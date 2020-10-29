$50 WTI oil in 2022 is likely needed for it to refinance its second-lien term loan. At that price, total leverage would be around 2.2x EBITDAX.

At $40 WTI oil, Penn Virginia may end up with $18 million in positive cash flow in 2021 if it goes with a one rig drilling program.

2021 positive cash flow may be more modest due to reduced hedge value and increased capex.

Penn Virginia delivered $35 million in positive cash flow in Q3 2020 and may be able to generate $25 million in Q4 2020 as it restarts its drilling program.

Penn Virginia's (PVAC) operational update validates my projection that it can pay down its debt significantly in the second half of 2020. However, at around $40 WTI oil in 2021, it will probably end up with double-digit production declines (from current levels) while generating a modest amount of positive cash flow.

Penn Virginia is still looking at a roughly $50 WTI target for 2022 to get its leverage down to a level favorable for refinancing its second-lien term loan maturity.

Q3 2020 Results And Q4 2020 Outlook

Penn Virginia ended up generating around $35 million in positive cash flow in Q3 2020, which was close to my estimate that it could generate around $39 million in positive cash flow.

This was achieved through a combination of hedges and a limited capex budget. Penn Virginia realized $48.28 per barrel for its oil in Q3 2020, including hedge settlements. This is over $7 higher than the approximately $40.89 that WTI oil averaged in Q3 2020.

As well, Penn Virginia only spent $8 million on capital expenditures in the quarter, to complete 5 DUCs.

Going forward, Penn Virginia has restarted its drilling program with one rig in October and is monitoring oil prices to determine when to start completions for the new wells that it is drilling. These wells are not expected to contribute to production until next year though.

I had previously estimated that Penn Virginia could deliver close to $40 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2020. However, that assumed a minimal capex budget as well. With Penn Virginia restarting a one rig drilling program (although not doing additional completions yet), I am revising my forecast down to $25 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2020.

This would result in Penn Virginia's net debt being reduced to around $478 million by the end of the year.

Hedging Update

Penn Virginia has also added some additional hedges. At current strip prices for 2021 (just over $39 WTI oil), Penn Virginia's 2021 hedges have approximately $20 million in positive value.

At $40 WTI oil, its 2021 hedges would have around $16 million in positive value and at $45 WTI oil, its 2021 hedges would have approximately $6 million in positive value.

2021 Outlook With A One Rig Drilling Program

If Penn Virginia continues with a one rig drilling program in 2021 and also completes the wells it drills, it may end up averaging around 21,000 BOEPD in production during the year. This includes just under 16,000 barrels of oil production per day, which would be around a 13% decrease from Q3 2020 oil production levels.

At $40 WTI oil, Penn Virginia would be able to deliver around $271 million in revenue after hedges. At $45 WTI oil, it would deliver approximately $291 million in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 5,825,400 $40.00 $233 NGLs 1,073,100 $7.00 $8 Natural Gas 4,599,000 $3.00 $14 Hedge Value $16 Total Revenue $271

A one rig drilling program may result in approximately $125 million in capital expenditures for Penn Virginia. This would result in a projection of $18 million in positive cash flow with $40 WTI oil and $36 million in positive cash flow with $45 WTI oil.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $36 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $15 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $20 Cash G&A $27 Cash Interest $30 Capital Expenditures $125 Total Expenses $253

Thus, Penn Virginia may end up with around $440 million to $460 million in net debt by the end of 2021 if it sticks with a one rig drilling program. However, its oil production may drop to close to 15,000 barrels per day by the end of 2021 in this scenario.

Valuation And Debt

Penn Virginia's net debt at the end of 2021 will be approximately 2.2x its projected EBITDAX at $50 WTI oil and 15,000 barrels per day in oil production. Thus $50 WTI oil is probably needed for Penn Virginia to be able to refinance its second-lien debt due in 2022.

Penn Virginia still appears to have decent upside if oil returns to $50+ by 2022. However, the potential for weak oil prices throughout much of 2021 is likely to result in its production declining during the year. At 15,000 barrels per day in oil production and a 3.0x EBITDAX multiple, Penn Virginia would be worth approximately $11 per share at $50 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia was able to generate $35 million in positive cash flow in Q3 2020 and may be able to generate another $25 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2020 despite restarting its drilling program.

In 2021, Penn Virginia does have some hedges, but its hedging position is considerably weaker than 2020. If Penn Virginia goes with a one rig drilling program throughout the year, it should be able to pay down its debt a bit more but will also see production declines.

Penn Virginia is still looking for $50 WTI oil in 2022, which should result in its leverage becoming low enough to deal with its second-lien term loan maturity. At lower oil prices refinancing may get trickier.

