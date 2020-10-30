Bill Gates believes that, in the very best case, two years from now, you would be ideally back at where you were at the beginning of 2020.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is “a leading international provider in the transportation of refined petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers currently owns or finance leases 128 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 56 MR tankers, including 4 newbuilds and 14 Handymax tankers) and time or bareboat charters - in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers),” according to its website. Its fleet is listed in detail on this page.

Over the past twelve months, STNG acquired 19 scrubber fitted product tanker vessels from Trafigura. The last vessel was due in September 2020. In addition, the company paid $323.8 million for drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment systems:

62 drydocks were completed,

49 ballast water treatment systems were installed, and

86 product tanker vessels currently were equipped with scrubbers.

I recently discussed the scrubbers boondoggle in relation to another tanker company in my article, International Seaways (INSW): Why the Stock Is Still Overpriced.” Essentially, the fuel spread that would have justified the scrubber investment has collapsed.

STNG would have been well-positioned for a market of rising petroleum product demand, as indicated by the “drivers” below.

Source: STNG

However, the pandemic and associated “lockdowns,” travel disruptions, and the oncoming of a second “wave” of virus spread first tanked demand and, most recently, have prevented a recovery in petroleum demand that supports product tanker transport. Clean tanker rates have collapsed on some key voyages, such as USG-UKC.

Source: Poten & Partners, October 27, 2020.

In the year to date, total U.S. petroleum demand is down 12.8% v. the same period in 2019. Moreover, the recovery in demand has stagnated.

Jet fuel demand is down 40.2% in the YTD, as travelers remain wary of flying close to nearby passengers, and online meetings have replaced in-person meetings and visits.

U.S. petroleum product exports, which had been rising steadily, dropped-off in 2020. Product imports to the U.S. are also down 13.8% YTD.

In effect, the entire tanker market is in a recession following the spike in rates due to floating storage, which in effect, brought demand forward, as illustrated below.

Although the orderbook is low on a relative basis, it is not low relative to a market in which demand for oil has shrunk.

The share price of STNG has fallen by about 75% year to date.

Source: Seeking Alpha

And the share price has reached a historically low point.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company recently presented that the long-term supply/demand fundamentals are favorable, with “demand to outstrip growth in 2021.”

Source: STNG

But I do not see any justification for that outlook. Bill Gates, whose foundation is heavily involved in the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer on September 14, 2020:

In the very best case, two years from now, you would be, for some of the health things in particular, ideally back at where you were at the beginning of 2020. If we’re lucky enough that several of these vaccines work, including the ones that are low cost enough that we can scale the manufacturing,” Gates said. And if the vaccines can be mass-produced to “for the entire world,” then there is hope,” he said. “You hope it doesn’t stretch past 2022.”

Conclusions

Scorpio Tankers invested in growth and a wide sulfur spread to justify investments in scrubbers. It has gotten neither.

The petroleum product tanker market is oversupplied because of the recession in fuel demand. The end of the oversupply is not yet in sight due to the outlook for the pandemic, as assessed by Bill Gates.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short INSW.