Will they resume M&A activity in the oil & gas space, or even consider entering the renewable energy space? Will they consider unit repurchases, common or preferred? Will they close "unexpected holes" from issues like an unfavorable ruling with the Dakota Access Pipeline?

The key question is what will ET do with all this free cash flow. Will they pay down debt, as has been signalled, or will they deviate from the plan and risk losing further credibility?

2021 growth CAPEX is anticipated to be ~$1.3Bn followed by ~$500-700M per year in 2022 and beyond. ET will end up generating lots of free cash flow, all else constant.

Based on the new distribution policy, ET will now set aside ~$3.5Bn per annum after equity distributions.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) announced a 50% reduction in its regular cash distribution, from $0.305 per quarter to $0.1525 ($0.61 on an annualized basis). This led to a significant drop in the unit price, with more losses expected today based on pre-market activity. Note, today's price action might not be entirely ET-related, given that the Dow futures are down 400 points as the market factors rising COVID-19 cases, earnings, and the US election.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As expected, this move has attracted many comments here on Seeking Alpha (more than 500 comments in total):

Source: Seeking Alpha

On a YTD basis, ET's unit price is still down more than 50%, sharing the pain with the broader fossil fuel energy sector. Disappointing, to say the least.

Data by YCharts

The current yield, based on the revised distribution policy, remains elevated, around 11%. Arguably, this is a very attractive income for new investors (relative to other income options like REITs and treasuries), backed by an exceptionally high distribution coverage ratio of 3-4 times. This is not something MLP investors are accustomed to. As for myself, a "legacy" ET investor, I will keep on holding on and only consider adding more at prices below $5, as I already bought a lot in the $5-8 range, as outlined in my previous articles.

Did I like the distribution cut?

No! I felt it was not needed since ET was transitioning into a positive free cash flow model going into 2021, mainly driven by lower growth CAPEX; a step in the right direction. Many will argue that the distribution was cut to satisfy the credit rating agencies and therefore maintain the credit rating. That said, it is important to note that ET's debt has been trading well (above par), despite the coronavirus. In other words, the debt markets are not too worried about ET's debt load and prospects, unlike the equity markets.

Did I expect the distribution cut?

Yes, but not now. I was expecting a cut only if things turned out for the worse e.g. unfavorable long-term issues in the oil & gas sector due to a Biden win, which might also affect the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) case, prolonged energy crisis, and low oil prices, leading to a reduction in EBITDA, etc. It seems to me that ET is playing it safe, even though many are suggesting that management might know something that we don't, and hence the "rush" to cut the distribution and appoint long-time executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long as co-CEOs, effective January 1st, 2020 (note Kelcy Warren will remain Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board).

What's more, as I have repeatedly mentioned over the past few weeks, there was a change in language around the previous distribution during the Q2 2020 conference call as well as the October Investor Presentation. In the Q2 2020 conference call, Tom Long mentioned that the investment-grade rating is very important, and one of the levers that ET can pull is the distribution:

We're going to continue to work with the rating agencies. We're going to continue to work toward bringing our leverage down. And clearly the distributions are a topic when we discuss how to get the leverage down.

Regarding the October Investor Presentation, ET replaced its "legacy" slide with the one below, which does not make any specific references to the distribution coverage. The language became vague stating: "Expect business to be free cash flow positive in 2021".

Source: October Investor Presentation, slide 3

Whereas in the past, ET consistently included a slide like the one below, which made specific references to the coverage ratio, based on the previous distribution level of $1.22 per unit.

Source: ET September Investor Presentation, slide 5

With the previous distribution policy, ET set aside around $2 billion per annum after paying equity distributions. With the new policy, ET will set aside ~$3.5 billion while expected 2021 growth CAPEX is anticipated to be ~$1.3 billion, followed by ~$500-700 million per year in 2022 onwards.

What's next?

The key question is what will ET do with all the excess free cash flow. Will they pay down debt? Will they deviate from the plan and resume M&A activity in the oil & gas space, or even enter the renewable energy space? Will they consider unit repurchases, common or preferred? Will they close "unexpected holes" from issues like an unfavorable ruling with the DAPL?

All else constant, setting aside ~$3.5 billion per annum is a big number, capable of moving the needle. I remain positive on a net basis and will continue to hold, unless things change dramatically for the worse e.g. EBITDA falls off a cliff. That said, ET is heading in the right direction by not relying on the equity markets anymore and instead focusing on a self-funded model. Therefore, all eyes are on future cash flow generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.