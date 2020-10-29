Since early June, crude oil has traded on either side of $40 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. After falling below zero and negative $40 on April 20, crude oil found a home where it could consolidate $80 per barrel above the low.

After five months of consolidation, bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions. On Wednesday, October 28, the price of the active month December futures contract on NYMEX traded at just below the $37 level, at the bottom of the trading range since June.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The price action typically takes the stairs higher during bull markets and an elevator shaft to the downside when the bear roars. In January 2020, the price traded to the high for the year at $65.65. It took only three months for the price to nosedive by over $100 per barrel to the April 20 low. Crude oil has moved in a narrow $7.65 range on the continuous contract since mid-June. When the price finally decides to break out, either way, watch out because the move could be dramatic. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart seek to return twice the percentage price movement in the NYMEX futures market.

The Saudis and the Russians say that they will stick with production cuts

As crude oil prices were plunging earlier this year, OPEC, Russia, and other producing countries agreed to the most substantial production cut and quotas in history at almost ten million barrels per day. As economic conditions stabilized, they trimmed the cuts to the 7.7 million barrel per day level.

OPEC will gather for its biannual meeting in late November. Saudi Arabia and Russia have already sent signals that they will move to extend the current level of output quotas for another three months. The Saudis and the Russians have urged producing countries to comply with quotas. The Saudis are considering canceling plans to relax production cuts. Russian President Vladimir Putin went further, saying, “If need be, maybe, we can take other decisions on further reductions. But we don’t see a necessity now.” The Russian leader signaled that the quotas will remain in place and that they could be increased if the oil market deteriorates. OPEC, Russia, and other producers worldwide have adjusted output to balance the oil market’s fundamental equation.

Coronavirus cases rise in Europe and the US, weighing on the demand for oil

Meanwhile, crude oil futures prices have been a barometer for the spread and severity of COVID-19. This week, as the number of cases in Europe and the US continued to rise, the price of the energy commodity moved to the bottom end of its consolidation range. On Wednesday, Germany announced a “lockdown light” to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In March and April, the pandemic sent nearby NYMEX futures below zero for the first time in history. Brent crude oil fell to the lowest level of this century at $16 per barrel.

Inventory data for oil and oil products are bearish in 2020 even though output declines

Over the past years, the US became the world’s leading crude oil producer and achieved a decades-long energy independence goal. At the beginning of 2020, daily US output was at 12.9 million barrels per day, and it rose to a record 13.1 million in late February and March. Since then, weak demand and falling prices pushed the daily production to the 11.1 mbpd level as of the week ending on October 23. While production declined by 14% since the start of this year, inventories of crude oil and oil products have grown.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that over the first ten months of 2020, US crude oil inventories grew by 62.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline stocks declined by 16.281 million barrels over the period, but distillate stockpiles rose by 28.972 million. Products increased by a net 12.691 million barrels.

Source: API

The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude oil stocks rose by 58.946 million barrels over the same period, with a decline of 13.738 million barrels of gasoline stocks and an increase of 27.881 million of distillates. The net rise in oil product inventories was 14.143 million barrels.

The bottom line is that economic contraction caused by COVID-19 led to a substantial increase in crude oil and oil product inventories, which continues to weigh on the price of the energy commodity. From a global perspective, China has been purchasing crude oil over the past months. While US production declined by approximately 1.8 mbpd since the start of this year, OPEC, Russia, and other producing nations have eliminated 7.7 mbpd. The 9.5 mbpd day cut in output may not be enough to hold the price of crude oil above the $37 per barrel level as we move into the weakest time of the year with a second wave of COVID-19 bearing down on Europe and the United States.

Seasonality and the stock market point lower; the election could create wild price variance

Since gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product and drivers tend to put fewer miles on their automobiles during the winter months, the demand for crude oil declines beginning in the late fall and throughout the winter. Meanwhile, the winter of 2020/2021 could create a perfect bearish storm for the oil market. Seasonality, another wave of COVID-19, and a falling stock market is a potent cocktail for lower prices as the economic landscapes in the US and Europe deteriorates. On October 28, Germany and France rolled out new lockdowns to deal with the virus’s spread. If coronavirus follows the same path as in February and March, we could be weeks away from the same in the US. Adding to the uncertainty is the highly contentious election in the US next Tuesday.

Crude oil tends to follow the US stock market.

Source: CQG

The chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract illustrates the correction in the stock market that took all of the leading indices appreciably lower over the recent sessions. Break below the 3198 support level could open the gates to a tidal wave of selling and another round of risk-off action across all markets.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the NYMEX crude oil futures contract shows that the price of the energy commodity was approaching its support level at $36.13, the low from early September when the nearby contract traded to a low of $36.97 on October 28. A break below $36 could prompt the kind of selling that we witnessed earlier this year.

While the price of crude oil looks like it is heading lower for a myriad of reasons, that could change with the US government’s leadership next week. Democrats favor either banning or phasing out fossil fuels. The Trump administration has been an advocate for US oil and gas production and energy independence from the Middle East, Russia, and other international producers. The election will determine the future of US energy policy.

A substantial percentage of the over 273 million registered vehicles in the US, airplanes, and many other modes of transportation and other things that require power run on crude oil products. The re-election of the incumbent would likely keep the oil flowing in the US. Progressive Democrats have another agenda, which could hand control of the international petroleum market back to the international cartel and its most influential non-member, Russia. Short-term pressure on the oil market could lead to a long-term rally over the coming years.

Meanwhile, even if the Republicans pull out an against-the-odds victory next Tuesday, crude oil’s price could be heading higher in the coming months and years. Central bank liquidity and government stimulus are likely to cause a wave of inflationary pressures. The second wave of coronavirus will require more stimulus, and the US Treasury already borrowed a record $3 trillion this year. Moreover, the bearish trend in the dollar supports the price of the energy commodity as the US currency is the pricing mechanism for most commodities, including crude oil.

SCO and UCO to trade crude oil on false breaks to the down and upsides

Fasten your seatbelts; we could be on the verge of an extremely volatile period in the crude oil futures market. The most direct route for a risk position in the energy commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. For those looking to participate in the oil market without venturing into the futures arena, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart SCO seek to provide a leveraged return compared to the nearby futures contract. The most recent top holdings and fund summary of UCO includes:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO is the bullish product with $1.54 billion in net assets. It trades an average of almost 5.8 million shares each day and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. SCO is the inverse product with net assets of $109.6 million, an average of over 3.3 million shares changing hands each day, and the same 0.95% expense ratio.

December crude oil futures fell from a high of $41.90 on October 20 to a low of $36.97 on October 28 or 11.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO rose from $15.54 to $18.86 per share or 21.4%.

While the odds favor a break to the downside in the crude oil futures market over the coming days, we could see lots of two-way volatility in the weeks and months ahead.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.