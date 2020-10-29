Q3 revenue is up, and losses are down - but with ongoing losses and shareholder dilution, avoid the name.

U.K. luxury brand marque Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF, OTCPK:ARGGY) unveiled a new partnership with German carmaker Mercedes-Benz AG, which has significant implications for the business and also for the investment case.

There is Further Dilution for Shareholders Coming

With a capital raise earlier this year, shareholders have already been diluted. However, this is a company burning through money, so unsurprisingly, it needs more.

The company accordingly announced a planned capital raise of approximately £125 million, equivalent to 13.7% of the current share base. It has received irrevocable undertakings to subscribe for approximately £83.3 million from three institutional investors, Permian Investment Partners, Zelon Holdings Inc., and Yew Tree Overseas (which acts on behalf of a wider consortium). The placing price is 50p. On a positive viewpoint, that suggests that some institutional investors regard the shares at 50p, around their recent trading range. I do not share that optimism, and dilution is never great, but it is worth noting.

Additionally, more dilution will come from a deal struck with Mercedes, which I outline below.

I continue to take the view that Aston Martin is not a good place for small retail shareholders. The company needs money, it has been able to raise it through deep-pocketed investors taking sizeable stakes, as with its new executive chairman, but that comes at the cost of shareholder dilution. That looks set to continue, limiting upside for small, retail shareholders even if the company does stage a financial recovery, which is uncertain at this point.

Aston Martin Has Agreed To a Technology Partnership with Mercedes

Aston Martin is a small maker of high-end cars, the economics of which are challenging due to the lack of economies of scale. It therefore buys in a lot of components, a strategy which carries risks as a 2014 recall linked to substandard Chinese-made accelerator pedals showed.

It already buys components from Mercedes, sourcing everything from petrol engines to drivetrains. Under a 2013 agreement with AMG, part of the Mercedes group, Mercedes took a 5% stake in Aston Martin and agreed to supply a range of components.

It has now signed a technology partnership with the German group. The company said that access to advanced technologies is to be provided in exchange for new shares. So, Aston Martin is diluting the current shareholding base rather than paying in cash for technological help from Mercedes. That is expected, according to the announcement, to allow Mercedes a stake of up to 20% in the company.

The technology partnership presumably is helpful to the company - details are scant, but otherwise, I don't see why it would have agreed to it. I don't see this as a prelude to a full Mercedes bid - Mercedes can sell components profitably to Aston Martin and not shoulder its losses, so why bother making a takeover offer? If Aston Martin goes through yet another bankruptcy in future (since my last piece was published, the book Aston Martin by Ben Collins has been published, which provides useful background in that respect), Mercedes could likely pick up the marque without the losses at that point, so there is no rush.

So, while I see the technology tie-up as positive for Aston Martin, the cost in terms of shares seems high and further weakens the investment case as it represents more dilution.

Q3 Sales Showed Improvement Versus the First Half

The company also issued in the statement about the technology partnership an update on third quarter business performance. Revenue, at £124m, was down just under 50% from the prior year. Positive adjusted EBITDA of £43m in the equivalent prior year quarter swung to a loss of £(29)m this year - and that isn't on a basic earnings basis but an adjusted EBITDA basis, which typically flatters results.

We got some detail on the production of the DBX, namely that its factory is running at full capacity. There was still no word on the sales progress of this model on which the company is pinning so many hopes, so we don't know whether that production is getting snapped up by buyers or is to fill showrooms which have been being run down of their older stock. It sounds like the latter, as whereas the other factory was described as "producing to order", the DBX factory was not. If DBX sales were flying, I think it would have been mentioned in the announcement, but that is speculation.

However, there is some positive news here: wholesale volumes showed improvement versus earlier quarters, and it looks like retail volumes did too. Revenue was much stronger than either of the previous quarters. So, while the company continues to lose lots of money - albeit less than previous quarters - at least the sales trend is moving in the right direction. With the high fixed costs incurred by the DBX programme, including a new factory, that matters because the only way to cover the costs is to sell more units.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Total wholesale volumes 578 317 660 Total retail volumes - - 982 Revenue (£m) 78.6 67.4 124 Loss before tax (£m) 118.9 108.5 80.5

Table compiled by author using data from company quarterly results (Q1 and Q2 total retail volumes were 1,770 but quarterly breakdown is unavailable)

Conclusion: Continue to Avoid

If you want a rewarding, reliable Aston Martin investment, buy the car, not the company's shares.

The third quarter sales results show sequential improvement, and losses while high are falling - as the stock balancing continues, factories ramp up and sales improve, that should continue to be the case. But share dilution continues apace, the Mercedes deal looks expensive for what Aston Martin gets from it, and the company has yet to prove that the flagship DBX programme will deliver the desired sales. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.