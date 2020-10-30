75% of the Sell-Side Analysts in Brazil believe that Hypera is a buy and the rest have a neutral rating on the company.

In Reais, I believe there is a 30% upside on Hypera S.A. due to improving margins as the company increases its operation by acquiring other brands and internal development.

Hypera S.A. (OTCPK:HYPMY) is the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil on a net sales basis. Several of the company's products, like Torsilax, Benegrip, Engov, Epocler, and Estomazil, are all in my medicine cabinet. The readers who follow me on Seeking Alpha know that I like to invest in companies that make products I use, so it only makes sense to invest in Hypera.

Hypera is a Brazilian company listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker HYPMY. HYPMY investors are exposed to the Brazillian Real, which has been very volatile this year, losing nearly 30% of its value since the beginning of the year. Also, executives of Hypera were charged and fined for their participation in several bribery scandals, including Operation Car Wash. All these factors need to be taken into consideration before investing in HYPMY.

3Q20 Earnings Highlights Plus Operations Data

In 2018, the company changed its name from Hypermarcas S.A. to Hypera S.A. to demonstrate its new strategy as a Pharma only company. Before 2018, Hypermarcas had many consumer goods brands that primarily focused on personal care, cleaning, and food. It sold its cosmetic operations in 2015, condoms operations in 2016, and its disposables business in January of 2017. For this reason, you will not see financial analysis before 2017 as, in my opinion, it will not reflect the current capabilities of the company's operations.

Net revenue in the 3Q20 went from R$ 1,009.1 thousand to R$ 1,088.5 thousand, a y-o-y growth of 7.9%. This was the company's highest net revenue since they changed their strategy to focus exclusively on the pharmaceutical market. Remember that pharmacy revenue was down in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters due to the coronavirus, yet Hypera net revenue grew. The 9M20 net revenue grew by 24.8%, going from R$ 2,366.2 to R$ 2,954.0 thanks to a double-digit sell-out growth for generics and certain prescription products.

Figure 1 - Same Size Analysis

Source: Company's financials

An unexpected line item also contributed to the increase in its nine-month net revenue, returns, and discounts. In 2019, returns, discounts, and taxes represented 25%, and for the cumulative nine-month of 2020 was only 13%. According to the company, this was a result of fewer promotional discounts and promotion actions.

In 2019, the cost of goods sold as a percent of revenue was 36.7%, producing the company's worse gross margin since it became a pharmaceutical only company. The company credits this decrease in gross margin to an increase in idle time at their Anápolis plant due to the lack of water caused by a drought in the region. This and an increase in product mix with lower margins caused an increase of 6% in COGS. Moving forward to 9M20, product mix, and a devaluation of the Brazilian Real negatively impacted gross margin by 4.5%. In my opinion, the company's gross margin should be around 70% if it isn't affected by a subpar product mix, a devaluation of the Real, or droughts. These three factors are tough to predict.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percent of revenue increased from 35% in 2018 to 42.5% in 2019 due to the increase in R&D expenses and the decrease in a Brazilian Tax Benefit on R&D called Lei do Bem. This year, the decrease in commercial expenses, mainly transportation costs, positively affected its EBIT margin.

Other operating income kept the company's EBIT margin from being 16.4% in 2019. The company received a tax benefit of R$ 546.4 million or 16.6% of net revenue. This also occurred during the first nine months of this year, specifically in the second and third quarters.

Net financial results have been positive over the past three years and increased its profit margin by almost 1%. I don't expect that trend to continue for at least the next five years. In 2019, the company increased its long-term debt by nearly R$ 840 million (R$ 800 million in bonds) to acquire several companies and brands.

Twelve sell-side analysts cover Hypera, according to the company's website. Of these analysts, 75% believe Hypera is a buy, and the rest believe it is a hold (neutral). The average target price for Hypera is R$40, according to analysts surveyed by MarketScreener. I'm afraid I have to disagree with this average target price and believe it should be at least R$ 2 or more. The average estimated profit margin in 2021 and 2022 is around 26% and 27% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. I believe this profit margin is too low. I believe the negative effects of the Brazilian Real's devaluation are at about their max, with market analysts forecasting a lower BRL in 2021 and 2022. The company's interest expenses will be greater than the past couple of years, but interest income should mitigate most of that as has done so far this year.

As the company increases its revenue through brand acquisitions and the creation of new products, it takes advantage of the infrastructure that it already has in place. This should allow the company to increase revenue while maintaining expenses.

Conclusion

The company's margins are improving as revenue increases, demonstrating economies of scale and improvement in productivity. In Reais, I believe there is about a 35% upside on Hypera S.A. due to the factors mentioned in this article. I am bullish on Hypera S.A. and believe margins to be better than analysts' expectations.

