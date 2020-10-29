Natural Gas Market Implied Deficit Set To Increase With LNG Exports On The Rise

Now with all that said, the weather will still need to be closer to normal for the market to see the bullish implied deficit. If the weather outlook remains warmer than normal, then the bearish heating demand projections will simply offset the large deficit we are seeing today.

With the likes of China's gas demand increasing ~10% over winter, global LNG market could be buoyed if Mother Nature at least semi-cooperates. This means US LNG exports could reach as high as ~12 Bcf/d.

LNG exports came in at a multi-month high of ~9.6 Bcf/d today, while Lower 48 production even adding back shut-ins remains around ~86.6 Bcf/d.

And even with the neutral to slightly bearish outlook, implied deficit until the end of November is -4.49 Bcf/d.

The natural gas market has remained resilient despite warmer than normal weather projected for the 6-10 day range.

Source: HFIRweather.com

The key culprit for the price resilience is the bullish fundamental balance we are still seeing. For example, our natural gas implied balance until the end of November is -4.49 Bcf/d.

Keep in mind that the 2018 comparison had very bullish weather heading into November and despite a more or less neutral weather outlook, the substantial deficit is going to be something everyone will keep an eye on.

There are really two driving forces for the large implied deficit for the market. The first one is the most obvious, LNG exports, which have surged to ~9.6 Bcf/d today. There are reasons to be even more bullish on the current LNG exports as China's winter gas demand will rise ~10% on economic recovery. This will likely buoy global LNG prices if mother nature at least semi-cooperates.

The second one is Lower 48 production remaining very weak.

Even if you add back the ~1.54 Bcf/d of production that's currently shut-in in the Gulf of Mexico, you get a production reading of around ~86.6 Bcf/d. The initial spike we saw in production following the restart of shut-in wells was temporary, and this too will show up in the data over the next several months. Our year-end projection remains between ~85 to ~86 Bcf/d.

Considering how much the market is already in a deficit and real heating demand hasn't even started yet, the market does need to consider the possibility of US LNG exports reaching ~12 Bcf/d over the wintertime. There is excess unutilized capacity, which means that if global LNG prices heat up, there will be an opportunity for US LNG exporters to sell into the spot market.

We believe this possibility is also not reflected in the futures curve today. Considering that our current storage projection uses only ~9.5 Bcf/d for LNG export balance, the upside could result in an even tighter market.

Now with all that said, the weather will still need to be closer to normal for the market to see the bullish implied deficit. If the weather outlook remains warmer than normal, then the bearish heating demand projections will simply offset the large deficit we are seeing today.

We will be keeping a close eye on the weather projections along with fundamentals. The trade set-up, we believe, is still asymmetrically positioned to the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.