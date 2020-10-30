SPKE has outperformed its sector and the market over the past month, quarter, and half year.

The utilities sector has come alive over the last turbulent month. It's the only sector with gains: It's up 5.76%, and has outperformed the market, which is down by -1.72%. However, this sector is still down -2.82% year to date.

Tech still leads year to date, up 21.64%, but has pulled back by -4.45% over the past month.

We went looking for high dividend stocks in the utilities sector, trying to find some which have also been outperforming, and we came up with Spark Energy, (SPKE) a Texas-based energy reseller in the regulated electric utilities sub-industry.

SPKE has outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) and the S&P 500 by wide margins over the past month, quarter, and half year, but, like XLU, it still trails the market year to date and over the past year:

Profile:

Spark operates as an independent retail energy services company in the US. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of Dec. 31, 2019, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 672,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

78.7% of SPKE's RCE's are from its Electricity business, with natural gas contributing the 21.3% balance. SPKE's biggest regions are New England and Mid-Atlantic, both with 35% of its total RCE's.

"Residential Customer Equivalent, RCE, is a unit of measure used by the energy industry to denote the typical annual commodity consumption by a single-family residential customer." (Wikipedia)

(SPKE site)

Like many other firms, SPKE's business was impacted by COVID-19 pressures in Q2 2020 - revenue fell ~28%. However, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA both rose, driven by a decrease in operational expenses, along with decreased customer acquisition costs, CAC.

SPKE has a door-to-door salesforce, which was put on hold in 2020 by lockdown restrictions. This led to a big reduction in CAC in both Q1 and Q2 2020, with a 2020 total of just $1.56M, vs. $9.19M in Q1-2 2019.

In addition, management has been moving away from lower margin commercial business and more toward residential business. SPKE's residential business had higher demand in Q1-2 2020 due to many people working from home.

(SPKE site)

RCEs in Q2 2020 were 534,000, down as a result of management's continued strategic shift away from low margin large commercial customers and the effects of the pandemic on sales activities. While electricity and natural gas volumes were both down considerably, margins for both were up significantly:

(SPKE site)

In Q1-2 2020, revenue was down -30%, but net income, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS all had big increases. SPKE's net income and EPS has big swings between positive and negative due to non-cash gains or losses on derivative instruments.

Management is targeting a higher amount of natural gas business for the future, and also intends to continue moving more toward residential customers vs. commercial and industrial ones.

SPKE uses a purchase of receivables program, PORs, for a majority of its business, 57% as of 6/30/20. Management wants to shift to more non-POR business in the future.

"The Company conducts business in many utility service markets where the local regulated utility purchases our receivables, and then becomes responsible for billing the customer and collecting payment from the customer (“POR programs”). These POR programs result in substantially all of the Company’s credit risk being linked to the applicable utility, which generally has an investment-grade rating, and not to the end-use customer. The Company monitors the financial condition of each utility and currently believes its receivables are collectible." (SPKE Q2 2020 10Q)

(SPKE site)

Bad debt expense decreased in Q1-2 2020 year over year:

"Our bad debt expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019 was 1.5% and 3.6%, respectively, and our bad debt expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 2.5% and 4.4% respectively, for non-purchase of receivable market ("non-POR") revenues. An increased focus on collection efforts, timely billing and credit monitoring for new enrollments in non-POR markets in late 2019 have led to an improvement in the bad debt expense over the past several months, including the three months ended June 30, 2020. We have also been able to collect on debts that were previously written off, which have further reduced our bad debt expense during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (SPKE Q2 2020 10Q)

Preferred Distribution:

SPKE has an cumulative A series preferred, the succinctly-named Spark Energy 8.75% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (SPKEP).

The good news is that these preferred distributions were well covered, by a factor of 4.42X, in Q1-2 2020. That's using net income of $15.6M, which doesn't include SPKE's $21M in net income from non-controlling interests. If you add in that $21M, you'd have preferred coverage factor of 10.35X.

The potentially bad news is that these shares have a future floating rate of 657.8 basis points above the three-month LIBOR rate, which kicks in after their 4/15/2022 call date.

At $22.00, SPKEP yields an attractive 9.94%. It will go ex-dividend on 12/30/20:

We put this table together to detail the potential impact of the currently very low 3M LIBOR rates, just .21%, on SPKEP's future floating rate. If that rate is in effect on or after 4/15/2022, the equivalent dividend yield would drop to 7.71%.

At a price of $22.00, the 3M LIBOR rate would have to reach 2.17% for SPKEP to maintain its current 9.94% dividend yield. Conversely, they'd have to be priced at ~$17.00, if the 3M LIBOR rate is still just .21% in April 2022:

Common Dividend:

SPKE's common dividend has been held at $.18125 since Q3 2017, when management reduced the prior $.3625 quarterly dividend. At $8.98, SPKE yields 8.07%, and will go ex-dividend on 11/30/20.

With those non-cash derivative expenses hitting SPKE's EPS in some quarters, its common dividend payout ratio is lumpy. It has ranged from -90.63% to 86.31%, while averaging 46.47% over the past four quarters:

Valuations:

Even though SPKE has outperformed the overall utilities sector, SPKE still looks cheap when compared to valuation averages for the regulated electric utility industry, on a trailing P/E, P/sales, and EV/EBITDA basis. Its P/sales is very low, at .19X.

The market is demanding a much higher yield from SPKE, of 8%. vs. the 4.6% sub-industry average, perhaps because of its reseller positioning.

Financials:

SPKE's ROA and ROE are much higher than sub-industry averages, but its EBITDA margin is much lower. However, it has much lower debt leverage since it doesn't have to finance a lot of capital equipment. Its net debt/EBITDA ratio is just .20, one of the lowest we've seen, and its EBITDA/interest coverage factor is very strong, at 15.09X.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/20, SPKE had liquidity of ~$166M, with $78.6M in cash, and $87.5M in availability on its credit facility.

Management was able to extend the maturity of the company's credit facility to 7/31/2022:

"On July 31, 2020, we entered into a Fourth Amendment to our Senior Credit Facility (the "Fourth Amendment"), which, among other things, extended the maturity date to July 31, 2022, and decreased the maximum borrowing capacity under the Senior Credit Facility to $187.5 million. The Fourth Amendment also revised the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Maximum Total Leverage Ratio and Maximum Senior Secured Leverage Ratio (each as defined in the Senior Credit Facility), eliminated Bridge Loans, and provided for Share Buyback Loans of up to $80.0 million, which permit the company to repurchase up to an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock or $80.0 million of Series A Preferred Stock.

Options:

There appears to be only one research firm covering SPKE - B. Riley FBR rates its common shares neutral, with a price target of just $8.00. Not much to go on from that direction - SPKE is already ~$9.00.

SPKE does have options available, but they're thinly traded. Its December $10.00 call strike has a bid of $.25, a bit more than its quarterly $.1825. If your shares don't get assigned prior to the 11/20/20 dividend, your profit would be $.43, a 4.8% yield in ~7 weeks, or 35% annualized.

You can see more details for this on our Covered Calls table.

Summary:

We rate the preferred shares, SPKEP, a speculative near term BUY, based upon their attractive, well-covered yield. There's ~2.5 years left before the floating rate begins, in April 2022. If the current very low three-month LIBOR rates continue into the second half of 2021, these shares may get discounted further, in order to preserve that 9.9% yield.

While the SPKE common shares are much cheaper than industry averages, we favor the much stronger dividend coverage of the preferred shares. The SPKE common could be one for your watch list. Utilities stocks are often seen as defensive - if the market rebounds, you may be able to buy it cheaper.

