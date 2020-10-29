We've now nearly one-fourth of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first senior gold producers to report is Newmont (NEM). While the company had a tough Q3 in terms of production results with gold production down 8% year-over-year, this was offset by a massive increase in gold (GLD), with Newmont posting an average realized gold price of $1,913/oz for the quarter. This allowed the company to report a significant increase in revenue growth and prompting Newmont to raise its dividend to $1.60 annually. I continue to see Newmont as a top-20 gold producer in the sector, and I believe any dip below $57.25 would be a low-risk area to start a position.

Newmont released its Q3 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 1.50~ million ounces, an 8% drop from the 1.64~ million ounces of gold produced in the year-ago period. While this was undoubtedly disappointing for investors during a record quarter for gold prices, it's important to note that this had nothing to do with under-performing operations. Instead, it resulted from the sale of the high-cost Red Lake Mine last year to Evolution (OTCPK:CAHPF) and the sale of KCGM to Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the chart above, Newmont's gold production has been steadily increasing the past two years, hitting a new high of 1.83 million ounces in Q4 2019. The shutdowns across the quarter in Q2 led to a sharp drop in production to 1.25 million ounces, with Penasquito in Mexico hit the hardest, but we've seen a solid recovery since with a 25% increase sequentially (1.50 million ounces vs. 1.25 million ounces). This has placed the company on track to meet its production guidance of 5.9 million ounces, assuming it can deliver a strong Q4. Year-to-date attributable gold production is sitting at 4.28~ million ounces, and we will need 1.62 million ounces to meet guidance.

Digging into the North American Operations, we can see that gold production actually increased year-over-year despite the sale of the Red Lake asset as Penasquito gold production increased over 160% year-over-year, and the addition of Musselwhite added 45,000 ounces of gold production. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs dropped significantly from $1,276/oz in North American to $1,003/oz, benefiting from Red Lake's costs of $1,872/oz not dragging down margins. Given the increased silver prices and higher production, we also saw an increase in gold-equivalent ounce [GEOs] production in North American, with Penasquito delivering 238,000 GEOs vs. 203,000 GEOs in Q3 2019.

Meanwhile, Newmont's Australian operations had a decent quarter considering that there was no contribution from KCGM, a minor headwind in Q3. As shown above, both Boddington and Tanami saw increased gold production, which picked up some of the slack, with Boddington production up 7% to 178,000 ounces, and Tanami production up 15% to 131,000 ounces. It's worth noting that the Tanami Phase 2 Expansion is expected to increase production by over 150,000 ounces per year starting in FY2023 with the addition of a 1,400-meter hoisting shaft. Therefore, while the loss of KCGM has hurt the current year-over-year results, Tanami should more than make up for this long term. Besides, KCGM was Newmont's highest-cost Australian operation, so all-in sustaining costs actually dropped in the quarter from $944/oz to $889/oz despite the minor decrease in gold production.

If we look at the bigger picture, we can see that more than 65% of Newmont's total production (1.06 million ounces) came from North America and Australia, with Africa, South America, and a stake in the Pueblo Viejo making up the other 35%. This gives Newmont a designation as a mostly Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producer, a rarity among the million-ounce plus gold producers. While attributable gold sales dropped 9% year-over-year as shown above, the company's average realized gold price increased by 30% to $1,913/oz, while copper and silver (SLV) prices were both up 26%. Therefore, while it's easy to be disappointed over the slight decrease in production, it certainly didn't affect Newmont in the slightest with the increased average selling prices for commodities. Let's take a look at the company's financial results:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Newmont is expected to see an earnings breakout year in FY2020, and this is a very bullish development. Earnings breakouts occur when we see annual EPS emerge from a multi-year range to new highs. If we look at the past earnings trend, annual EPS has been locked in a range of $0.63 to $1.45 for years, but estimates for FY2020 are currently sitting at $2.55. This would translate to not only a breakout, but 93% growth year-over-year, helped by the higher gold price, near-record revenues, and the company's aggressive buyback program. It's worth noting that while FY2019 annual EPS lagged behind peers with a 2% drop year-over-year, FY2020 and FY2021 annual EPS are expected to average above 85% growth based on current forecasts.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenue, we can also see a very bullish trend, with Q3 revenues hitting a new multi-year high at $3.17 billion. Meanwhile, Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 quarterly revenue is expected to continue to hit new highs, helped by increased production and forecasts of $1,900/oz plus gold prices. Currently, the average spot gold price for Q4 is above $1,900/oz, so even if gold production is only marginally higher for Q4, we should see at least $3.20~ billion in revenue. Based on the fact that quarterly revenue and margins are trending higher, we can conclude that this powerful trend higher in annual EPS trend is sustainable long term.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

One of the reasons I noted not to chase Newmont a couple of months ago above $71.00 was valuation, as the stock was beginning to get a little ahead of itself. This is because the stock was trading at over nearly 30x FY2020 earnings based on annual EPS estimates of $2.41 in FY2020. However, the 20% correction in the share price coupled with higher FY2020 estimates ($2.55) has left the stock trading at just 23x earnings, a much more reasonable valuation. Meanwhile, the dividend yield has become much juicier, up from 1.43% to 2.70% based on the recent dividend increase and the lower share price. Therefore, the investment thesis is becoming much more attractive for Newmont on both an earnings multiple and dividend yield basis.

While Newmont saw a slight drop-off in production in Q3 and all-in sustaining costs came in slightly above the industry average at $1,020/oz, it was an outstanding quarter thanks to the higher metals prices. Meanwhile, the company's choice to increase its dividend materially has made it the most competitive million-ounce gold producer in the industry, offering investors both high growth and yield in mostly Tier-1 jurisdictions. This is a rarity in the sector, so I have moved Newmont into the top 12 gold producers in the sector for my rankings. Based on Newmont's continued annual EPS growth, improved valuation, and margin expansion, I would view any pullbacks below $57.25 as low-risk buying opportunities.

