It's been a somewhat trying week for shareholders of the DB Gold Double Long ETN (DGP) with shares falling over 5% during the last week.

With the ETN hitting the lowest levels since this summer, some investors may be tempted to thrown in the towel and exit the trade. In my opinion, depending on your investment horizon, that is likely the wrong move at this time. I believe that gold is going to rally over the next year and that DGP will deliver performance for shareholders.

About DGP

To start this piece off, let's address the basics of what exactly DGP does and which types of investors are most suited to holding this product.

DGP is an ETN issued by Deutsche Bank which is actually somewhat complicated in its approach and holdings. Put simply, DGP is following DBIQ's dynamic rolling methodology which seeks to buy and hold futures contracts which are likely to deliver the least amount of roll-yield losses to shareholders of the note. The ETN delivers a double-leveraged exposure to these chosen gold futures, so in general if you are holding DGP, your return will roughly be two-times that of the return of gold (net a fairly hefty expense ratio of 0.75%).

First off, DGP is an ETN, not an ETF. Under the ETN structure, when you trade this note you are essentially being given a promise that you will receive the return of the underlying commodity. This is contrasted to the structure of an ETF which your return would be subject to various tracking errors in that the fund would actually be trading futures in line with the AUM of the fund. With an ETN structure you essentially have on a trade with Deutsche Bank, so if you are concerned about the creditworthiness of the institution, then you should probably not buy the ETN.

The key differentiating factor of DGP is two-fold: it targets futures holdings and it dynamically shifts these holdings. So why is this important to note? Well, first off, if you look down the list of gold-exposed ETFs, the most popularly-traded options tend to be funds which are physically holding the commodity. This means that in terms of gold investments, DGP is actually somewhat off the beaten path and most investors tend to flock to other gold-linked instruments. The "dynamic rolling" piece of DGP is a little more complicated and requires a bit of an explanation.

When one trades a futures contract, they are exposed to something called "roll yield". Roll yield is the return you get when you are holding a futures contract and that contract converges to be equal to the spot price. For gold investors, roll yield is almost always negative, as can be seen in the following chart.

You may be scratching your head as per how the above chart equates to negative return for futures holders, but hopefully the next paragraphs will explain this key mechanic of the futures market.

If you were to pull out a calculator and compute the difference in price between most of the above points along the curve and the spot price of gold, you would find a very interesting relationship: each data point is basically equal to the spot price of gold compounded at an annualized rate of about 2% (give or take some wiggle room).

This 2% number is actually fairly interesting in that it is essentially the cost of borrowing plus a few fees investors would accrue if they were to physically store the commodity. What this means is that if we were to see gold trade anywhere along the curve at a price different than the spot price compounded at around this 2% figure, then investors could physically buy gold with borrowed capital while simultaneously entering into a futures contract to sell it at a later date. This arbitrage mechanism is what keeps the gold futures curve increasing in value in direct relation to borrowing costs (and some additional fees).

How the math of interest rates tends to work is that they are a function of time: the less time you borrow, the smaller the interest rate (since risk increases with time). This means that as time approaches expiry for any given futures contract, it will gradually roll down into the spot price of the commodity (since each price is a function of time until expiry and interest rate).

This "roll down" is what causes losses for futures holders. If the price were to go nowhere and a futures trader were to buy a contract 1-year from expiry and hold until expiry, he or she would lose 2% of their holdings simply from this convergence (at today's interest rates). This is a key detriment of futures contracts in gold markets and investors need to be aware of this factor.

DGP is attempting to minimize this loss by shifting exposure around the curve. However, given the recent low interest rates across the curve, the benefits of this approach are limited at this time. In the main liquid futures contracts, roll yield is basically 2% on an unleveraged annualized basis and DGP is not really delivering too much value through its approach because this 2% is fairly uniform across the curve.

Since DGP is a leveraged note, it is roughly doubling this figure: on average, by holding DGP, you will lose 4% of your holdings per year from roll yield at today's interest rates. When you add on a fairly hefty expense ratio, this note is currently costing nearly 5% per year for investors to hold. I believe that gold is likely going to strongly outperform this hurdle to investment, but investors need to be aware of this key cost.

Gold Markets

To get an idea of where gold is likely headed in the short term, let's take a look at the technical picture.

At present, the gold markets are looking fairly bearish for short-term traders in that momentum has turned negative (as measured by the MACD indicator) while price is flirting with the lowest levels since late-September. I believe that from a technical standpoint, short-term traders need to be on the defensive and if your time horizon for holdings is only in the next few weeks, then I would suggest avoiding exposure in DGP until we see momentum turn positive once again.

While short-term traders may be heading for the exits, I believe that longer-term traders should treat this pullback as a buying opportunity. The reason why I say this is that a few key metrics which have historically signaled stronger gold prices are flashing at this time.

One of these metrics is gold's prior 1-year momentum. Put simply, there's a clear tendency at work in gold's history in that when gold has performed strongly, it tends to carry forward this strength in the coming year.

Over the past year, gold is up a little over 25%. The last 50 years of gold prices show that on average, when gold has rallied by this much, it tends to increase by 18% in the coming year. The underlying data is very interesting because not only does it show that gold on average sees rallies, but the upside tends to be more pronounced than the downside.

In this chart, I have taken the prior data and grouped it into average rallies or decreases in the year following a gold movement of a certain magnitude. What the data shows is that if we are going to see gold rally over the next year, history would say that the average rally to be expected is in the territory of 28%. However, if we see gold fall, history would say that the average decline is only 12%. Additionally, the odds are pretty firmly in favor of the bulls in that 75% of all 1-year periods following similar gold strength have seen price rise.

Put simply, I believe the numbers are in favor of holding gold at this time. DGP is a strong ETN in that it delivers twice the outright return of gold, but with this return comes risk: investors must ensure that they are able to handle the volatility associated with holding a leveraged note.

Conclusion

DGP is following a dynamic rolling methodology which is likely not delivering too much added benefit to shareholders at today's interest rates. Short-term factors suggest that gold is likely going to fall for the next few days or weeks as momentum has turned bearish. Longer-term data like momentum is indicating that now is a strong time to buy DGP to capture the coming gold rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.