The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLC) is a $10bn sized ETF that offers investors an opportunity to tap into the prospects of the communication services sector. Exposure to this relatively new fund (established only in June 2018) enables you to dabble with sub-segments such as interactive media & services, telecommunications, media, and entertainment. As highlighted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, alongside tech and consumer discretionary, the communications services had been one of the leading segments in the first three quarters of the year.

Currently, I have a rather mixed opinion on this ETF and will elaborate on my reasons shortly.

Heightened volatility angle may be good for communication services

Compared to August's relatively serene levels, the VIX over the last two months has been quite elevated (recently breaching the 32 mark) and may likely continue to persist for a while. As highlighted by this tweet on The Lead-Lag timeline, one has to go way back to 2011 to find the last time we witnessed such a long stretch of heightened volatility.

Now, those who follow me on Twitter would note that me & my co-writers - David S, Dierking, and Matthew Bowler - recently won the 2020 NAAIM Founders Award for our paper - Actively Using Passive Sectors to Generate Alpha Using the VIX (incidentally, this paper was also a finalist at the 2020 Dow Awards). In this paper, we argue that, contrary to the popular notion of shifting to traditionally defensive segments (such as staples, utilities, and healthcare) during a period of heightened market volatility (as signaled by the CBOE VIX Index), investors may actually be better served by going overweight on the cyclical sectors such as technology, communication services, industrials, materials, and consumer discretionary; we propose that this strategy - which is based on mispricings in the VIX - has the potential to generate significant alpha compared to the benchmark index. In light of these elevated volatility conditions, cyclical segments such as tech and the communication services may outperform.

Regulatory/legal risk of top holdings

Like tech, I do appreciate the long-term structural drivers of the communication services sector, more so in a world that is fast embracing digitization, social distancing, home entertainment, and the remote work culture. Some of the behemoths in this ETF have some really compelling business models designed to dominate the market, but ironically, it now seems as though this could work against them, as the threat of regulatory action has really perked up in recent months.

Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) jointly account for a whopping 45% of XLC's total portfolio, and both these companies have recently come under the regulatory scanner. FB has been accused of anti-competitive business practices by buying up peers, crafting policies to stifle competition, and also manipulating social media. The company has also been accused of extracting and sharing valuable data from people and businesses. As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, Google has developed a huge monopoly in the online search market and has also been accused of manipulating its search engine to highlight its own products.

There is now a threat of antitrust laws in the US being rewritten, forcing the breakup and restructuring of some of these companies. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives subcommittee recently released a report on all these issues, and a potential Joe Biden Victory may accentuate a lot of these unsavory regulatory developments.

Do note that these recent regulatory investigations and developments are not limited to the U.S. alone. In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority has asked the UK government for greater regulatory oversight against Facebook and Google, and France and Netherlands too have called for EU competitive authorities to take action.

Further east, in Australia, news media outlets, with the backing of the Aussie government are urging Facebook and Google to share their revenue (currently FB and Google use news content on the platform which drives significant traffic but don't pay anything to the news outlets who produce this news). The Aussie government has recently announced a "news bargaining code" designed to address this.

As you can see, the threat of regulatory and legal action could significantly upend the business models of FB and Alphabet. At the moment, nothing has come to fruition but this cloud of uncertainty may continue to hover around their share prices.

A limited number of steeply valued holdings

XLC only offers you access to only 27 names, which is very little, compared to other peers in this space such as VOX (113) or FCOM (104). Both these alternatives are also marginally cheaper with MERs of 0.10% and 0.08% vs. 0.13% for XLC.

The top-10 of XLC accounts for a sizeable 78% of the total holdings, and as you can see from the table above, except for a handful of names (marked in red) most of the stocks are trading at a significant premium to their historical averages raising the question of further upside at these valuations. These high multiples have also resulted in extremely heightened expectations, with investors having very little tolerance for hiccups of any sort. Take, for instance, Netflix (NFLX), which had a tremendous H1 in new customer additions (15.7m in Q1 and 10m in Q2). It was always going to be difficult to maintain the tremendous H1 run-rate but it only delivered 2.2m additions in Q3, which irked investors and the stock consequently sold off by 8-10%. Do consider that NFLX is still on course to deliver a record year-end customer addition count of 34m additions in 2020, but that doesn't seem to be enough to appetize investors. Like NFLX, as most of these communication sector names hit elevated tops on the charts, you're potentially likely to see this "high expectations/low tolerance" theme play out.

Summary

As mentioned above, there are good and bad reasons to pursue a communication service ETF at this stage. Traditionally, communication service has been a solid alpha generation pocket, and the current period of ongoing volatility could be good for cyclical segments including communication services. Yet, as I mentioned recently in The Lead-Lag Report, the threat of government regulatory action could continue to act as a black cloud for the rest of the year. Broad valuations too in this segment are hardly cheap.

