovery

Operating conditions are getting better, but there’s still quite some ways to go before regaining “normal”, and this is true for every segment at 3M.

Safety & Industrial revenue rose nearly 7% in the quarter, with segment profit up 25% and margin up more than four points, but personal safety (up 40%) was a huge driver. Roofing granules was also a modest contributor (up double-digits, but small in absolute size) on healthy construction. Although respirator demand is likely to remain elevated for some time, it is papering over some notable ongoing core weakness – like double-digit sales declines in abrasives and closure/masking, and a 5% decline in adhesives/tapes. Abrasives and adhesives/tapes did show double-digit sequential growth, though, and there was a return to growth in auto aftermarket as body shops saw volumes improve. Given overall market trends, the 5% decline in electronic materials was disappointing.

Transport & Electronics revenue declined a little more than 7%, with segment profit 13% and margin down 130bp. The double-digit decline in Commercial Solutions surprised me a little bit, as did the 23% decline in Advanced Materials, but Electronics showed some growth on strength in semiconductors, data centers, and factory automation – like Dover, 3M is seeing some early signs of factory automation demand recovery, though factory automation orders (ABB (ABB), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY)) haven’t been great.

Health Care revenue rose 8% and segment profits improved 11% (margin down more than three points). Even factoring in the drag from the Acelity deal, 3M’s margins here are surprisingly weak, and that’s with good growth in businesses like separation/purification (up 16%) that should be higher-margin. Oral Care more than doubled sequentially, and 3M remains leveraged to ongoing recoveries in elective procedures. I’d also note that 3M is working on a simple paper-based COVID-19 that could conceivably reach the market in the first half of 2021; such a test would offer fast results in a very cheap formfactor.

Consumer revenue rose more than 5%, with profits up 16% and margin up two points. Stationary/office supplies was predictably weak, but home improvement and home care remain strong with people spending more time and energy on home projects.

The Outlook

While 3M noted a soft OEM auto environment, I expect improvement in the fourth quarter and into 2021, as well as healthy demand from consumer electronics and some improvement in elective health care. General industrial demand is still soft – in line with my expectations, but below what the Street had been pricing in. One of my prime concerns remains that the industrial sector, on the whole, factors in “too much too soon” in terms of improving results, leaving valuations vulnerable into the post-election period.

Specific to 3M, I’m still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth rate around 3% and a free cash flow growth rate around 5%. I am expecting further improvement in operating margin and asset efficiency and I believe that will come either from more rigorous execution from management (including some portfolio changes) or activist investor involvement. I continue to believe that 3M has made some questionable portfolio changes and its R&D productivity seems to have flagged some in recent years – both could easily attract activist investor attention (though to be clear, I’m not suggesting sweeping, or even large, cuts to R&D as a solution).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe 3M is undervalued today below the $180-$190 range, and I believe the cash flow model can support a long-term annualized total return around 8% - a pretty solid prospective return next to other industrial companies and what I expect from the S&P 500. While 3M arguably does deserve some discount relative to companies like Dover and Honeywell (HON), and I do see some “value trap” risk, I think the overall risk/return is favorable on balance and that 3M offers good leverage to improving economic activity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.