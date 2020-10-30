The US jet maker wants to come out of the company as a more agile entity with space for margin expansion.

On the 28th of October, Boeing (BA) reported its third quarter results. Whereas we were quite downbeat in our previous assessment for the Q2 results, for the third quarter we were looking for signs of improvement in revenues, earnings and cash flow. The standard practice is to assess those numbers year-over-year. However, those numbers are meaningless. The crisis the industry is currently facing is so abrupt and deep that generally we have to accept that the numbers are ugly in year-over-year comparisons, but we should look for signs of improvements by looking at the sequential developments. Generally, that could mean that we could see some short-term positives while also acknowledging that we are still way below last year’s levels.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes: Signs of improvement

Obviously, for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (referred to as “BCA” after this) expectations aren’t high, but as we said we are looking for signs of improvements in the sequential numbers. Boeing delivered 28 aircraft, up eight units compared to Q2, and we also observed that year-over-year cumulated deliveries declined 67% compared to 71% last quarter. Sequentially, revenues increased by almost $2B which is a major improvement though to the year-to-date numbers compared to last year it does very little as the revenue decline remained stable around 50%. A significant improvement was observed in the earnings from operations or in this case the loss from operations which contracted by nearly 50% sequentially to $1.369B. Year-over-year, those numbers are still down from the near breakeven level achieved last year.

Looking at the numbers, we can only conclude that revenues and earnings are not what they used to be but we are seeing significant improvement in on revenue levels, which beat my estimate by $130 million, but that was caused by a change on the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities which improved by $151 million. So, overall BCA revenues were in line with expectations.

On an earnings level, BCA is still losing a hundreds of millions of dollars, but put it in the crisis context and I think these numbers are quite positive developments. Boeing saw no significant cost impact from the decision to consolidate Dreamliner production in North Charleston. That fits the view that any such decision should at least be cost neutral and at most be accretive to margins. During the quarter Boeing suffered delays on the Boeing 787 due to quality issues and associated rework. Interesting to note is that whereas, we were expecting a $1.2B reduction in the deferred production balance and unamortized tooling costs, the actual reduction was just $650 million and could possibly connected with either the increased overhead costs allocation to the Boeing 787 program or cost related to the required rework on the Boeing 787.

Boeing currently sees a long-term strength, which already was reflected in the company’s market outlook which we analyzed, but the reality is that production volumes remain depressed for years. The major point Boeing tried to make is that they are navigating this crisis but also trying to put everything in place to emerge stronger from the current crises.

Furthermore, the company also seemed to hint that Boeing 777X service entry might be pushed back further as it faces a rigorous certification process.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security Provides Stability

In our Q2 assessment on the results we said the following about the results:

Boeing revenues were even year-over-year, showcasing the stability of the business amid the pandemic. It’s something we’ve come to appreciate about the business and also a reason why I was recently upbeat on sector peer Lockheed Martin (LMT).

For the third quarter results that same observation pretty much holds as we saw a modest two percent decline in revenues. It continues to portrays the relative stability of the business in terms of revenues.

However, we can’t say the same for earnings. Last quarter, earnings were down 38% partially driven by timing of sales of properties. Correcting for this the decline in earnings would be 3%. During the third quarter BDS suffered performance losses and a $67 million charge, likely due to the pandemic and further rebalancing of overhead costs was applied to the KC-46A tanker. Correcting for this, the year-over-year decline in earnings was 8%, widening the gap when we compare it to the percentual change last quarter. Sequentially, we can appreciate again the stability of the margins.

As said, we are more interested in the sequential numbers, and from those numbers we observe the following for BDS:

Revenues went up 4%.

Earnings went up $28 million or 4.6%.

Operating margin improved from 9.1% to 9.2% showing stability.

So, in Boeing Defense, Space & Security we see a stable factor, but one with its own problems on earnings level and not offsetting the losses suffered in other divisions. Generally, we need to recognize that the pandemic is also resulting in cost growth for the defense arm.

Boeing Global Services: A Rude Awakening

In recent years, Boeing focused on increasing its sales in the spare parts, logistics and services segment. The acquisition of KLX Aerospace fits the long-term objective of growing into this services sphere. However, the pandemic has significantly eroded this business as contract values have fallen or even completely terminated as aircraft are being retired.

Revenues declined by 21% to $3.7B, which is a similar decline to the one we saw last quarter when the decline was 23%. Sequentially, revenues improved by 6%, which is a positive. The bigger positive, however, is that earnings showed a $943 million swing toward profitability.

Debt and cash

We saw earnings improve by more than $1.9B, but the company still generated a $466 million loss and we are actually more interested in the cash levels. Boeing has been able to successfully tap the debt market earlier this year and the next interesting thing to eyeball is how fast are they burning through that cash. At this point, looking at the cash and debt balances is quite important as it comes down to liquidity now in combination with rightsizing the company.

Earnings were not great, but they beat expectations by $0.82 per share and the same holds for revenues which beat by $182 million. We saw some positive flex in the assessment on the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities, but the customer compensation still pressured Boeing’s cash flow by roughly $500 million.

By many, the cash pile has been considered a sign of strength. In reality, it's just the pile of cash that Boeing borrowed to burn at the moment. During the quarter the jet maker burned $5,081 million after already burning $5,628 million in the quarter. That means that Boeing already burned over $15.4B out of the $13B-$17B cash burn I anticipated for the year.

The current cash pile and burn rate would give Boeing a year to sit through the crisis. Previously I shared my view that while I did believe that the market will improve and so will the cash burn, the prospects of a big second wave of the pandemic would put Boeing directly into trouble. The company needed a strong 2020 and 2021 to release the excess debt and the current market is supporting very little of that. What actually happened is that ongoing market concerns have trickled through in the system and forward looking plans regarding production and pre-delivery payment resulting in the point at which Boeing turns cash positive shifting from 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, Boeing’s debt remained stable but sky high at $60B which takes years to reduce in a high-growth market, a market that does not exist today.

So, Boeing can sit things through but it won’t be a comfortable sit.

Conclusion

Boeing’s quarterly results were ugly, perhaps a bit less ugly than analysts expected. Revenues for BCA were in line with expectations reflecting continue market softness and the painful absence of a single aisle product, while BDS revenues were stable but BGS is suffering the reality of maintenance requirements in the current market.

The ugly part really was that important longer term objectives have shifted back. I can appreciate that Boeing is right sizing the company for a new reality, but it also means that elements that have supported the investment case for Boeing in recent years evaporated in the worst case or are delayed by 2-3 years in the best case. Boeing’s projections on delivering a lot of already-built jets in 2021 and even more in 2022 shows the current appetite for aircraft is zero and to keep lines running aircraft are built ahead of schedule. Boeing went through that once before and it backfired. I can understand they are doing it, but it's a risky move in an uncertain market. To that we can add a slower than anticipated market recovery, future delivery rates and ramp ups being slower than anticipated resulting in shifts in Boeing’s cash generation in the negative direction. So, Boeing is doing a lot to right-size the company, but it's still burning cash and that cash burn is going to take longer than anticipated. The best way to view the cash generation is that we are seeing pressures on pre-delivery and final delivery payments for commercial aircraft, lower cash inflow from services rendered for commercial aircraft and bigger payouts for defense programs. So, while cash burn went down the improvement really was modest while the outlook remains grim. The result is that while Boeing beat on revenues and earnings, the company lost 5% of its market cap because improvements didn’t really materialize on cash level.

Boeing also is cutting deeper in its workforce and although that does make sense, I fear that it will cut out veterans before it will cut out younger and cheaper employees and that could give Boeing a headache as it will position itself for growth in the future.

For Boeing, Q3 earnings and actions really were a story of seeing appreciable improvement in earnings and revenues while taking steps to size the company for the future, but it's not quite translating to cash flow level and the company shouldn’t also chop itself up because it will render the company unable to scale up productions in the future. All of that means that Boeing is in a very constrained space when it comes to cutting the cash burn because it needs to be done prudently with the longer term in mind.

I never give any buy or sell advise, but one thing I do want to point out is that years ago, I bought shares of Boeing because I assessed the then-situation with the Boeing 787 and understood the cash potential of the program. Obviously things look different today, but what Boeing shares have in common today with the shares I bought years ago is that the shares were labeled as ugly. I labeled Boeing's results as ugly. Maybe in years from now the ugly duckling can prove to be a swan flying high for your portfolio. You just have to decide for yourself whether you can stomach the risk profile.

