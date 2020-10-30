Survival is not assured. If it does survive, though, in the long-term today's price will look cheap. There is high possible reward - and high risk.

Its underlying business is solid and it has been a good dividend payer, although that won't return until 2024-25 at the earliest.

Shoe Zone has been hard hit by the pandemic, with revenue down a quarter and an annual loss forecast.

U.K. retailer Shoe Zone plc (OTC:SHEZF) has seen its share price battered this year as high street sales in the U.K. have taken a tumble. At its current market cap of only £20million it is a risky investment ripe for takeover. However, there are also some positive elements to the company’s story. For those who accept that such a retail name is risky, it is worth a look.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone has basically acquired assets of a lot of former well known shoe retailers, such as Shoefayre and Stead and Simpson. They now have 460 outlets across the British Isles, trading under their own name.

Of those stores, fifty are of a big box format which the company increasingly favours. It also has a growing online operation. This has been growing each year lately and digital trading for the year just finished was reported to be up broadly 100% year on year.

Chart calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Why the Shoe Zone Business Model Looks Fairly Resilient

In short, people need shoes. Maybe they use them less if going out less due to lockdown, and an economic downturn could dampen demand to some extent, but there is clearly a fairly robust demand for shoes year on year.

The company has announced the headlines of its preliminary results for the year to 5 October and they make for tough reading, not fully supporting my thesis on the durability of the demand. Revenues came in at around £122.6 million, a fall of 24%. That closely correlates to the closure of the retail estate for just under three months, although it suggests that in broad terms, sales during that period were simply cancelled not postponed. The costs of the period also led the company to estimate that its pre-tax loss for the year would be around £10-12million, versus a £6.7 million pre-tax profit in the prior year.

Dividends

Since its maiden dividend in 2014, the company has been a generous dividend payer.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

However, COVID-19 led to a suspension of dividends. Additionally, looming potential pension funding obligations will eat further into cash flow. The board guided in its prelim results that it does not expect to restart dividends until at least 2024-25. Kudos to them for being clear about that. However, it does substantially reduce the attractiveness of the company to anyone other than long-term investors. At today’s prices, the 2018 payout would equate to a yield of 49%, an incredible payout. But there’s no expectation of any payout for 4-5 years at a minimum, and at that point the payout level may not equal 2018. That said, even at the lower 2014 or 2019 payout levels, today’s price would still offer a high single digit yield, but not for four or five years minimum. When investors can get a high single digit yield without waiting, investing in the far more robust looking BAT (BTI) for example, the dividend attraction of Shoe Zone palls in comparison.

The Company Has Positive Cash Flows Since Listing Until Now

2020 is a tough year for retail. However, since listing in 2014, the company has recorded positive free cash flow each year, according to my calculations.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net cash flows from operating activities (£'000) 12,989 10,063 11,864 10,962 12,855 12,730 Net cash used in investing activities (£'000) -1,272 -1,555 -3,139 -5,122 -3,809 -7,246 Net cash used in financing activities (£'000) -9,155 -3,401 -7,900 -9,100 -5,150 -9,750 - Of which: dividends paid during the year (£'000) 3,400 7,900 9,100 5,150 9,750 Free cash flow (£'000) 2,562 8,507 8,725 5,840 9,046 5,484 Dividend cover from free cash flow - 2.5 1.1 0.6 1.8 0.6

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

While the historic level of dividends isn’t consistently well supported by free cash flow, it has been supported in three of the past five years, which interestingly were the year in which special dividends were paid. The company has proven since listing that it can turn a profit down to its understanding of its end markets and being a good retailer, passing the rewards onto its shareholders.

The Share Price is Beaten Down

Eighty per cent down on its 52 week lows, Shoe Zone’s price is looking beaten up.

Source: Google Finance

Is there an opportunity for capital gain in the coming years?

The company was debt free at the time of its last annual report. As at 5 October, it had £6.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. So in principle, if the company can ride out the pandemic and trading recovers, the current share price could be a bargain for a debt-free business with proven long-term earnings potential. The market cap as it stands is less than 4x 2019 earnings and little more than 2x 2018 earnings, for example.

That suggests that the market harbours sizeable doubts about the company’s ability to return to its former earnings levels in the foreseeable future. I have lost my shirt a few times hoping for recovery in British retail stocks like this one. The main risk is that not only do sales recover more slowly than hoped, for example due to sustained further lockdowns or structural shifts in demand, but that the cost structure of the business change, for example if suppliers start reducing credit terms, which is common for retailers seen to be in problems and often accelerates their decline.

I definitely think that there is significant risk here. However, the price is heavily marked down already. That doesn’t mean it won’t go lower – if trading continues to be decimated, it could go to zero. But there are also positive signs about Card Zone that don’t apply to all struggling retailers: underlying demand isn’t showing long-term structural decline and it isn’t loaded up with debt. So, for a patient investor willing to wait at least a couple of years, and willing to accept the risk, the current entry point does offer an opportunity.

Conclusion: Shoe Zone Offers Potential High Returns But Sizable Risks

I have had my fill of beleaguered British retailers and anyway, with its microcap capitalization on a secondary market, Shoe Zone doesn’t match my risk appetite. Nonetheless, it has merits and offers potentially significant upside in coming years if demand recovers and costs are managed – but with risk to match.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.