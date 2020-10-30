Investment Thesis

The COVID-19 vaccine race has become competitive, and a lot is at stake for leading developers as they await regulatory approval within the next few months. New knowledge of the pandemic is emerging, and the virus is undergoing change, handing the latecomers such as VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) an edge in the development. The early contenders such as Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have supply agreements for hundreds of millions of doses. Pitting its pre-clinical stage against that of VBI, we here reveal two little-known contenders from VBI that have elicited far better immunogenicity at the pre-clinical stage under rigorous testing standards.

Despite recent government-sponsored funding, VBI's consensus revenue estimates have dropped, and like many early-stage players, the shares trade at a peak in terms of 12-month forward sales. With a slight discount to the current multiple, even a modest lift to forecasts unveil a sizable premium. It is a compelling opportunity to open a position and diversify the risks away from late-stage developers whose rich valuations hardly justify the lurking risks as the COVID-19 vaccine development reaches the home stretch.

Source: Corona Stocks

New Competition is a Force to Reckon With

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe, the race for a safe and effective vaccine against the virus is getting even more intense. Expecting regulatory approval within the next few months, four leading pharmaceutical giants in the west are advancing two different technologies in late-stage clinical trials. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) use an adenovirus-based viral vector to administer the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19). Moderna and Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech SE (BNTX) are testing an mRNA platform to deliver viral genetic code that instructs human cells to produce the Spike protein of the coronavirus. The frontrunners are among 44 candidates to reach the clinical stages of trials. With 154 more following them at the pre-clinical stages, the coronavirus vaccine landscape cannot be a one-horse race.

Source: Moderna - Vaccines Day Presentation

Meanwhile, not only our knowledge of the virus but also the virus itself keeps evolving. Research suggests the transmissibility of the coronaviruses can intensify when it undergoes mutations. Though such mutations accumulate slowly in the virus, a single error in its genetic code could spark new outbreaks. It's a frightening proposition for a world that has yet to eliminate other members of the coronavirus family responsible for SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) that caused major outbreaks in the early 2000s and 2010s, respectively. Here is where the new entrants in the coronavirus vaccine race have the edge as they can tailor their candidates to incorporate new findings, while the frontrunners, after many months of costly clinical trials, could see their product become quickly outdated as the virus changes its structure and new findings emerge.

VBI Opens Another Front Against COVID-19

Little-known, Biotech, VBI Vaccines from Cambridge, Massachusetts, belongs to the former category when it kicked off its coronavirus vaccine program named VBI-2900 early this year with the backing of the National Research Council of Canada. At the time, Moderna had already initiated its Phase - I trial for its vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. The eVLP (enveloped virus-like particle) platform technology of VBI is comparable to Moderna's mRNA-based platform in that it has no clinically-approved products from the company yet. Unlike previously-developed VLP technologies that lacked a lipid bilayer membrane and therefore failed to mimic the virus in its natural state, the eVLP technology synthetically manufactures virus-like particles with a lipid bilayer membrane expressing antigenic proteins within an envelope. Therefore, according to the company, the eVLP vaccines are capable of mounting a robust immune response in humans. After running three pre-clinical mouse studies, VBI has shortlisted two candidates for further studies. VBI-2902 is a monovalent vaccine candidate targeting only SARS-CoV-2, and VBI-2901 is a trivalent pan-coronavirus vaccine for protection against not only SARS-CoV-2 but also two other pathogens of the virus family, SARS, and MERS. Though a direct comparison of Moderna's peer-reviewed pre-clinical data against VBI's is difficult, I, as an equity analyst with a background in human biology, attempt to peruse both data sets to uncover three main reasons why VBI can have a better experimental vaccine.

Higher Neutralizing Antibody Titers

In the study, Moderna had used two dose levels - 10μg and 100μg - administered four weeks apart in non-human primates. Though dosages and time intervals of the VBI's study are not clear, it also had a prime and booster dose and after 14 days of each, the company had quantified the level of neutralizing antibodies - the antibodies required to develop immunity against the virus. Compared to convalescent sera, the first dose has generated 10x higher antibody binding GMT (geometric mean titer) and 4x higher neutralizing antibody GMT, which rose to 64x after the second dose. For mRNA-1273, compared to convalescent sera, the neutralizing antibody titers were only 15x higher and binding antibody titers were only 5x higher for 100μg, the dose selected for the Phase III study which recently completed its enrollment. In a Phase I study, the 100μg dose had neutralizing antibody titers 4.1-fold higher than the level in convalescent sera after 43 days of the boost.

Rigorous Testing Standards

More importantly, the techniques used to quantify the neutralizing antibodies tip the scale in favor of VBI. In the Phase I study, Moderna had used a plaque-reduction test at an 80% inhibition threshold (PRNT80). It is the dilution titer, at which point the vaccinated person's blood reduces the infectivity of the coronavirus by 80%. Having used a PRNT90 threshold and high-titer convalescent sera, VBI further raises the significance of its results through rigorous benchmarking.

Single-Dose Regimen and Pan-coronavirus Vaccine

Based on the strength of immunogenicity elicited in the study, VBI believes a single-dose regimen is possible with the candidates, and the plans to start human studies at 2 - 5μg are already underway. Furthermore, VBI-2901 has proved reactivity against a broad set of coronaviruses. Apart from the three main pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, the vaccine has generated immunogenicity against human coronavirus OC-43, a seasonal coronavirus causing the common cold. According to management remarks, it's a sign that the trivalent candidate can protect against coronaviruses that can emerge in the future.

Hep B Vaccine Offers a Backstop

The vaccine development is indeed a rigorous and lengthy process with no guarantee of success, not to mention the challenges in manufacturing and funding it requires. According to a study by PLOS ONE, after an average of ten years in development, only 6% of candidates make the market entry. But unlike Moderna, which has only mRNA-1273 in a Phase III trial, VBI has a backup plan. Its Sci-B-Vac, a tri-antigenic vaccine for Hepatitis B prophylaxis, has demonstrated positive data in pivotal Phase III studies and has won regulatory approval in Israel. The company is gearing up to secure the regulatory signoffs in the U.S., EU, and Canada in Q4 2020 (fourth quarter of 2020). As for the VBI-2900 program, the plans are underway for Phase 1/2 trial start in late 2020, after a manufacturing agreement struck with Therapure Biomanufacturing to source clinical material by Q4 2020. Citing the manufacturing efficiency of a vaccine with a single antigenic structure, the company might initiate with the monovalent candidate, according to the CEO, even though the pan-coronavirus vaccine remains an attractive option for the medium term. Easing the finding constraints, the Canadian government has come forward with an award of C$56 million (~$42 million) to support the VBI-2900 program through Phase II studies.

Consensus Estimate Doesn't Reflect New Funding

As clinical trials proceed, the award, ~23.2x bigger than VBI's TTM (trailing twelve-month) revenue, will eventually be recognized by the company as revenue. To put it into perspective, $483 million worth of federal funds Moderna secured in April to expedite the development of mRNA-1273 was only ~9.2x higher than its TTM revenue. VBIV's revenue decline has indeed accelerated on a TTM basis over the past three quarters. But the consensus NTM (next twelve-month) revenue estimate, which has slid to ~$2.0 million, looks unjustifiable as it implies only ~11.5% YoY (year over year) growth despite sizable funding in the past quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street expects Moderna to generate ~$1.6 billion within the NTM period, ~6.4x higher than the TTM figure. For a company looking forward to positive late-stage data next month before a possible EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) in December, the estimate, in our view, looks realistic. Even more so, since Moderna witnessed over a ten-fold rise in its top-line in Q3 2020 thanks largely to government-sponsored grants. For VBI, with an estimate of ~60-80% YoY growth, we project ~$2.9-3.3 million of revenue for the NTM period.

Source: Koyfin

Two Contrasting Financial Positions

With neither making money at the operational level, both firms need capital to advance the costly clinical trials. Being a penny stock, VBI will see a massive ownership dilution if it resorts to equity issuances whereas, Moderna, backed by a more than threefold rise in share price, replenished its cash and cash equivalents to ~$4.0 billion as of Q3 2020. Thanks to two rounds of equity issuances and customer deposits from supply agreements this year, it is a rise of ~214.2% from the last year-end. With enough liquidity, Moderna is on track to not only commercialize mRNA - 1273 but also clinically advance a broad portfolio of candidates. But for VBI, the Canadian funding is only a drop in the bucket when the preparation of a plant to manufacture a new vaccine alone can cost ~$50-700 million. Thankfully, the Sci-B-Vac program has ended in the first half of the year, easing the cash burn, but the VBI-2900 will snowball into a significant strain on cash flows when late-stage clinical trials approach. However, we are confident the early successes can boost the share price and attract more funding.

Source: Koyfin

Soaring Expectations Shoot Up The Valuation

Despite groundbreaking preclinical data in the COVID-19 vaccine front, VBI has dropped ~61.1% since hitting over a three-year high in July. But with shares trading at ~273.7x of NTM revenue recently, has the sentiment taken the stock far ahead of fundamentals? With many peers in the race having witnessed a manifold rise in their share prices this year, we believe the multiple is justifiable, especially for a company awaiting a series of vital catalysts in the months ahead. VBI-2900 program has the Phase II trial initiation this year, and Sci-B-Vac is awaiting regulatory approval across multiple regions. In April, even before the Phase - I data was available, the coronavirus vaccine hopes had skyrocketed Moderna's Price/NTM sales multiple to ~241.0x. Assuming it, our sales forecasts for VBI indicates an upside of ~26.5-42.3% for the stock.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

As realistic estimates set in, Moderna, meanwhile, has seen its multiple falling to ~16.3x. The premium of ~124.1% compared to BioNTech, the rival with similar technology and backed by the global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, still looks pricey as COVID-19 vaccine development enters the home stretch with multiple candidates in the fray. With hardly any reason to attach a rich premium to the current multiple, Moderna's consensus revenue estimates for the NTM period with ~16.9-17.2x price/NTM sales multiple indicates a fair valuation. Before COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners run out of steam, the newcomers such as VBI capable of adapting to a fast-changing pandemic, therefore, deserve more than a cursory glance from those who can afford to take risks.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, company Press Release, TIKR.com, and Author Estimates

Conclusion

The COVID-19 vaccine development has reached the final stages, and the success is not assured for leading contenders when newcomers such as VBI are breathing down their necks with far better pre-clinical data. A like-for-like comparison is difficult, but the company has two vaccines with potent immunogenicity, as confirmed by rigorous testing standards. Like developers in the early stages, the share valuation has approached a peak as the consensus revenue estimates have yet to reflect the recent government-backed funding. Even with a slight lift, it unveils a compelling premium with a modest discount in the trading multiple. Trading at a bargain, VBI offers an attractive opportunity to diversify the risks when COVID-19 vaccine pioneers such as Moderna reach dizzy valuations with no room for error.

