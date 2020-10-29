Carrier Global (CARR) is turning out to be a gift that keeps on giving after my initial recommendation. The quarterly results of Thursday surprised many, including myself, in a positive way. These earnings and the comparison to peers both show that Carrier is still trading at an unwarranted discount.

Q3 earnings

Carrier’s quarterly sales were driven higher by the North American residential HVAC segment, which saw sales surge 46% versus last year. This is extraordinary, not only because we are in the midst of the worst economic climate since at least 2008, but also because Lennox International (LII), a major US-focussed HVAC peer, saw its residential HVAC sales increase by just 13% in the same quarter. Another peer, Trane Technologies (TT) saw its North American residential HVAC sales increase by ‘high teens’. In addition, the full-year 2020 outlook for sales, operating profit and free cash flow was raised.

The slide below that was taken from the Q3 investor presentation summarizes the quarter quite well at a high level. Note that HVAC also includes commercial HVAC and international sales.

This revenue strength resulted in operating earnings that topped that of Q3 2019, both on a reported (+72%) and adjusted basis (+6%). This resulted in an EPS of $0.84 for the third quarter, or $0.67 after adjusting for a gain on sale. Given the share price of $33, annualizing the $0.67 is an inspiring exercise.

Aside from the revenue and earnings, the bookings also remained strong as they were up 15% for the firm YoY. Especially the strength in Refrigeration is noticeable, as is the jump in Europe and North America versus Q2.

This once again shows the strength of Carrier’s business. Trane Technologies, a peer that is more geared towards commercial HVAC, saw Q3 commercial HVAC bookings decline in Asia and the Americas. Residential bookings of Carrier also outperformed Trane’s, which were up 30% in the quarter at Trane, versus +60% for Carrier. In addition, the same peer mentions that Transport Refrigeration bookings (up 30% for Carrier) was up 'low single digits' YoY in EMEA and the Americas.

Given the fact that Fire & Security is the weakest performing segment and that Lennox and Trane are not really exposed to that business, it is all the more remarkable how strong Carrier has performed overall in terms of orders, sales and operating profit.

Valuation

While Carrier is clearly performing strong in the third quarter and beating its competition, this strength is not fully reflected in the valuation of its shares. The table below shows the adjusted EV/EBIT valuation for Carrier and two of its peers that have already reported Q3 results.

Source: author’s own calculations. Market cap was taken from SA and reflects the close of 28 October. *Adjusted EBIT is as reported by the company with restructuring charges included (lowering adj. EBIT).

It looks like Carrier, despite it doubling since my first article about the stock, is still cheap versus its peers. Of course, the segment focus overlaps, but not perfectly and this could be a problem as we are not comparing apples to apples. For some mysterious reason that is beyond my comprehension, the market values Lennox at a much more expensive multiple than Carrier. So let us take Lennox and apply the Lennox EV/EBIT multiple on the HVAC and Refrigeration segments of Carrier.

Some differences in focus remain, such as residential versus commercial HVAC, but the comparison should be in the ball park. We must also bear in mind that Carrier has been performing very strong compared to Lennox, so if anything, Carrier’s segments should be valued at a more expensive multiple.

Source: author’s own calculations using trailing twelve months figures. *Refrigeration segment is calculated on the presumption that a overall sales mix of 12.5% refrigeration/87.5% HVAC earns a 23.8x multiple. Carrier has a larger relative refrigeration share (roughly twice Lennox’) and this is reflected in the multiple. The remainder of the refrigeration segment is treated as a residual item. So the underlying value of refrigeration is for 47% a multiple of 23.8 and for 53% a multiple of 2x EBIT (which is the residual value shared with F&S).

After adjusting for segment focus, Carrier still looks very cheap. Sure, Lennox is closer to a pure-play theme stock but Carrier is beating Lennox on HVAC sales. That is despite the fact that Lennox is geared towards US residential, which outperformed commercial and global HVAC this year. While Carrier beat Lennox on sales, it also materially beefed up its margin, which is something that Lennox was far less successful at. The table below shows Q3 performance of Carrier's HVAC segment versus Lennox', which should reinforce my observations in this paragraph.

Source: author’s own calculations, respective company reports.

Looking at the tables above, it still looks as if the market is asleep. If we value Carrier’s HVAC at Lennox’ multiple and do the same for a proportion of Carrier’s refrigeration segment, the rest of the company (including roughly half of the refrigeration segment) is valued at twice its trailing EBIT.

After reviewing peers, I think that some peers are fundamentally overvalued. On the other hand, we cannot completely ignore the relative valuations. In my estimates below, I put Carrier’s HVAC unit at a (trailing) EBIT multiple of 22, Refrigeration at 20, and Fire & Security at 13.5 times EBIT.

Source: author’s own estimates. Corporate costs were distributed proportionally across segments.

We must take into account that Refrigeration and F&S has seen its earnings depressed over the past six months, which justifies a steep multiple of 20x for Refrigeration. The $6.8bn value for Refrigeration translates to a more modest 14.4 multiple on 2019 EBIT. The F&S segment is valued at 11.9x its 2019 EBIT in the table above. Still, with these quite modest relative assumptions, Carrier's value amounts to $40 per share, leaving an upside of roughly 20%.

Conclusion

Carrier has published an excellent quarter that has solidified its investment case and once again shown the market that a discount versus its peers is unwarranted. This is an opportunity, as Carrier's stock price is still lingering at around the close of the 28th. I continue to be bullish on the stock as I believe that it could reach $40 in an unchanged market environment.

