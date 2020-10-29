QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) CEO Tim Cutt on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Good morning everyone. This is Will Kent of QEP again. We're going to get moving as people are dialing in. Thank you and for joining us this morning a little bit late for our Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

With me today are Tim Cutt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Buese, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Joe Redman, Vice President of Energy.

If you've not done so already, please go to our website qepres.com to obtain copies of our press release which contains tables with our financial results along with the slide presentation with supporting materials.

In today's conference call, we'll use certain non-GAAP measures including EBITDA which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings and free cash flow. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in the earnings release and SEC filings.

In addition we'll be making numerous forward-looking statements. We remind everyone that our actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control. We refer everyone to our more robust forward-looking statement disclaimer and discussion of these facing our business in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Cutt

Thanks Will and apologies again and thanks for your patience. This is recorded so people will be able to dial in and hear the recording.

Good morning and thank you for joining the call. I'll begin with an overview of our third quarter operational performance. We continue to focus on delivering value over volume and are holding firm to this principle through these unprecedented times. We remain focused on lowering costs, while generating significant free cash flow to pay down debt.

Following my update, I'll turn the call over to Bill to discuss our third quarter financial performance. Production declined as expected during the third quarter as a result of limited new wells being brought online.

In the Permian, DSUs 0312 and 1125 East continues to perform well as shown on slide nine of the IR deck. Early in the quarter, we brought two wells online on the Disco pad in the Wilson both wells are outperforming their type curves as shown on slide 10 of the IR deck and we look forward to completing our remaining four wells on the pad during 2021.

Nine non-operated Wilson wells were also brought online and are now delivering approximately 5,000 net barrels of oil per day. We are currently running two rigs in the Permian and resume completions operations earlier this month.

Given the additional production in the Wilson along with the increased activity in the Permian, we expect production to begin building during the fourth quarter leading to an exit rate of greater than 50,000 barrels a day.

Production performance during the third quarter along with the expected growth in production during the fourth quarter allows us to increase the midpoint of our oil guidance from 19.25 million to 19.55 million barrels of oil for 2020.

Our drilling and completions team also continues to improve on both cost and efficiency. As you can see from slide 11 of our IR deck, wells drilled and completed in the Permian during the first three quarters of the year were delivered at a cost of less than $430 a foot and completed at an average pace exceeding 3,800 lateral feet per day which remains peer leading. We anticipate drilling and completion cost to improve during the fourth quarter and we are budgeting $420 a foot in 2021.

Our completion performance in terms of stimulated feet per day is well above the industry average as seen on slide 12 of the IR deck. Through to the continued improvement in capital efficiency, our outlook for capital spend in 2020 have been lowered from $360 million to approximately $340 million.

LOE was up in the quarter primarily as a result of an increased workover activity and focus on returning shut-ins wells to production. In the Permian LOE per BOE is expected to finish the full year at approximately $3.50 per BOE with full business remaining below $5 per BOE.

G&A continues to come down as demonstrated on slide 13 of the IR deck and we spent 49% less on G&A expense in the first three quarters of 2020 as compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

I will now discuss briefly our current outlook for 2021 as demonstrated on slide 13 of the IR deck. Although we plan to complete the remaining four wells on the Disco pad in the Wilson, our 2021 development program will be primarily focused in the County Line area of the Permian where we anticipate completing 51 new net wells.

We expect this program to maintain production relatively flat and delivered positive free cash flow at WTI price of approximately $35 per barrel. Although we expect to drill and complete more wells in 2021 than we did in 2020, we have lowered our expected capital spend in 2021 to approximately $300 million given the capital efficiencies discussed earlier.

In summary, we have adjusted our development base, continue to lower costs, and expect to deliver more than $200 million of free cash flow during 2020 and expect to generate positive free cash flow at $35 WTI in 2021.

And the increase in expected free cash flow from $150 million to our new forecast of $200 million as a result of continuous improvement in cost inefficiency and is not related to the announcement of an additional tax receivable. Our recent development activity in County Line demonstrates our ability to be a low-cost developer of core acreage, while delivering outstanding well results.

We believe we are well-positioned to move through this unprecedented reduction in demand, while continuing to pay down debt as we look forward to things gradually returning to normal.

I will now turn the call to Bill to discuss the third quarter financial results along with information on our liquidity position.

Bill Buese

Thanks Tim and good morning everyone. I'll spend my time this morning providing you with some details about our third quarter results including the improvements to our balance sheet and liquidity position, updating you on our 2020 guidance, and finally, opening the call for Q&A.

However, before providing those updates, I wanted to highlight a couple of noteworthy items that we announced during the quarter. On August 27th, we announced the receipt of our $170.7 million AMT credit refund, which included $5.6 million of interest income. We followed that announcement with the second press release on August 31st, announcing that we had issued a notice of redemption for the remaining $275 million of our 2021 senior notes. On September 30th, we announced the completion of that redemption, which left us with fewer outstanding senior notes than we have had since the third quarter of 2012.

Finally, yesterday, we reported that during the quarter we recognized an additional income tax receivable of $81 million from an additional AMT credit refunds of which approximately $50 million is carried on our balance sheet as a current asset and is expected to be received within the next 12 months. We are pleased to receive the $171 million AMT refund ahead of our anticipated time line as is receipt along with cash on hand allowed us to redeem the remaining outstanding 2021 notes earlier than expected.

The repeat of the notes coupled with our cash on hand continued free cash flow generation and the additional AMT refund receivables should allow us to continue to execute our plan of creating value for our shareholders through the strengthening of our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.

Turning now to our third quarter results. We delivered another strong quarter of financial results despite the ongoing industry and market challenges. During the quarter, we generated net cash provided by operating activities of $329.6 million and we reported free cash flow of $98.3 million, a $3 million improvement compared with the $95.3 million of free cash flow generated in the second quarter of 2020. We have now generated free cash flow of $162 million during the first three quarters of 2020 compared with an outspend of $66 million during the first three quarters of 2019, an improvement of more than $225 million.

The improvement was primarily due to a $212 million decrease in accrued capital expenditures, which was primarily driven by two factors; first, a significant reduction in operating activity in the third quarter; and second and equally as important by our peer-leading drilling and completion costs.

A $12 million increase in adjusted EBITDA and $10 million decrease in interest expense also impacted the increase in free cash flow. We reported a net loss of $49 million in the third quarter compared with a net loss of $184 million in the second quarter the $135 million decrease in net loss was primarily driven by $115 million decrease in net realized derivative losses and a $16 million decrease in d D&A expense.

In the third quarter, we generated $160.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, a $3.1 million increase compared with the $157.3 million generated in the second quarter. The increase was driven by a $57 million increase in oil and NGL sales in the quarter, which were partially offset by a $51 million decrease in realized derivative gains both largely driven by higher commodity prices.

Combined total LOE and transportation expense was up nearly $7 million, compared to the second quarter to a combined $48 million for the quarter. The increase was largely tied to our workover activity returning to more typical levels during the third quarter.

Finally, G&A expense decreased by more than $5 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a decrease in the mark-to-market adjustment of our deferred compensation plan. We continue to enter into commodity derivative contracts during the quarter and we currently hold swap contracts totaling 4.3 million barrels of oil at an average price of $57.58 per barrel for the remainder of 2020.

For 2021, we currently hold swap contracts totaling 10.4 million barrels at an average price of $43.48 and costless color contracts totaling approximately 400,000 barrels at a $40 by $49.20 collar. Please see the 10-Q for additional details on our derivative portfolio.

Turning briefly to our balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, total assets were approximately $5.2 billion and total shareholders' equity was approximately $2.8 billion. Total gross debt was approximately $1.6 billion. We had no borrowings outstanding under our credit facility, $12 million of letters of credit outstanding and $9.5 million of cash on hand.

On the liquidity front, at quarter end we estimate that we could borrow up to $747.6 million under our credit facility and incur up to $500 million of junior guaranteed indebtedness and still remain in compliance with our financial covenants. You can find more details about our liquidity on slide 18 of the IR deck.

With regard to the liability side of the balance sheet as I mentioned earlier, we redeemed the remaining $275 million of our 2021 senior notes during the quarter. In 2020 we have now either redeemed or repurchased more than $430 million of our senior notes leaving approximately $1.6 billion of those notes outstanding.

As shown on slide 16, you can see that since January 2019, we have now repaid more than $900 million of outstanding debt.

Moving on to guidance, as provided in yesterday's release, we have updated the company's 2020 guidance to reflect our current expectations for the balance of the year. Tim already shared updated guidance for oil production and capital investment earlier, so I'll just provide a couple of other quick updates.

The midpoint of our 2020 guidance for lease operating expense is $4.75 per BOE while the midpoint for adjusted transportation and processing cost is $3.65 per BOE. This results in total lifting cost guidance of $8.40 per BOE at the midpoint, a $0.50 per BOE decrease from our prior quarter guidance.

And finally, our 2020 guidance for G&A expense is $86.5 million at the midpoint, of which approximately $11 million was related to share-based and deferred compensation expense, which fluctuates with the price of QEP stock as well as other general stock market changes.

The midpoint of our updated guidance represents a $1 million decrease from our prior quarter guidance. Please see our earnings release for additional details on this guidance.

With that I will now open the call up for questions.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Arun Jayaram

Hey, good morning, guys. Tim, I was wondering if you could maybe address kind of the decision to go to more of a maintenance mode versus – I think your previous outlook was more of a mid- single-digit kind of growth. We do note that you did take down your CapEx expectations.

Tim Cutt

Yes. Part of that was just the math. We're going to end the year with a 50,000 barrel a day exit rate. We're up about 3000 – 300,000 barrels, if you look at the math, we haven't changed what we're doing a lot. We started just a little bit earlier with our completion activity to make sure we got the consistency of the crews we needed.

How do we do the math on that? It goes flat year-on-year. And we're focusing a whole lot more on getting the cost down, delivering enough volume to deliver the appropriate amount of cash. So it really is a value over volume. And so the volume – we didn't try and draw it to a flat year-on-year but we don't see a need to grow until we see growth in price. So I hope that helps.

Arun Jayaram

That's helpful. Just my follow-up Tim, we've seen some pretty good well productivity on the University 0312 development. And as we think about the county line asset next year you talked about 51 net wells. Thoughts on maybe the ability of the program to replicate this level of well productivity, or is it too early to say?

Tim Cutt

I think it's a little early to say as you can imagine there's changes in the geological formations as you work through all of these fields. And so I think the next wells we're bringing online are wells that have no interference with previously drilled wells. That tells us a lot, as we move south you'll see a little bit of a change in the geology. But in general it's consistent throughout, so we alter spacing a little bit.

We moved away from carbonates. We do all the right things to try and replicate but I think it will be a little early to say that. We've obviously risked down somewhat against the 0312 but I hope to replicate. I mean the Dean and Wolfcamp has been a real positive surprise. So we have to continue to see good performance there. But yes, as we go in the year, we'll continue to update these guys. We'll continue to alter as we need to. But hopefully, the rock gives us the same kind of results.

Arun Jayaram

Great. Thanks a lot.

Tim Cutt

Thanks, Arun.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks and good morning, all.

Tim Cutt

Hi, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for you Tim to start out. Your team is clearly operating at a different efficiency level relative to the industry as evidenced by the charts on Page 12 and 13 of your IR deck. In your view what are the one to two key enablers of your frac efficiency?

Tim Cutt

All right. We got Joe Redman here and he's accountable for delivering all these good things. So I'm going to turn that question over to him.

Joe Redman

All right. Thank you. Good morning. I would say that over the course of time you've seen that we've continued to drive down our drilling and completion costs. Actually that's happening on both disciplines. As we look at the drilling cost we've continued to optimize our bit motor and bottom hole assembly selections which really the goal there is to reduce the number of trips in and out of the well so that we get to TD more quickly.

So we're continuing to make advances on that front which is driving down the cost of our drilling phase. And then as we look at completions as we've shared with you guys before, the key thing we do there is some frac technology where we are pumping on two wells at one-time and then efficiently move through a pot of wells with that simultaneous operation.

And we've continued to work on that front, improving our efficiencies. As you recall we shut down the frac crew back in March and then picked back up earlier this month as Tim mentioned, we use that quiet period to plan and prepare for activity coming back in our team got efficiencies back on track very, very quickly just within a few days. We actually hit a new record fracking over a mile of lateral in a 24-hour period. Here in this month. So the team has done a great job.

Our focus there has been just eliminating downtime. And the measure we use there is pump time efficiency, historically we averaged something around 80%. And after we get back rolling this month we have seen an average over 90% on pump time efficiency again just eliminating downtime and keeping everything running as often as we can which lowers cost and gets us done more quickly. But we do continue to pump the same frac designs as we have on the 0312 wells. And the team has done a great job focusing on driving up efficiency which is driving down cost.

Derrick Whitfield

Great. Thanks for a detail. And perhaps as my follow-up for Bill. Bill after updating our model for your quarter and your operational guidance, there now appears to be a path to organic address your outstanding 2022 and 2023 notes, assuming your free cash flow profile at a low to mid-40s price deck and the utilization of your credit facility. Is that a reasonable assessment in your view?

Bill Buese

Hey, Derrick, again our goal is to generate as much free cash as possible to continue to address our debt maturities. I don't know that we're going to generate $465 million between now and September of 2022. I mean, our prices improved. That's certainly a possibility but that is our goal. We're striving to do that. But we have the flexibility under our credit facility as it stands today to take care of that. And then with that coupled with free cash flow generation, we believe that there is a path to address this important topic, which is front of mind for me every day and quite frankly the gentleman sitting across the Mr. Cutt, we talk about it daily. So it is something that is number one on our list at this point and we are keenly focused on it. And I think there is a path to success there.

Derrick Whitfield

Very helpful. Great update guys, and thanks for your time.

Tim Cutt

All right. Thank you very much. Apologies again for the confusion at the beginning of the call. But I hope you see that we'll continue to focus on taking our costs down, paying down debt. Just doing the blocking and tackling the best we possibly can during this really difficult time. We're not relying on price recovery. And we believe we have more to give when it comes to cost reduction.

The biggest thing I want to do again like I did last call is to thank our organization. You can imagine how stressful this is to run the organization from an employee standpoint in a remote fashion and a special shout out to our field organization. They're showing up every single day. They're taking the things into the company need to, to work safely and we're super proud of you guys and appreciate everything you're delivering.

So with that I think we'll end the call.

