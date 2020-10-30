Silicom (SILC) reported a beat and raise quarter this morning, yet the stock has barely reacted to the positive news. Growth in its SD-WAN solutions drove the 18% year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter, and this driver will continue to push revenues over the next few years. Silicom is well positioned in the SD-WAN space with relationships with many of the top SD-WAN software vendors and with some leading telecom service providers as well.

The incremental news on the earnings call had to do with a new market for Silicom, the 4G/5G infrastructure market. Silicom's edge boxes (the same ones used for SD-WAN) combined with the company's proprietary acceleration and synchronization cards will be used as distribution units in mobile 4G/5G rollouts. Two weeks ago in a press release, the company announced a field trial of such distribution units and said that if successful, this design win could mean "tens of millions" of dollars of revenue to the company from this one customer alone. On the call today, Silicom's CEO said they were talking to many such customers for these buildouts, meaning game-changing revenue numbers if they are successful.

Given this good news, you would guess Silicom's stock price would be up 10%+ today. However, the stock is only up 2.5% on little volume. The market is obviously missing the import of today's numbers and commentary. At current levels, the stock is trading at 1.3x (ex-the net cash) our 2021E revenue number of $130 million, 11.6x (ex-the net cash) our 2021E EPS of $2.20, and 1.6x tangible book value. These are extremely cheap levels for a no-growth company, let alone a company with terrific growth prospects such as Silicom's. I think the stock can trade at 20x our $3.46 2022E EPS number plus the $12.22 in net cash for a $79 stock price.

The risks with this situation include the decline of the legacy card business, any slowdown in the SD-WAN space, and Silicom possibly not being successful in the new 4G/5G infrastructure opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.