Monthly comps are getting better, but there is still significant turbulence in the specific end-market recovery paths, and overall manufacturing activity is still pressured.

Another quarter is in the books, and really not that much has changed at MSC Industrial (MSM). Management once again did a little better on margins, but end-market conditions remain challenging and MSC continues to underperform companies like Fastenal (FAST) in the manufacturing vertical (though this is an apples-to-oranges comparison). And once again management is looking to sell the Street on a “it’ll be different next time” strategic plan that is supposed to deliver above-market revenue growth and improving margins – something investors have heard several times in the past only to see the company under-execute and under-perform.

Valuation is where things get tricky. I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of around 3.5% and even lower free cash flow growth, as I don’t believe management will execute fully on this new plan and I believe the core distribution operations will see ongoing margin pressure. On the other hand, MSC is leveraged to a still-nascent recovery in manufacturing and those expectations still support a long-term total annualized return of around 9% to 10% a year. MSC Industrial management has a long way to go to re-earn the benefit of the doubt, but I can see some trading appeal here.

Some Upside On Margins, But Underlying Results Still Under Pressure

MSC Industrial’s fiscal fourth quarter revenue came in as expected, helped by monthly updates that let analysts dial in their estimates, but the company once again did a little better on margins, driving a better than $0.12 beat at the operating profit line.

Revenue declined 11% in the quarter, or closer to 13% on an average daily sales basis. Sales to national accounts (large companies) declined more than 20%, while “core” sales (smaller manufacturing customers) were down in the mid-teens. Sales of safety and janitorial products continued to help, growing 20% year over year this quarter and staying fairly steady through the quarter.

Manufacturing remains punishingly weak, with average daily sales down almost 20% - much worse than the 5% decline in sales to manufacturing customers and 7% decline in sales to heavy equipment customers reported by Fastenal. Again, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison, as MSC has more exposure to customers in markets like auto, aero, and oil/gas.

Relative to Sandvik’s (SVDKY) SMS business, which I do think is a good comp given that Sandvik is a significant supplier, MSC’s performance was in line with the 21% decline, though readers should remember those comps are offset by a month (MSC’s quarter ended at the end of August). I’d likewise note that 3M (MMM) reported a mid-teens decline in abrasives sales, so all told I think MSC’s performance wasn’t so out of line with the actual underlying manufacturing sector.

Gross margin declined a half-point, and adjusted operating income declined 14%, with margin down another 30bp. Still, a 30bp margin decline on a 13% revenue decline and a greater mix of lower-margin sanitation/janitorial supplies isn’t an awful result.

End-Market Trends Remain Challenging

One of the least-surprising things to me so far in this earnings reporting cycle is the heterogeneity of commentary on end-markets. At a high level, the industrial recovery is still very “mixed” or “lumpy”, with some areas (like automation and electronics) improving, but other areas still quite weak. Weak aero and oil/gas is no surprise, and while auto is still weak on a yoy basis, it’s getting better. “General manufacturing” is still really dicey, though, and that’s a key area for MSC.

Looking at the monthly sales trends, MSC has seen ongoing improvement, with average daily sales moving from -15% in June to -12.6% in July to -9.7% in August and then continuing to improve in September (down 8.5%) and October (down 4.6%). While August showed a small month-over-month improvement (up 3%) that expanded in September (up 22%), October has seen a step back (down 14% mom).

Adding further color, MSC management noted that many national accounts are still running just one shift versus the two or three shifts before COVID-19. Moreover, smaller distributors are seeing real pressure, which is likely part of the reason that restocking hasn’t been a big driver yet for most companies.

Meet The New Plan – Pretty Similar To The Old Plan

Fair warning to readers – I’m about to get pretty cynical for the next paragraph or two.

With its earnings presentation management also talked about its new “Mission Critical” plan – a three-year plan meant to drive reacceleration in market share growth and revenue growth as well as better margins. A lot of the individual parts sound cogent – solidify its core strength in metalworking (adding more specialists), augment that with new service offerings like Millmax (which can recommend optimal tools for applications, saving customers meaningful downtime), expand services like vending, vendor-managed inventory, and plant-level solutions, grow e-commerce, and diversify end-markets to offset its cyclical market exposures. On top of that, drive better margins by reducing supply chain costs, including an optimized distribution network and renegotiated supply deals.

Sounds good, right? Well, it also sounds quite a bit like what management has been talking about since the Barnes deal (in 2013) and even before. I’m not saying that there aren’t new elements to this plan, but a lot of this has been said and promised before … and management has been consistently incapable of achieving the hoped-for results. What I’d really like to hear at this point is a frank analysis from management of why past efforts haven’t worked, what they’ve learned from that, and what they’re doing differently this time, such that investors should put their confidence in the “it’ll be different this time” message.

The Outlook

I’m actually more bullish than both management and the Street where FY 2021 and FY 2022 revenue and margins are concerned. I do still expect a stronger manufacturing sector recovery in calendar 2021, and I see nothing wrong with MSC management taking a more conservative/under-promise stance to guidance, particularly given the legitimate challenges to forecasting in the current environment.

That said, while my near-term expectations are above management/Street expectations, I’m not expecting or modeling that the company will hit these new “Mission Critical” targets. That then could still leave some upside, particularly to my longer-term outlook for 3.5% revenue growth and sub-2% FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, MSC does appear to offer some worthwhile potential, with a total annualized return potential of 9% to 10% on cash flow and somewhat higher upside on EV/EBITDA (to the $78-$81 range). On top of that, MSC shares should do well as manufacturing end-markets recover and investors look for later-stage plays on those recoveries. If management can execute on its self-improvement plan, then even more upside could develop, and likewise if there’s a meaningful reshoring of manufacturing back to the United States.

All of that said, I won’t recommend these shares unreservedly. I think the world is getting harder for distributors, not easier, and I can’t just ignore a long track record here of management failing to meet its own targets/goals. There are reasons, then, for these shares to trade a discount, and investors should be attentive to those risks when evaluating the shares as an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.