Eurozone economic trends continue to deteriorate as the coronavirus pandemic has shown signs of resurgence in several member nations. However, traders in global currency markets do not seem to be paying much attention because the value of the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) has risen by nearly 11% since March 20th, 2020. Due to the fact that these market inconsistencies seem to have reached an extreme level, we believe that investors should take profits in FXE before the opportunity fades and the prior uptrend begins to reverse.

In part, the rallies we've seen recently in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust might have been inspired by changes in the region's consumer confidence levels. This might not be a complete surprise, given the eurozone's initial flattening of the curve representing the development of new coronavirus cases.

However, the rate of change in European consumer confidence has slowed and we are still nowhere near the confidence levels that were present before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic:

When we look at the short-term news headlines, figures that suggest a rebound in regional consumer confidence levels might cause some traders to believe that it is time to buy the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. However, these longer-term figures are able to put things back into perspective and show us that, at this stage, the broader outlook probably contains more positives than negatives.

As these short-term bullish market trends have unfolded over the last three months, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has benefited from positive net flows of 87.9 million. However, the longer-term historical trends in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust show that the momentum has remained in negative territory for the last decade (at -95.55 million).

Ultimately, this suggests that the recent rallies in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust might be unsustainable and that it might be a mistake to hold long positions in this fund.

However, the most substantial long-term risk for the eurozone has been clearly defined within the regional debt structure that characterizes individual economies. As a way to safeguard against the destructive impact of COVID-19, governments in the eurozone made sharp increases in borrowing levels. Even some of the more problematic areas in terms of total debt (for example, France, Italy, Greece, and Belgium) have seen an increase in borrowing.

Unfortunately, this surge in debt has now set the stage for what might be a continued run lower in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust even though the fund has somehow managed to generate positive net flows for most of the post-pandemic period.

In more collective terms, forecasts made by the International Monetary Fund suggest that the eurozone will see the sharpest contractions in GDP growth for 2020. With a projected GDP of -10.2%, the eurozone is expected to fall behind the United States (at -8% growth) and China (at +1% growth).

The International Monetary Fund now expects declines in global GDP of roughly -4.9%, so we can see that the current expectations for performances in the eurozone indicate declines that are more than double the worldwide averages.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that we will begin to see euro-denominated assets function as a safe haven instrument in the event that macroeconomic uncertainties begin to reassert themselves. As the winter seasonal periods begin, many biological analysts expect to see a surge in coronavirus cases and this could lead to extended lockdown periods throughout the eurozone.

Eurozone coronavirus cases have already seen growth rates that have eclipsed growth rates seen in the United States. If these trends continue, the effects could be even more negative for the eurozone economy and we believe that this could cause an increase in selling pressure for the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust into 2021.

Bond buying activities associated with the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to remain elevated throughout this period. In December, the ECB is expected to boost its PEPP program by another 500 billion euros.

Going forward, the ECB's bond buying activities will likely be seen as an indicator of strength or weakness in the underlying economy and we expect this to be the central trend driver in FXE valuations.

One factor that might change the outlook would be the eurozone's trend in consumer inflation levels. Eurozone inflation rates have held below the ECB's stated threshold goals (which currently stand at 2% as an optimal level).

However, these trends are expected to continue for an extended period of time based on the ECB's current projections through 2022. Surveys of economists through 2023 suggest that these trends could continue even further, so we see limited reason for investors to be buying into euro-denominated assets near current levels.

Currently, leveraged funds appear to be cutting their net long positions in the euro and this activity has generated substantial negative momentum that bullish retail traders will be forced to face over the next few months.

For all of these reasons, propositions for long trades in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust appear to be at risk after the fund has seen double-digit gains since March 2020. Essentially, this marks an excellent opportunity for long investors to take profits on established positions but we must recommend against further buying activity until valuations return to more favorable levels.

