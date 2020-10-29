Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) has suspended the dividends on both its common and preference shares on the back of rapidly deteriorating financials and a worsening macro environment. The current price of its preferred stock (SOHON), (SOHOO), and (SOHOB) is now at a nearly 80 per cent discount to par value. And while the market valuing SOHO's preferreds at 20 cents on the dollar reflects the disappointment with the dividend cut, it is also a strong signal that it believes the company might not survive the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

With a stock price down by 77% over the last year and 10% over the last month potential investors would be somewhat prudent to stay away from the stock. This is especially true as the pandemic rages on in the United States. This has opened up the possibility of another round of economically brutal stay at home orders as the spectre of a second wave stalks the global economy.

Sotherly Hotels also has a property portfolio that is heavily concentrated in dense urban cities in Southern states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia where confirmed Covid-19 deaths are high and cases are increasing. This cements the air of uncertainty around the stock and increases the risk of bankruptcy.

Source

This article is neither bullish nor bearish on Sotherly Hotels. The company has a business model that has been decimated by the pandemic and now faces certain death without a material improvement in its financials or a significant near term event like the full development and rollout of a vaccine. However, prior to the pandemic, this was a stock that had a stable stock price while sporting a high yield of 7.5%. Indeed, the company had a history of steadily increasing the dividend paid out on the back of somewhat healthy business operations.

Source

How Much More Pain Is Ahead?

Sotherly Hotels last reported financials for its second quarter ending June 2020. This saw the company realise a total revenue of $5.3 million, down 90% year-over-year. Further, net loss was $14.9 million from a profit of $1.20 million in the previous year. Cash from operations, a crucial metric to assess the viability of a business model, was also negative at $6.40 million versus a gain of $8.90 million in the previous year. A combination of cash burn and low revenue generation places SOHO directly on a path towards total collapse. This already precarious financial situation becomes heightened by its high level of debt.

Data by YCharts

SOHO recorded long term debt of $368 million at a weighted average interest rate of 4.59% as at the end of Q2. This was against total real estate assets of $437 million. The company's net long term debt / total assets (NYSE:TTM) of 0.74 is also far higher than the industry median of 0.43. Such an abnormal level of gearing severely restricts the ability of SOHO's management to navigate the pandemic and could potentially be destructive as cases rage on in the United States and the global economy enters a second wave.

Data by YCharts

And with cash and equivalents of $18.52 million as at the end of the second quarter and assuming the quarterly cash burn stays constant with Q2, SOHO has only three financial quarters left until its ability to remain a going concern becomes heavily in doubt.

SOHO's management during their Q2 earnings call stated that the cost containment measures implemented in the second quarter should continue to yield results. Hence, a further tightening of the current negative gap between operating expenses and total revenue should be realized. This should help expand SOHO's presently limited life. The company also successfully negotiated with its lenders forbearance of current payments of principal and interest required under their loan agreements. $4.7 million was deferred in the second quarter and a further $3.1 million payable in the third quarter will be deferred. This should allow the company more financial flexibility to navigate the pandemic and hopefully tap into future sources of capital.

Surviving Armageddon

It's hard not to come to the conclusion that SOHO's end is near against its heavily indebted balance sheet, cash burn, and another round of stay-at-home orders. Longer-term structural shifts to ways of working from a rise in working from home could also significantly impact the future recovery of the company.

SOHO isn't a terrible company as evidenced by their performance in the years preceding the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

At a price of $1.51, SOHO now finds itself at a more than a decade low as it fights for its survival. And while no one could have predicted such an economically virulent pandemic, their response so far to the deterioration of their financials has been prudent. The suspension of dividends, the forbearance on certain loan repayments, and the reduction of operational expansion should hopefully help the company see a future where it remains a purveyor of Southern hospitality.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.