eBay (EBAY) is one "legacy" technology company that has recently undergone a decent bit of change. The online auction site, once one of the most celebrated technology companies in Silicon Valley, has sold both its StubHub and Classifieds (the first is already off the books; the second is slated to close in the first quarter of 2021) and decided to focus on its core Marketplace unit.

That decision has largely paid off this year, as the Marketplace business got one of the biggest injections of user activity this year amid the global pandemic. E-commerce businesses of all flavors, from arts-and-crafts site Etsy (ETSY) to online furniture vendor Wayfair (W) and of course Amazon (AMZN) all benefited from the closure of brick-and-mortar competitors as well as the increased amount of time we've spent at home browsing the internet. eBay was not spared from that tailwind, either.

But now as the pandemic matures (though we have no end in sight to the current situation, especially as countries worldwide begin to re-impose lockdown restrictions), investors are asking a critical question: just how sustainable is eBay's coronavirus-driven growth?

After reporting third-quarter results that still included some lifts driven by the pandemic, but not to the same degree as in Q2, shares of eBay pulled back ~5% in after-hours trading:

Data by YCharts

There are plausible arguments for both the bull and bear camps for eBay, I'll admit. On the bullish side: even after a ~45% rally in the year-to-date (certainly outperforming the S&P 500's flat performance over the same timeframe), shares of eBay are still sitting at a very modest 14.9x P/E ratio versus Wall Street's consensus FY21 EPS of $3.58, per Yahoo Finance. It's very difficult to find any technology company, let alone a company in the very hot e-commerce sector, that is trading at such a low multiple of true earnings (and in fact, so few internet stocks even have positive net income to begin with).

But to me, eBay's value angle is marred by several key risks:

Exactly where does eBay fit into the e-commerce landscape? In the eBay vs. Amazon wars, Amazon's straight purchasing flow has clearly won consumer preferences versus eBay's auction-style purchases. It's also unclear which categories eBay can excel in, unlike Etsy which has carved out a clear niche in handmade goods and arts & crafts.

In the eBay vs. Amazon wars, Amazon's straight purchasing flow has clearly won consumer preferences versus eBay's auction-style purchases. It's also unclear which categories eBay can excel in, unlike Etsy which has carved out a clear niche in handmade goods and arts & crafts. Bad taste in sellers' mouths. eBay has for a long time been attacked by its own seller community for charging high fees, and many have defected to rival platforms. Even as rivals like Etsy have raised their own fee structures closer to eBay's, the reputational damage to eBay has already been done. Defecting sellers also take away their for-sale inventory, reducing the variety of goods on eBay's platform, which also discourages buyers - creating a vicious cycle.

eBay has for a long time been attacked by its own seller community for charging high fees, and many have defected to rival platforms. Even as rivals like Etsy have raised their own fee structures closer to eBay's, the reputational damage to eBay has already been done. Defecting sellers also take away their for-sale inventory, reducing the variety of goods on eBay's platform, which also discourages buyers - creating a vicious cycle. Employing a decent amount of leverage. And unlike many other tech companies, eBay is quite substantially leveraged. Its most recent balance sheet has $4.32 billion of cash and $7.76 billion of debt on it, or a $3.44 billion net debt position (most rivals, meanwhile, carry a net cash balance instead). At the moment, eBay has enough plenty of earnings firepower to service this debt, but it's unclear how long eBay can maintain its position in the market.

In other words, eBay's cheap valuation is a reflection that investors are largely betting eBay's best days are behind it, and that its future revenue/earnings potential lacks any clear drivers to take eBay's scale meaningfully higher. For eBay to avoid a contraction would alone be an accomplishment.

In my view, eBay remains a stock to be watched on the sidelines. Only if shares dip to extreme value levels (a ~10x P/E ratio, or $36) should investors rush in to buy eBay again.

Q3 download

Let's now review eBay's third-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. eBay Q3 results Source: eBay Q3 earnings release

On the whole, eBay's headline results beat Wall Street's expectations - ever so slightly. The company's revenue grew 25% y/y to $2.61 billion, slightly edging out over Wall Street's consensus mark of $2.57 billion (+23% y/y).

GMV, or gross merchandise value, is one of the most important metrics that investors watch for in eBay, and the biggest driver of revenue growth. Trends on this front were rather mixed. On the upside, eBay is still enjoying tailwinds from the coronavirus, and its growth rates are still exceeding what they were pre-pandemic (which was flat).

Figure 2. eBay GMV trends Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

In Q3, as can be seen in the chart above, eBay's total GMV grew 21% y/y. While still leagues above eBay's usual growth trajectory, it does represent eight points of deceleration versus 29% y/y growth in Q2. GMV in the U.S. slowed down two points, but an even bigger driver was a twelve-point deceleration in eBay's international segment, which contributes more than 60% to eBay's overall revenue.

To me, there are several risks that we can read into from these trends:

As I highlighted in my article last quarter, there's a good chance that a substantial chunk of eBay's current activity comes from buyers seeking odds and ends that are particular to the pandemic, such as masks (Etsy, for example, generated a good chunk of Q2 GMV from mask sales alone). Once the pandemic subsides, these purchases will leave the eBay platform.

The fact that eBay's international GMV slowed down dramatically (with growth rates essentially cut in half) also indicates what may happen in the U.S. once the pandemic fades. Though cases are spiking again in Europe, for most of Q3 most of Europe and Asia had resumed normal patterns of activity. The deceleration in third-quarter international revenues indicates that the pandemic tailwind is more transitory in nature.

Likewise, eBay disappointed on its count of active buyers. In Q2, eBay gained 8 million net-new buyers as seen in the chart below:

Figure 3. eBay active buyers Source: eBay Q3 earnings deck

However, by the time we got to Q3, eBay added only 1 million net-new buyers relative to Q2 - basically back to eBay's pre-pandemic trend. Wall Street, meanwhile, had hoped for 185.4 million in active buyers, or 2.4 million above what eBay actually managed to do.

Another portion of eBay's revenue growth in Q3 is also suspect: the fact that take rates bumped up to 9.4%, representing a 40bps increase sequentially versus Q2 and 60bps y/y. Take rates, of course, can vary within a quarter for a number of reasons, including and especially revenue mix. But this is another artificial/non-sustainable tailwind that helped eBay's revenue beat consensus in Q2: eBay, which is already in hot water among sellers for its fees, doesn't have much room to drive revenue growth by increasing its fees.

For comparison - on eBay, the standard "final value fee" that sellers pay upon sale is 10%. It's higher in some categories (12% for books, music, and DVDs), and lower for some higher-priced items (2% for commercial equipment; 3.5% for musical instruments). Amazon, by contrast, has a wider band of fees ranging generally from 8-15%, while Etsy charges a market-low 5%. All this said, eBay's room to push fees higher is probably very limited if it wants to keep its seller base.

Looking ahead to Q4, eBay has guided to revenue growth in a range of 18-21% y/y, which would imply up to seven points of deceleration versus this quarter. GMV growth, which tracks closely alongside revenue growth, can be implied to decelerate by roughly the same magnitude.

All of these factors are indicators, in my view, that eBay is on the path of "resetting to normal" after enjoying the peak benefits of the coronavirus in Q2.

Key takeaways

When investing in technology stocks, investors hardly need to be reminded that we have to think about the future moreso than the present. At present, eBay's revenue and GMV growth are healthy, and producing strong earnings - but looking ahead even to the medium-term future (1-2 years), I don't see any viable catalysts that would help eBay retain its market share versus faster-growing e-commerce rivals, let alone grow and differentiate itself in this crowded market. With pandemic tailwinds slowing, eBay's dim prospects are being put back into the spotlight. Until this stock drops to bargain-basement lows, it's not worth investing in.

