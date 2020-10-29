Reversion to mean in valuation to rest of net lease REIT peers could occur if superior earnings growth is not generated in the coming quarters.

NTST can take advantage of its low cost of capital and issue additional stock to acquire additional properties to drive earnings growth.

Thesis

With the US economy starting to recover following Covid, the REIT IPO market has been picking up steam. Among REITs to recently go public is NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST), a net lease REIT that owns retail properties. A fair amount of attention has been given to this company by other Seeking Alpha contributors. I agree with past posts regarding NetSTREIT's top-notch portfolio. Its properties consist of majority investment-grade, e-commerce resistant tenants with long-term leases. However, the market appears to be trading NTST at a strong premium due to its high rental collections rate and portfolio composition. Slightly less attractive portfolios with much more attractive prices exist in the net lease REIT industry.

Net Lease Sector Dynamics

The environment right now is very attractive for investors looking at net lease REITs. With rental collection rates approaching pre-pandemic levels, stock prices remain well below pre-Covid highs. Additionally, the cap rate spread between the 10-year treasury and BBB corporate bonds remains at a record high.

Source- S-11 Report

The net lease sector has maintained stable and relatively high yields relative to peer investment options throughout elevated times of uncertainty. Rental collection rates have risen to over 90% for most companies in the sector.

Attractive Portfolio

As a small-cap REIT with a market cap below $600, NTST has a much smaller portfolio size and tenant industry exposure relative to the larger net lease REITs. However, NTST also greatly differentiates itself in the stability and favorable long-term outlook of its concentrated portfolio. Over 85% of NTST's tenants are e-commerce resistant tenants, consisting of necessity, service, and discount retail companies.

Source- Presentation

Assets in high demand amongst investors are necessity-based retail with long-term leases. These stable, cash-flowing assets have not experienced decreased use amid rising uncertainty over how Covid and its effects will impact future real estate demand. Recent transaction activity demonstrates that net lease asset values have continued to maintain pre-Covid levels involving properties with long-term leases and stable tenants.

Source- Boulder Group

Properties with long-term leases to dollar stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and popular quick service restaurants have continued to trade at cap rates in the 4-6% range. The company has no exposure to experience-based real estate, like theaters or fitness, as its properties are not reliant on social gathering to remain relevant. Such contrasts with companies like Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), which consist of experiential tenants generating around 15% of their net operating income.

Other sectors vulnerable to long-term decreases in demand, including casual dining, sporting goods, and apparel consist of less than 10% NTST's tenants.

Source: Marcus and Millichap

NTST also maintains a significant portion of its tenants having good credit ratings, as 64% are investment grade. With management aiming for rent coverage of at least 2x when leasing, NTST's tenants have been well-positioned to pay the rent amidst the Covid downfall.

Company Rent Collections O 93.80% ADC 99% STOR 90% NNN 84% SRC 85% NTST 98%

NTST has consistently maintained much higher rental collection rates than its net lease peers. Additionally, NTST has a weighted average lease term of 11.2 years and less than 2% of their portfolio leases are set up for expiration through 2024.

Geographic Focus

In addition to differing based on tenant concentration, NTST is also much more geographically concentrated than many of its net lease peer REITs. 61% of NTST's portfolio is located in the South, while 26% is located in the Midwest. Covid has been accelerating the movement of people from the urban core to more affordable and less-densely populated suburbs.

Source: Presentation

Net lease properties often generate returns from the spread between going-in cap rate of acquisitions and the cost of capital. Rent growth is modest in the form of renewed and new leases or rent escalators in leases. By contrast, apartments, offices, and industrial properties generate earnings by rent growth, and to a lesser extent the cap rate and cost of capital spread. A large factor in the determination of rent growth is geographic location. Thus, NTST's favorable market concentration likely will not be a big factor in driving returns relative to other sectors, but represents a positive distinction from its peers.

Valuation

Considering its long-term leases, investment-grade tenants, and e-commerce resistant portfolio, NTST stacks up well compared to its peers. However, the reason I am not particularly bullish on the stock is due to its current price level.

NTST is benefiting from being one of the few retail REITs to be mostly insulated from negative Covid effects, as rental collection rates have far outpaced its peers. Thus, they have been trading at a much higher valuation relative to similar net lease companies with slightly higher risk.

Given that NTST just went public, it's not entirely certain what their adjusted funds from operations will be around for the upcoming year.

Given that their balance sheet shows $456 million in gross assets and $173 million in cash post IPO, they will likely have around $630 million following additional acquisitions. In line with their pro forma estimates at a 6.3% cap rate, NTST is set to generate $39 million in revenue following their additional acquisitions. Factoring in property operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, and interest expense, generates an estimated AFFO of $21.72 million. With their current shares outstanding at 28.49 million, NTST is set to generate around $.76 per share in AFFO. Such gives them a P/AFFO valuation of 23.6, well above peer net lease REITs.

Source- Company press releases

From a pricing perspective, NTST's overvaluation resembles what I had written about Investors Real Estate Trust a few months ago. IRET, like NTST, has been invested in a real estate sector and markets relatively insulated from the negative effects of Covid. Thus, they have maintained a strong premium to their peers, even those just slightly more impacted by the virus. With rental collections approaching pre-Covid levels, the continued premium valuation applied to companies like IRET and NTST is no longer justified. Their relative returns will potentially be lower as a consequence.

An Alternative Investment

Given NTST's strong portfolio, strongly resistant to both Covid headwinds and the accelerating adoption of e-commerce as an alternative to physical retail, the company has received some strong praise from analysts. From a price perspective, it is hard to pass up a blue-chip REIT, like Realty Income, when considering current dynamics.

Realty Income is far more diversified compared to NTST. NTST's top ten tenants consist of 57% of annual revenue, and the company currently has just 163 properties. In contrast, Realty Income's top ten tenants consist of just under 40% of revenue, and the company owns over 6,000 properties. Realty Income also runs a far more efficient operation. General and administrative expenses consist of less than 5% of their total revenue compared to over 20% for NTST. Over 15% compounded annual growth since going public and 91 consecutive quarters of dividend increases demonstrate historical superior returns on the part of Realty Income as well.

Regarding valuation, Realty Income is far more attractively priced, trading at six turns below NTST from a P/AFFO multiple. Despite the higher cost of capital due to the higher multiple, Realty Income can still acquire at cap rates that will be accretive to earnings growth. At a cost of debt at 3.6% and cost of equity at around 6%, Realty Income's WACC is currently at about 5.3%. NTST could also acquire additional properties accretive to earnings, though their higher multiple is unjustified and should become more in line with the more well-established and diversified net lease REITs.

Conclusion

NetSTREIT's favorable portfolio is highly attractive given the uncertainty of the current environment. That they are outperforming their peers in terms of rent collections demonstrates a stable and high quality portfolio that is superior compared to peer net lease REITs. However, the current level of performance does not justify the excessive premium. The risk of relative returns being lower due to the high premium applied to the stock is a major concern with NTST at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, OLP, STOR, BNL, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.