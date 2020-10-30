The portfolio and balance sheet have been battle tested this year, and there's damage to the hull as a result. But the ship continues to sail toward calmer waters nonetheless.

Like most of its peers, Starwood's commercial loan book entered this crisis with exposure to hotels and other coronavirus-sensitive industries.

Starwood is among the largest mortgage REITs and, against all odds, has maintained its distribution throughout 2020.

Excluding Hannon Armstrong (HASI), the mREITs below have returned an average of -39.5% year-to-date:

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

Though here's a snapshot of the sector's performance during the last 30 days:

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

That’s part of the reason why we decided to take a closer look today at Starwood Property Trust (STWD). It’s a popular name that now commands one of the highest dividend yields in its history, at 13.7%.

So what do we make of it?

(Source)

It's Been A Long and Interesting Year (to Say the Least)

Starwood reports Q3 earnings early on Nov. 5, and it should be interesting.

It released its Q1 data in April and May, back when coronavirus assumptions were at their low point across the board. Instead of lightening up, lockdowns were tightening. And initial mortality estimates were intensely grim, leaving the investor population to worry about:

How deep the weakness at the tail end of Q1 would affect the whole quarter Managements’ full-year expectations (unfortunately for us, most withdrew guidance)

Yet we somehow had even less clarity on the depth, duration, and impact of the lockdowns afterward. On the one hand, independent observers began to question the original apocalyptic predictions. On the other, so many places were still locked down to some degree or another, hampering any recovery.

Now in the middle of Q3 earnings season, the market was only a few percentage points off its cyclical highs. Technology companies are up 24% this year. And while the steep divide between growth and value has begun to narrow, the latter remains seriously out of favor.

In short, this quarter’s big objective – stated or unstated – is to paint a reasonably accurate picture for 2020 and 2021.

Fortunately, we’re in a pretty decent place to gauge the former. The latter is a greater challenge, admittedly, especially since next month’s election will effect at least some sectors.

Yet we can’t be crippled by uncertainty, no matter what legislation could impact the markets. It’s our job to assess and predict what we can when we can.

That’s why we fully acknowledge Starwood Property’s unique risk profile and sensitivity to the evolving landscape, both in our evaluation and ultimate conclusion.

Starwood’s Q2 Earnings Data and Q3 Expectations

(Source: Starwood)

Starwood generated net income of $139.7 million in Q2 and $126.1 million in core earnings. And, in terms of sustainable cash flow, we calculated $0.45-$0.48 per share quarterly in the current environment.

That well-defined range serves as a good baseline for analyzing STWD. And we'll see how it stacks up in the distribution and valuation sections later in the article.

(Source: Q2 10-Q)

The table above breaks down earnings by segment, with commercial and residential lending forming the bulk of revenue and profits. Infrastructure lending – a relatively new division – remains small but still added $0.02 per share to core earnings in Q2.

The property division, which owns physical real estate, performed well for its size, contributing another $0.06. And the often-underappreciated servicing segment contributed $0.12.

All told, that’s a total of $0.43 per share.

Corporate, however, posted a significant decline. That’s because a large portion of management fees, interest expense, and general and administrative costs accrue there.

In Q2, for example, those three line items totaled $53.8 million in costs.

(Source: STWD Q3 2019 10-Q)

This next excerpt from 2019 puts 2020 into better context. Q1 of this year was a strong $0.55 per share. And Q2's $0.43 was weak but not devastatingly so.

(Source)

That’s why we believe Starwood Property will generate approximately $1.72 in earnings per share and $1.90 in core earnings for full-year 2020.

Portfolio Construction

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

As we've discussed in previous articles, Starwood Property’s portfolio is highly diversified. Commercial lending drives 54% of earnings and represents a proportional piece of its asset base.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The company has significant exposure to the U.S. Northeast (24%) and West (21%) – two areas hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns. And its 37% office allocation and 23% to hotels aren’t ideal either.

To be clear, these aren’t hard asset exposure; they’re loans on STWD's balance sheet backed by these properties. Though these are large projects, as indicated by the average loan size of $122 million.

Its 60.7% weighted average loan-to-value is favorable, however, as is the fully extended duration of only 3.2 years. When working properly, this is a highly profitable asset base with reasonable leverage.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Starwood’s infrastructure segment – which it purchased in 2018 – is mostly natural gas electricity generation, with a moderate 18% allocation to midstreams. Starwood seems to believe this is a likely place to be, and we couldn’t agree more.

Think about the earnings multiples and investor enthusiasm associated with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (BIPC) and Hannon Armstrong Infrastructure Capital Partners (HASI), two of our favorite income plays in the current environment.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As shown above with the blue and green lines, BIP’s capital gains are up 84% over the past five years. HASI’s are up 157%. Compare that with STWD in purple.

Both BIP and HASI do pay 50%-70% lower dividends than STWD, working out to a five-year 25%+ differential. But their stock performances have dominated:

BDC (BDCS)

(BDCS) Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

(VNQ) MLP (AMLP)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Meanwhile, the multifamily segment is performing well with 97% occupancy across its 100-plus properties.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

This division carries regulatory and political risk but has been stable so far in 2020.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Overall, we expect that higher-quality exposure to augment both short- and long-term results from a cash flow and book value perspective.

Then there’s investment and special servicing, perhaps Starwood’s most unique strategy and balance sheet. STWD is a massive player in this area, and its CMBS servicing generates a steady and uncorrelated stream of income.

Real estate has generally held up well during the crisis. And given Starwood is on the debt side of the equation, up to a 30% decline in asset value has little to no impact on its fundamental business.

The Balance Sheet Today and Tomorrow

Starwood's management team has been playing mostly defense since late March. It ended Q2 with $800 million in cash and undrawn debt capacity after paying two full quarters of dividends. That rose to $821 million by the end of July.

Mortgage REITs, similar to other lenders, have multiple types of liabilities. Balance sheet debt and interest expenses are two of the most obvious. Future funding obligations to borrowers are less so, though they may be just as legally binding.

In STWD's case, management lowered balance sheet debt by $350 million and future funding obligations by $700 million in the first two quarters.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

As it stands now, STWD's 3.2x debt-to-equity ratio is 23% higher than Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). And it's 5%-10% greater than the smaller higher-quality mREITs we cover, such as Arbor Realty Trust (ABR).

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The table above does an excellent job explaining each credit facility's capacity relative to what's drawn. All but the property segment maintains a cushion for aggregate liquidity of $9.545 billion.

For context, STWD's current market capitalization is $4.233 billion.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Starwood has a significant $1.2 billion tranche of debt maturing in 2021. While we’re not concerned with its ability to refinance, that could be costly if conditions deteriorate further.

The firm did recently offer "sustainability bonds" as an alternative financing source. Its current corporate issuer rating from Moody’s is Ba2/BB- (with a negative outlook), and its latest debt offering Ba3. That's in the middle of the lower end of investment grade, two notches from junk.

(Source: Q2 Supplemental Filing)

Starwood's book value declined a modest 5.2% from the end of 2019 through March 31, 2020. Adding back non-cash depreciation charges, book value rises to approximately $17, which is favorable against 2019's closing $16.66.

As for the $19.70 fair value figure, that represents management's estimate of book value. That, in turn, is based on property values at the time the chart was created near the end of July.

Backing out disposition and other realistic costs, Starwood’s true, conservative book value is around $18-$18.50 per share.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Lastly, the 60.5% weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) is at a five-year low (at least). This is one area where it’s better positioned than BXMT with its 64% LTV.

As a side note, these firms calculate LTV and portfolio leverage differently. So always take the time to read the footnotes.

Dividend Discussion

(Source: Starwood)

STWD paid a $0.48 dividend on Oct. 15 in line with the first two quarters. Of WER's top two mortgage picks, BXMT has maintained its dividend and Arbor Realty actually increased its.

Otherwise, most small- and medium-sized mREITs have generally reduced distributions while shoring up their lender relationships.

From a coverage perspective, Starwood Property is generating sustainable cash flow approximately in line with its distribution. We prefer at least a 5%-10% cushion, making this a higher-risk income opportunity.

Its 13.15% yield alone indicates as much.

Investors should assume a 25%-33% reduction could happen at any time unless Q4 data and guidance is improved from Q3. For the record, WER sees STWD holding the line here, given it’s made it this far.

In Closing…

Starwood Property trades at an 18%-24% discount to book value based on data through Q2. Earnings are sufficient to cover its distribution, but reduction risk still exists until the portfolio stabilizes.

Don’t forget it has significant ties to lockdown-sensitive assets. At the same time, its exposure to coronavirus-susceptible industries isn't materially worse than its peers. And book value has held up very well, all things considered.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Outside of peak panic at the end of March, Starwood's dividend yield has never been higher. Nor has its discount to book value.

In other words, unlike the broader equity markets, it remains on sale.

We still prefer:

BXMT for its lower leverage, further-out debt maturities, and lower hotel exposure ABR for its superior growth rates, coronavirus performance, and unique business model

And we’re working on a Ladder (LADR) article this week. With that said, Starwood is undeniably attractive at current levels.

If you want to enter it conservatively, we recommend putting some money down at $14, again if it drops to $13, and one final installment at $11.75.

In short, Starwood Property’s higher risk is offset by its well-established and diversified lender base, quality assets, and overall favorable performance this year.

