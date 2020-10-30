The status quo could send the price back to the $2 level- BOIL and KOLD to trade the range.

The price of natural gas has been moving steadily higher since reaching a quarter-of-a-century low of $1.432 per MMBtu in late June. In early July, Warren Buffett, the value investor, announced that his Berkshire Hathaway purchased natural gas transmission and pipeline assets from Dominion Energy (D) for $4 billion in cash and $6 billion in assumed debt. The $10 billion investment lifted Berkshire's exposure to natural gas infrastructure to 18% of all interstate natural gas transmission in the US. The acquisition was a much-needed shot in the arm for the natural gas market after the price reached the lowest level since 1995. In early August, the price rose above $2, and in October, it reached a level on the continuous contract that was double the level as the late June low.

We are at the end of the injection season when natural gas stockpiles rise from March through November in preparation for the peak season of demand during the winter months. In November 2019, the price of the energy commodity reached a seasonal high of $2.905 per MMBtu that stood as the high until this month. In November 2018, low inventory levels and the uncertainty of demand during the coldest months pushed the price to the highest level since February 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu.

While Mr. Buffett's purchase of natural gas infrastructure may have lit an initial bullish fuse, a series of storms along the states on the Gulf of Mexico helped the energy commodity to make higher highs. The Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, is the delivery point for NYMEX natural gas futures. This weekend, we usher in November, which marks the start of the coldest period of the year. This week, natural gas reached the highest level in almost two years on the continuous contract. The trend in natural gas remains higher, but if 2018 and 2019 are a guide, we could reach a peak over the coming weeks.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) reflect the natural gas market's price action and provide some leverage.

A new high in natural gas this week

This week, November NYMEX natural gas futures rolled to December. The spread between the two contracts was around 23 cents per MMBtu contango or forward premium, which pushed the price of the continuous contract higher and to a new peak for 2020.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, natural gas rose to over the $3.30 per MMBtu level for the first time since January 2019 this week. The next level of technical resistance stands at the January 2019 high of $3.722 per MMBtu.

The total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market stood at 1.168 million contracts on October 28, the lowest level since September 2019, when the metric reached a low of 1.122 million contracts. Rising price and falling open interest is typically not a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The decline in open interest is a sign that the higher price has not attracted an increased level of producer and consumer hedging or speculative activity. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising towards overbought conditions. Weekly historical volatility was at almost 69%, near the highest level in 2020, and since late 2018.

Inventories steaming towards the four trillion cubic feet level for the third time

On Thursday, October 29, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories rose by 29 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 23.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, 3.955 trillion cubic feet of natural gas were in storage across the US as of October 23. There is 7.8% more natural gas in late October 2020 compared to the same time in 2019. The inventories were 7.9% above the five-year average for this time of the year.

While the stockpiles data marked the thirtieth consecutive week where the percentage declined from last year, there are still approximately three weeks to go before the start of the 2020/2021 withdrawal season. An average injection of over 15 bcf would push the amount of the energy commodity over the four tcf level for the third time in history. An average build of 30.7 bcf would establish a new record high over 4.047 tcf.

Even though the price action in the natural gas futures market is bullish, the inventories are a warning sign as there are more than enough supplies to meet all requirements over the coming winter months.

November 3 is a significant day for the natural gas market

Aside from all of the issues facing voters next week, the November 3 election is a referendum on the future of US energy policy. The United States became energy independent over the past years. Massive discoveries of quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions have made the US the world's leading producer of the energy commodity. Moreover, fewer regulations and technological advances pushed US crude oil and natural gas output consistently higher.

The Trump administration has been a consistent advocate for energy production. The opposition party favors a stricter regulatory approach to protect the environment. The election could significantly impact prices in the aftermath of the election and over the coming years. As the injection season in natural gas ends, policy changes could increase price variance in the already volatile natural gas arena.

The progressive agenda is bullish for the energy commodity

Challenger Joe Biden has said that he will not ban fracking in the US. However, his message has been inconsistent over the past months as pressure from the Democrat's progressive wing favors a complete ban on the process that extracts natural gas from the earth's crust.

Candidate Biden has said that his administration would move to phase out fossil fuels that pollute the environment. If elected on Tuesday, the potential for less natural gas production will rise. Moreover, his party's progressive wing will put significant pressure on a President Biden, which could result in a far stricter regulatory environment that leads to falling output and fewer supplies. I would view a blue wave on Election Day as a bullish factor for the natural gas price in the longer term.

The status quo could send the price back to the $2 level- BOIL and KOLD to trade the range

President Trump favors a drill-baby-drill and frack-baby-frack energy policy that maintains the US's position as a world leader in oil and gas production. While he is trailing in the polls, another surprise victory that extends the current administration for four years would likely maintain the status quo, allow natural gas to flow from reserves into storage, and permit an increase in the LNG export business.

When it comes to natural gas, there is a lot at stake in Tuesday's election. The rally over the past months could reflect the lead in the polls by the opposition candidates. A clean sweep where Democrats secure a majority in the US Senate would likely hasten an agenda that would support higher prices for natural gas.

The markets hope for a clear winner on Tuesday, but the contest could be closer than the polls reflect. A very close contest could wind up in the courts and prolong the period of uncertainty about the future of energy policy. We could see a volatile period in the natural gas arena if we wake up on November 4 without a conclusion to the highly contentious contest.

The short-term trend in natural gas is higher. Inventories are at levels that would typically cap rallies. Politics are the variable that could make for wide price variance over the coming days and weeks. Volatility creates opportunity in markets. Natural gas is heading into a month that is ordinarily highly volatile. Meanwhile, the election may turbocharge price action.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME's NYMEX division. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) are tools for those looking to participate in the natural gas market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary and top holdings for BOIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The top holding reflects a stale contract, and BOIL likely holds December futures as of October 29. BOIL has net assets of $50.6 million, trades an average of over 1.1 million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. The most recent rally in December natural gas futures took the price from $2.922 on October 2 to around $3.30 on October 29, a rise of 12.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BOIL rose from $31.80 to $41.54 per share or 30.6%.

The bearish KOLD product has net assets of $25.19 million, trades an average of over one million shares each day, and charges a 1.54% expense ratio. BOIL and KOLD are leveraged products, meaning they are only appropriate for short-term risk positions on the long or short side of the natural gas market.

The coming weeks could be a wild time in the natural gas arena as the end of the injection season with stocks near record levels collides with the US election that will determine the future of energy policy. Volatility creates opportunities. In natural gas, we could see some wide price swings in the aftermath of the election.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.