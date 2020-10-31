Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has a phase 3 data readout for lead candidate ARQ-151 in plaque psoriasis in the first quarter of 2021. Plaque psoriasis is a chronic immune condition where red, scaly patches appear on the skin. This is the most common form of psoriasis. There are no cures. Topical therapies are the standards of care for the indication, however they suffer from either low efficacy or high adverse reaction problems. Roflumilast is an approved molecule for other, related diseases, but since it's oral, it's systemic, and thus has a poor safety profile. ARQ-151 is a topical form of roflumilast, which retains most of its efficacy especially for a skin condition, while removing much of its adverse effects. In trials, ARQ-151 has shown a better safety profile than its nearest competitor. This is a multi-billion dollar market with an unmet need. That's the story in a nutshell.

Catalyst

The nearest catalyst is the phase 3 data readout in 1Q 2021. The rest of its pipeline looks like this:

Trial data

The following is an extensive quote from their trial data announcement.

Design: ARQ-151-201 (Phase 2b Study) - The most recent study completed with ARQ-151 in plaque psoriasis was a multi-center, multi-national, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 2b study, in which 331 adults with plaque psoriasis covering between 2% and 20% BSA were randomized to receive 12 weeks of: (1) ARQ-151 0.3% topical cream, (2) ARQ-151 0.15% topical cream, or (3) matching vehicle. At the end of the 12-week treatment period, patients were eligible to roll over into our ARQ-151-202 open label extension study for an additional 52 weeks. Completion rates for the study were 93.6% in the ARQ-151 0.3% arm, 92.0% in the ARQ-151 0.15% arm, and 78.9% in the vehicle arm. Efficacy: The primary efficacy endpoint of our Phase 2b study was the percentage of subjects attaining a score of “clear” or “almost clear” on the IGA scale at week 6. Both ARQ-151 0.3% and ARQ-151 0.15% separated from vehicle with statistical significance on the primary endpoint of percentage of patients achieving an IGA of “clear” or “almost clear” at week 6, with 28.0% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.3% and 22.8% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.15% achieving “clear” or “almost clear,” compared to 8.3% treated with vehicle (ARQ-151 0.3%: p < 0.001; ARQ-151 0.15%: p = 0.004). The likely registrational endpoint for any topical psoriasis product is “IGA Success,” which is the percentage of patients attaining an IGA score of “clear” or “almost clear” PLUS a 2-grade improvement from baseline on the 5-point IGA scale. Both ARQ-151 0.3% and ARQ-151 0.15% separated from vehicle and demonstrated statistical significance on the percentage of patients achieving IGA Success at 8 weeks, with 32.2% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.3% and 24.5% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.15% achieving IGA Success, compared to 9.8% treated with vehicle. Additional secondary endpoints for our Phase 2b study included: •The percentage of patients attaining a 75% or 90% reduction from baseline on their PASI score (PASI-75 and PASI-90) at weeks 4, 6, 8 and 12 compared to baseline •Among subjects with plaques in their intertriginous regions, an I-IGA of “clear” or “almost clear” PLUS a 2-grade improvement from baseline at weeks 4, 6, 8 and 12. •Among subjects with documented pruritus (itching) with a baseline WI-NRS pruritus score of > 6, at least a 4-point reduction from baseline at weeks 4, 6, 8 and 12. •The mean change from baseline on a Patient Reported Outcomes, or PRO, assessment called the Psoriasis Symptom Diary, or PSD, at weeks 4, 6, 8 and 12. ARQ-151 0.3% also demonstrated promising results based on percentage of patients achieving PASI-75 (31.3% in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis for ARQ-151 0.3% at week 8). Both ARQ-151 0.3% and ARQ-151 0.15% demonstrated rapid onset of effect, with both doses statistically separating from vehicle as early as week 2 on mean percent CFB in PASI. Additionally, statistically significantly more patients treated with ARQ-151 0.3% achieved a 75% improvement in PASI score (PASI-75) at 8 weeks than patients treated with vehicle (31.3% on ARQ-151 0.3% versus 13.2% on vehicle, p = 0.002), and more patients treated with ARQ-151 0.3% achieved a 90% improvement in PASI score (PASI-90) at 8 weeks than patients treated with vehicle (16.9% on ARQ-151 0.3% versus 6.0% on vehicle, p = 0.015). As noted earlier, psoriatic plaques in the intertriginous regions are particularly challenging to treat. In this study, ARQ-151 demonstrated very strong results in the treatment of intertriginous plaques. In fact, 88.5% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.3% who had intertriginous plaques at baseline achieved an I-IGA of “clear” (I-IGA = 0) by week 8, and 44.6% of patients treated with ARQ-151 0.15% who had intertriginous plaques at baseline achieved an I-IGA of “clear” (I-IGA = 0) by week 8 compared to 30.6% of vehicle patients achieving an I-IGA of “clear” (I-IGA = 0) by week 8 (p = 0.003). Safety: Patients did not experience the frequent gastrointestinal side effects reported with certain other treatments. For example, ARQ-151 0.3% reported rates of diarrhea and nausea of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively, in our Phase 2b study, whereas, oral apremilast (Otezla) achieved response rates of 28.8% and 33.1% in their Phase 3 studies at 30 mg BID (twice a day) at week 16, compared to placebo response rates of 5.3% and 5.8%, in each trial, respectively. In Phase 3 studies, Otezla reported diarrhea and nausea rates of 18.8% and 15.7%, respectively. The incidence of AEs of special interest, such as the application site adverse reactions that are commonly associated with many other topical psoriasis treatments or the gastrointestinal side effects commonly seen with oral administration of roflumilast or other oral PDE4 inhibitors, was also low throughout this study: •There was no evidence of burning or stinging at the site of application, as judged by either study subjects or investigators. •Rates of gastrointestinal AEs were low and balanced across groups (ARQ-151 0.3% = 3.6%; ARQ-151 0.15% = 1.8%; Vehicle = 1.9%); none of those occurring in active-treated subjects led to study discontinuation, and only one subject experienced an AE (frequent bowel movements) which was deemed by the investigator to be likely, possibly, or probably related to treatment. •Rates of psychiatric AEs were also low and balanced across groups (ARQ-151 0.3% = 2.8%; ARQ-151 0.15% = 1.8%; Vehicle = 2.8%), and none of those that occurred in active-treated subjects led to study discontinuation. •Weight change during the study was uncommon, with weight loss of > 5% balanced across treatment groups, comparable rates of weight loss > 5% and weight gain > 5%, and no instances of weight loss > 10%.

Observations: A few points are worthy of note. First, as phase 2 trials go, this was a trial with a sizable patient population. The good thing about such high numbers is that a larger phase 3 trial will often maintain the trend seen in such a phase 2. We saw that not only did ARQ-151 at both 0.15% and 0.3% doses meet the phase 2 trial’s primary endpoint of achieving statistical significance vs. vehicle in the percentage of subjects attaining a score of “clear” or “almost clear” on the IGA scale at week 6; but both dosage forms also achieved stat sig for a potential registration endpoint which is this primary endpoint PLUS a 2-grade improvement from baseline on the 5-point IGA scale. This combined endpoint is called “IGA success” and the FDA usually requires psoriasis drugs to meet it - which arq-151 already did.

The higher dosage also was very effective against a tough-to-treat form of the disease, psoriatic plaques in the intertriginous regions.

Overall safety of the drug was also pretty good. The data shows how it compares well with a couple other standard psoriasis drugs, with a much better safety profile in terms of abdominal issues and application site problems. This was true for both dosage forms.

Fundamentals

Arcutis had $101mn of cash as of last reporting, with an annual burn of $43mn, which gives it a decent runway of more than two years. However, and obviously, a phase 3 trial will cost much more and burn will definitely increase - they will also eventually need cash for post-approval stage expenses. So, I don’t like the cash balance much and I think there will be a dilution before approval; maybe multiple dilutions. Investors should be aware of that eventuality.

The company, in July 2018, executed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for exclusive worldwide rights to roflumilast, the PDE4 inhibitor used as the active pharmaceutical ingredient in topical ARQ-151. Their other patent rights extend to 2037.

Competition and market potential

Topical therapies are the treatments of choice for the vast majority of psoriasis patients; no new topical therapy has been approved in over 20 years. However, according to the company, these topical therapies suffer from a number of shortcomings - some topical steroids produce HPA axis suppression, skin atrophy (thinning), striae (stretch marks), and telangiectasia (spider veins), as well as some irreversible side effects. Therefore, these are not used for chronic disease, or for sensitive areas of the body. Other therapies, like vitamin D3 analogs, can be used chronically, but are less efficacious. The above two therapies, combined, still carry a risk, and therefore cannot be recommended for long term use.

About biologic therapies, the following paragraph from the company 10-K is pertinent:

While biologic therapies, including drugs such as Enbrel, Cosentyx, Humira, and Stelara, are available for treatment, their use remains highly restricted. In the United States, less than 20% of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients, equivalent to 6% of all psoriasis patients, are on biologic therapy. The uptake of biologics has remained limited due to multiple factors, including the fact that they are indicated only for use in moderate to severe patients, their high cost, which can be as much as $60,000 per year, consequent reimbursement and access restrictions, frequent high patient co-pays, perceived risk of side effects, and patient fear of injection.

Finally, we have non-biologic systemic therapies, like Otezla, which was compared to ARQ-151 in the material cited above. The most widely used of these is Methotrexate, but its use is declining due to high side effect and low efficacy concerns. The most promising of these therapies is actually Otezla, which was shown to have a poorer safety profile than ARQ-151, as we discussed here. Otezla had $2bn in global sales in all indications in 2019, although it only accounts for a mere 2% of the US psoriasis market. The causes are: "due to limitations on its use to moderate-to-severe patients, modest symptomatic improvement, and frequent adverse events, or AEs." Clearly, this is the niche which ARQ-151 is targeting.

Psoriasis is a major market, which, according to Decision Resources Group, will grow from $14.5 billion in 2018 (of which $12.2 billion was in the United States) to $22.7 billion in 2027, representing a 5% CAGR. Strangely, biologics represent 83% of all worldwide sales and 85% of US sales in dollar terms, although they represent a mere 6% of all psoriasis patients in terms of numbers of patients treated. This extreme anomaly is due to the very high cost of biologics like Enbrel, Humira etc, and the much cheaper cost of the other treatment options.

According to the company, "there are approximately 8.6 million psoriasis patients in the United States, of which approximately 6.0 million patients are not in remission and 3.5 million are seeking some form of treatment for the disease, of which approximately 82% are treated by dermatologists. We estimate that in the United States, 2.5 million patients are treated with prescription topical therapies, of which 2.0 million patients are treated with topical prescriptions by a dermatologist." This constitutes the target patient population for ARQ-151.

Risks

Dilution, as I just said, is a risk. The other risk is IP, one, because this is a licensed asset and there are fees to be paid for that, and two because this is a reformulated molecule so I'm guessing that composition of matter patents, even if they are in vogue, are probably not going to last long.

The other risk is competition. ARQ-151 does seem to be differentiated properly and thus has a niche for itself here. However, there are many well-established players, and it will take considerable marketing efforts to change people's opinion. A larger company with better finances and marketing expertise could do that better. So the best bet for Arcutis may well be to be bought out by big pharma. That's always an iffy issue even in the best of times.

Bottom line

I don't want to say that I don't like ARQT stock. Trading as it is, at a considerable discount to its 52-week high, and with the data it has demonstrated and so on, there's a lot to like, despite my avowed aversion to skin disease companies in general. I like ARQT, but I'm not sure I can commit myself to it thoroughly at this point, mainly because of the risks I outlined. I would, maybe, take a pilot position, and then wait and watch to see how things pan out after phase 3.

