The company has the supply and distribution agreements in place to carry out a successful launch - everything rests on the data.

Novavax has initiated a potentially pivotal trial in the UK for European Approval and will launch a Phase 3 in the US in November, enrolling 30,000 patients.

That has caused the share price to slip from its August high of $180, to $89 at time of writing - but analyst consensus target price is $220.

Novavax has had to play second fiddle to Big Pharmas Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson in recent months in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Investment Thesis

My last article on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in September provoked a strong response from readers, and I learned a lot about investor sentiment towards the company and how differently people view its science, technology, history, chances of winning approval for its SARS-Cov-2 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, and what price its shares may trade at a year from now.

Nearly 2 months after my last post, despite a few setbacks, it seems that a US approval of a first COVID-19 vaccine is getting closer. I think it is doubtful that we will see one fully approved before the end of the year, but Q121 seems a strong possibility, and currently, it is big pharma who are making the headlines.

After both Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) were forced to halt their phase 3 vaccine trials, in October and September, respectively, both have now resumed activity at all trial locations. Meanwhile, on the company's Q3 earnings call today, Pfizer's (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla suggested that the company - who also have a vaccine in phase 3 trials in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX) - may have sufficient safety data by the third week of November to apply for an Emergency Use Authorisation ("EUA").

In the US and Europe at least, these 3 look likely to present phase 3 interim trial data before 2021, and each has the capacity to deliver billions of doses worldwide in 2021, should the data be sufficient to garner an approval, plus they have deals in place to supply the US government and others with hundreds of millions of doses.

So, where does this leave Novavax? My answer to that question would be: not as far behind the front-runners as many people seem to think. In my view, Novavax isn't the underdog that some market watchers make it out to be.

The company has $2bn of funding, manufacturing/distribution agreements in place with the Serum Institute of India and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), a vaccine that does not need to be transported and stored at sub-zero temperatures, a phase 3 trial underway in the UK that is large enough to secure approval in Europe, data permitting, another one about to start in the US that is also large enough to be considered pivotal, global supply commitments in place, and a competitive and differentiated solution which early data suggests is as promising as any other vaccine currently in development.

In my last note, I said that I could see the price of Novavax shares dropping as low as $80, and at the time of writing, its shares are currently trading at $89.60. I also said that I could see the share price rising >$160 before the end of the year, however, and analysts' consensus target price for the stock remains high - at $221.

I think it is hard for the market to support that kind of valuation of the company (a ~$13bn market cap based on share count of 61.278m and price of $221), given shares traded at just $4.50 at the start of the year, so it is hardly surprising the share price is where it is today. I also think, in the short term, Novavax's share price could drop further if one of the Big Pharma vaccines is the first to be approved - a scenario that seems quite likely, based on recent news flow.

The truth is that nobody knows what any of the vaccine candidates' late-stage trial data will look like, and whether it will be sufficient to justify progression towards a new drug application ("NDA"), approval, and widescale distribution. All we know is that there are 5, or perhaps 6, major frontrunners for approval in the US who are preparing the ground as if their treatments are going to be successful - and that one of these is Novavax.

Novavax has a number of market updates planned, which I will discuss in this article, and as its late stage trials gather momentum, the company is getting closer and closer to showing its hand.

I essentially see 3 options for investors. Novavax's share price could nose-dive on news of an approval for one of its competitors, in which case new investors ought to adopt a "wait and see approach", and perhaps find a cheaper entry point a couple of months from now. Novavax could publish positive interim data very soon from its phase 2 or 3 trials and the price could spike - perhaps to $150 or above - I doubt it would go all the way to $220. Or Novavax could miss a key trial endpoint, and its share price could crumble.

I favour the second scenario. In this article, I will try to answer 3 of the major criticisms of the company I have come across the most, and also discuss the company's next steps, upcoming data release, and addressable market.

Novavax - Defying Bearish Sentiment

I am going to present my analysis by considering some of the more bearish theses about Novavax and whether they have real merit.

Bearish argument Number 1 - Novavax Share Price Will Collapse When A Big Pharma Wins COVID Vaccine Race

It is certainly possible that Novavax's share price will be negatively affected in the short term if a rival vaccine is approved ahead of NVX-CoV2373, but in my view, it would be short-sighted to think that this would be anything like the end of the company's COVID-19 vaccine journey.

In August, when Operation Warp Speed had invested $1.6bn into Novavax, and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had received $2bn, these two companies' share prices spiked - to $180 (from $4 on Jan 1st) and $94.5 (from $18 on Jan 1st) respectively - and analysts and the market believed that they were the 2 most likely sources of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. One analyst even suggested that Moderna would grab a 40% share of an estimated $100bn market ($40bn in post-tax profits), and Novavax would get 20%.

This was never likely to be the case. By the middle of August, OWS had also awarded ~$1.4bn of funding to Johnson & Johnson, ~$2bn to Pfizer, and ~$1.2bn to AstraZeneca - all in exchange for vaccine doses - as well as $2bn to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)/Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Steadily, the three Big Pharmas moved ahead in the race and got to the phase 3 trial stage ahead of Novavax - who were still conducting phase 2 trials in South Africa and Australia, whilst Moderna launched a phase 3 trial in the US in July, but struggled with recruiting minority volunteers (black people in the US are reportedly twice as likely to die from a coronavirus infection), which slowed its enrollment process significantly.

But let's not forget that the US Government has invested $2bn into Novavax, via OWS and CEPI, and will be expecting a return on its investment - 100m doses of NVX-CoV2373, at the very least - whatever the outcome of other companies' late stage trials. Furthermore, the UK (who are expecting 60m NVX-CoV2373 doses), Canadian (74m doses), Japanese (through the Takeda Pharmaceuticals partnership), and Indian (through the Serum Institute agreement plus a potential vaccine purchase agreement) governments also have a significant interest in the Novavax vaccine being successful.

When we think about the market value of all of this active or passive, direct or indirect investment, it is colossal. Using ballpark figures, we can say that, given that OWS has essentially paid $1.6bn for 100m doses, each dose of NVX-CoV2373 is worth ~$16.

Let's say Canada and the UK negotiate a cheaper $10 fee for its 76m, and 60m doses, respectively, (given that drug prices in the US are significantly higher than anywhere else in the world) - that's a further $1.36bn. Let's also assume that Novavax negotiates a high-teen royalty fee percentage with Takeda for distribution in Japan and delivers 100m doses which Takeda sells for $10. That's ~$180m. And let's speculate India (population 1.4bn) is prepared to pay $5 per dose and orders 100m doses. That's $500m.

In total, based on that ballpark analysis, Novavax stands to earn $3.64bn per annum from these deals alone.

Plus, the figures I have quoted above are nowhere near high enough to fulfil any of these countries' total vaccine requirements. All of the late-stage vaccines in development, except Johnson & Johnson's candidate, require 2 dose regimes, and at this point, nobody knows how many vaccinations people will require, but there is evidence to suggest that coronavirus antibodies only last for 3 months. In a scenario where the US decides to vaccinate the entire population twice in one year, you are looking at a requirement for ~1.3bn doses altogether (2 dose regimes, 2x per annum, population 330m).

And let's also bear in mind that no government is likely to be satisfied with one approved vaccine. What if it proves to be ineffective in a real-world setting, or there are manufacturing or distribution issues? Or, what if Johnson & Johnson and Moderna's vaccines - which are RNA-based and therefore need to be transported and stored at a temperature below 80 degrees Celsius - are approved before Novavax? Surely, there would be a powerful case for switching to, or at least ordering up extra doses of NVX-CoV2373 if it presented a similar efficacy profile, but was approved 6 months later, given how much cheaper it would be to supply.

In conclusion, I just cannot see Novavax shares doing anything but making substantial gains if its COVID-19 vaccine is approved, irrespective of when it is approved, unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as the vaccine fails its trials in Europe and the US first time around, starts again, and eventually makes it to market in late 2023, by which time the pandemic is over and vaccination is no longer required.

Hence, from an investment perspective, I would interpret a Novavax share price decline in the face of a Big Pharma, or Moderna approval as a potential buy signal, because if it is approved, demand for NVX-CoV2373 will be exceptionally high.

Bearish Argument Number 2 - Novavax Vaccines Don't Perform In Late Stage Trials

One of the most common criticisms of Novavax voiced by bears is that the company has not secured an approval for any drug in ~30 years of trying.

First of all, I don't think it is relevant or helpful to look at anything but the past few years of Novavax' history, which basically means that we are discussing the company's efforts to secure approvals of its 2 main candidates besides NVX-CoV2373, which are NanoFlu, targeting influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") ResVax.

Novavax current pipeline. Source: company presentation.

Beginning with NanoFlu, in March, Novavax announced positive results from its pivotal phase 3 study of its recombinant quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate. The requirement was to demonstrate non-inferiority to Sanofi's Fluzone based on geometric mean titers ("GMT") and difference in seroconversion rates ("SCR"), which was accomplished, across all four strains of influenza included in its vaccine.

Additionally, NanoFlu aced its secondary endpoints, which also assessed GMT and SCR, but with a hemagglutination inhibition assay ("HAI") (used to determine levels of influenza virus present in a sample) based on wild-type reagents, showing 24 - 66% higher GMT responses and 11 - 20% higher SCR response than Fluzone across the 4 strains, and 34-41% higher HMT and 14 - 17% higher response across four drifted H3N2 strains expected to be co-circulating in this season's influenza virus. Admittedly, Novavax used its own proprietary HAI test for this.

This means that Novavax is on track to secure an approval for NanoFlu. In October, the company appointed a leadership team to file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") and attempt to secure a rapid approval using the accelerated approval pathway which has been granted to NanoFlu by the FDA. Not only that, but the leadership team will also investigate the possibility of a combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine for use in a post-pandemic setting.

Granted, NanoFlu is not necessarily an improvement on Fluzone, may be more expensive to produce than its rival, and peak sales estimates are quite moderate, at ~$783m, but it is worth pointing out that Fluzone has been approved since 1987, and is still a market leader, which speaks to the difficulty of developing an influenza vaccine - witness the recent failure of BiondVax's (NASDAQ:BVXV) universal vaccine, which had been touted as the next big thing in the influenza space.

If NanoFlu is approved, as seems likely, it ought to end the argument over whether Novavax can translate its differentiated SF9 insect cell baculovirus delivery system (discussed in more detail in my previous post) and MatrixM adjuvant from the petri dish, to a real-world setting. Yes, NanoFlu may be a "me-too" type vaccine, but given bears are demanding proof-of-concept and a Novavax vaccine that makes it out of the clinic - it may well arrive very soon.

Novavax has had a harder time getting its RSV vaccine, ResVax, over the line. It has twice failed late-stage trials, most recently in February 2019 - failing to meet a primary endpoint of prevention of medically significant RSV lower respiratory tract infection ("LRTI") through 90 days of life. This was a near miss, however (again discussed in more detail in my last post), and management haven't given up and are planning a third phase 3 trial.

Bears might call this desperate, but the market opportunity is huge - 64m RSV infections occur every year - and of course, the value of a successful RSV vaccine in human terms is inestimable. Again, it's worth pointing out that, although Novavax hasn't been able to produce a successful vaccine yet, neither has anybody else. In fact, Novavax has probably come closest, which bodes rather well for NVX-CoV2373.

Bearish Argument Number 3 - Company Insiders Are Selling Their Holdings

This is another tricky issue. One way to evaluate the health of a company and the likely direction of its share price is to look at the insider trading activity of its management team. If management is selling, then logic might suggest that they do not have faith in the long-term future of the company and believe the share price is going to fall.

But due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am not sure this logic can be applied to Novavax.

According to Nasdaq, Novavax CEO Stanley Erck, for example, sold around 54k shares in September this year, and now owns a total of ~20k shares in the company. Glenn Gregory, President of R&D, has sold ~100k shares, and now owns ~1,500 shares. CFO and CBO John Trizzino has sold ~48,000 shares and has ~5,000 remaining.

It's important to remember however that management is doing things like exercising and selling warrants - which seems quite a logical thing to do when your company's share price is up 4,400% in 8 months - and that management will most likely receive further stock options as part of their compensation plan.

Put yourself in Novavax's management's shoes. You may think you have a vaccine that can win an approval for SARS-Cov-2, but the reality is that neither you - nor anybody else - knows if it can succeed when tested in 45,000 patients, which is what must happen next.

Your company's stock was trading at $4.50, and now, it is trading at $180. It must be very hard not to consider this the opportunity of a lifetime to take some profit after all of the hard work you have put in. Yes, the market would be impressed if you re-mortgaged your house and bought more shares, but when you think about it, that would actually be an extremely foolish thing to do. The financially sensible decision is to sell shares, not buy them, especially when you are going to get more shares next year, and every year after that for as long as you work at the company.

So, my conclusion is that it is hard to read too much into management's decision to sell shares - it probably speaks more to their approach to risk in their own lives that it is a yardstick of how much faith management has in its vaccine. It could be argued that becoming an overnight millionaire might be a distraction from the day job, but when you have just accepted $2bn of government money and millions of people's lives are at stake, that ought to be sufficient to get management's minds back on the job at hand - not to mention the personal glory that comes from delivering on a project you have dedicated most of your working life to.

Nobody Knows What Happens Next - But We Will Know More About Novavax Soon

Based on all the research I have done into the COVID-19 vaccine race, it really does seem to be true that nobody knows who is going to win an approval and who is going to disappoint. We will only know more when companies start to release interim phase 2 and phase 3 data - which nobody has done yet - but Novavax is promising soon.

Yesterday, Novavax provided an update on its phase 3 trial operations. 5,500 volunteers have been enrolled in its phase 3 trial in the UK, which has been expanded from 10,000, to 15,000 volunteers (large enough to support a push for regulatory submission in the UK, Europe and other countries), and the company has promised event-driven interim data in early Q121. Meanwhile, management confirmed that its US phase 3 trial will start in November, enrolling 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico, with:

proportional representation among diverse populations most vulnerable to COVID-19 distributed across race/ethnicity, age and those living with co-morbidities."

Importantly, management also revealed that it will present data from its phase 1/2 clinical trial in South Africa at the public CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on October 30, including new phase 2 reactogenicity data.

Novavax NVX-CoV2373 breakdown. Source: company presentation

We know, (from phase 1 trials conducted in Australia on healthy adults) that NVX-CoV2373 generates a higher level of anti-spike protein coronavirus antibodies than are found in the plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

We know that it stimulates CD4 and CD8 T-cell responses, creating a long-term memory immune response, and blocks hACE2 receptor binding - which is how SARS-Cov-2 penetrates the cell membrane. We also know - both from trials of NVX-CoV2373 and other trials that Novavax has conducted using its nanoparticle technology combined with its Matrix-M adjuvant - that the vaccine presents a solid safety profile. And finally, thanks to its adjuvant, which acts as booster, helping to exponentially increase the immune response, Novavax is able to use a 5mg, rather than 25mg dose in its late stage trials - making its vaccine cheaper to manufacture.

Increase in neutralising antibodies using adjuvant. Source: company presentation

However, every late stage vaccine candidate has unique advantages and disadvantages which is why interim data from later stage trials will be so important - and in this respect, Novavax now seems to have caught up with the competition.

Yes, there has been some news about AstraZeneca's generating a robust immune response in older adults, and yes, Pfizer may be the first company to apply for an EUA, although the company steadfastly refused to say when interim data might be presented. But, overall, as the vaccine race enters the last lap, the defining data sets from each candidate have not been made available yet and are likely to arrive in a batch within the next 1-3 months.

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, there are multiple different technologies and approaches in play (for anybody who has 30 minutes to spare, this incredible Twitter thread provides a comprehensive guide to them all - and makes Novavax and Pfizer the frontrunners).

There are vaccines - like Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's - that use messenger RNA to stimulate the immune system to make viral proteins. Viral vector vaccines - like Johnson & Johnson's - where coronavirus genes are delivered via viruses like adenovirus, or measles. And vaccines like NVX-CoV2373 that use nanoparticles with coronavirus proteins attached. Some vaccines use adjuvants like Novavax' powerful Matrix M, whilst others do not.

The competition is intense, but I think it's fair to say that Novavax still has everything to play for.

Conclusion

If I were considering an investment into Novavax, I think the most important decisions I would be mulling over are: should I invest today, before the interim data sets are out, and benefit from a price spike if the data is good? Should I hold off, and wait for the share price decline that will likely occur if a rival vaccine is approved first, and then buy in, in anticipation that a later approval will trigger a spike, or should I consider an investment too risky, because of the uncertain nature of the data that will emerge during phase 3 trials.

These are tough decisions to make, and it is probably a good idea to quantify the downside and upside. An inescapable fact about Novavax is that a trial failure will significantly damage its share price, leaving it with just an OK Flu vaccine and a third retrial of ResVax in the locker. But there is also the $1.6bn funding to consider - worth around $32 per share, by my calculation.

Would OWS, CEPI, and many institutional investors (Novavax is ~52% institutionally owned, and RA Capital, Vanguard Group, and BlackRock have all recently increased their stake above 6%) have invested such a huge sum into the company if they felt they would have nothing to show for it at the end of its vaccine journey?

I would not necessarily blindly follow the market, and it would be interesting to know more about how the funding arrangements are structured - does it give OWS the chance to walk away with its money if trials falter? But the upside case is powerful. In many ways, Novavax could be considered the most experienced vaccine developer left in the race (although it is also the least influential in the marketplace currently), and the company has been smart with its manufacturing deals with FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIF) in the US, and Praha Vaccines in the Czech Republic, and supported by the Serum Institute of India.

It does require a leap of faith, but if pushed, I would say that we will see a Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Will it be a >3bn per annum revenue driver as I have suggested above? That's another hard question to answer, but if it was, and based on a 20% profit margin (roughly in line with the cut AstraZeneca wants to take to fund its R&D), then a rough DCF analysis suggests that Novavax shares are worth >$260. I will leave with you this quote from Novavax' President of R&D Gregory Glenn, on a recent webcast.

"This vaccine looks like it is going to work and work well."

