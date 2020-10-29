BoC Holds Rates Steady, Sees Inflation Below Target Through 2022
Summary
Bank of Canada keeps key overnight rate on hold at 0.25%.
BoC doesn't see economic recovery until mid-2022.
The Bank pares back bond buying program, shifts purchases towards longer-term bonds.
The Bank of Canada kept its key policy rate unchanged, saying the economy will carry excess supply over the next two years keeping inflation below the target through 2022. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Marple, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about the outlook for Canadian economic growth.