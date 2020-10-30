Most companies have proven themselves in some way susceptible to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. But not all firms are this way. Some businesses are so strong, with such robust growth prospects available to them, that even one of the worst crises in modern history cannot stop their stellar expansion. Amazon (AMZN) has proven itself one such firm. In its third-quarter earnings release for its 2020 fiscal year, the ecommerce giant reported financial figures that illustrate just how strong the company is and how the future for it, so long as things continue as they have, will prove to be exceedingly bright.

Stellar performance across the board

By pretty much every account, Amazon served to wow investors when it reported financial results for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. On the top line, for instance, the company reported revenue of $96.1 billion. This represents an increase of 37.4% over the $70 billion the firm reported a year earlier. Not only that, its sales handily surpassed the $92.7 billion analysts had anticipated.

Digging in a bit deeper, we find that growth truly was across the board. Its core operations in North America, for instance, resulted in sales of $59.4 billion. This is 39.2% higher than the $42.6 billion the company’s North America segment reported in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Its International segment saw similar growth, with revenue rising 37.2% from $18.3 billion to $25.2 billion. The slowest growing segment of the business was its AWS unit. Sales there still grew at an impressive rate of 29%, soaring from about $9 billion to $11.6 billion for the quarter.

Sales growth is important, but the bottom line is an even bigger deal at the end of the day. According to management, net income for the latest quarter totaled $6.3 billion. This is about triple the $2.1 billion the company reported the same quarter last year. As a result of this, earnings per share came out to $12.37 for the quarter. This compares to the $7.41 per unit that analysts anticipated. Perhaps an even bigger development, though, was cash flow. Based on the data provided, operating cash flow for the quarter was just shy of $12 billion. This is 31.6% higher than the $7.9 billion in operating cash flow seen the same time last year and it resulted in year-to-date operating cash flow soaring from $18.9 billion in 2019 to $35.6 billion this year. That’s a near-doubling in just one year.

Just as was the case with revenue, Amazon benefited on the bottom line from robust performance across the board. Its North America segment, for instance, generated operating income of $2.3 billion. This represents a 75.7% increase over the $1.3 billion the segment saw a year earlier. Perhaps more impressive, relatively speaking, was the company’s International segment. In last year’s third quarter, the segment generated an operating loss of $386 million. This turned to a profit of $407 million this latest quarter. For years, International has struggled to fare well, with aggregate operating losses in the three years ending in 2019 totaling $6.9 billion.

Though AWS has become the slowest-growing part of Amazon recently, there’s no denying that the unit is the gem that makes the business thrive. In the latest quarter, AWS generated $3.5 billion in operating income. This was 56.3% higher than the $2.3 billion seen a year earlier. This implies a profit margin of 30.5%, up from 25.1% in 2019. Year-to-date figures are similar, with operating income of nearly $10 billion eclipsing the $6.6 billion seen in the same three quarters a year earlier. Put another way, this latest quarter AWS accounted for 57.1% of the company’s overall segment operating income despite accounting for just 12.1% of the firm’s revenue. This strong performance helped the business to grow its cash on hand to $37.8 billion, up from about $23 billion last year.

Moving forward, management also has high expectations for the logistics and cloud service giant. In the fourth quarter, management expects revenue to come in between $112 billion and $121 billion. This would imply a year-over-year growth rate of between 28% and 38%. Operating income will be a little more uncertain, though, due in part to up to $4 billion in COVID-19 related costs. Management expects operating cash flow for the quarter to be between $1 billion and $4.5 billion in all.

In anticipation of continued expansion, management has a number of initiatives under way. The biggest of these is a massive hiring spree. In North America alone, the company outlined plans to recruit around 100,000 new people on a permanent basis, with no job paying less than $15 per hour. Another 100,000 new seasonal jobs will be added between the US and Canada. This is on top of 10,000 permanent positions in the UK that are planned, an unspecified number (in the thousands) to be added in Germany, and 100,000 seasonal jobs throughout India. The company also intends to recruit 10,000 corporate and tech individuals at its Bellevue, Washington, headquarters as part of its Puget Sound headquarters expansion. This is clearly a sign of good things to come.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear that a lot is happening with Amazon at this time. The ecommerce giant had, by pretty much every measure, a stellar quarter. In addition to this, the firm believes the future moving forward will be even brighter for it. Of course, trying to figure out when to buy a company like Amazon is difficult, but for investors who do believe attractive expansion will continue, it may not be reasonable to try and nickel-and-dime the market to death by timing a purchase of the business’ stock. Instead, it may be more reasonable to just buy in with the long-term outlook of this behemoth in mind.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.