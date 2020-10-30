J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) remains a growing and stable transportation and logistics company with its unfaltering performance over the years. It proves its formidability as it continues to generate adequate amount of sales and earnings despite all the problems and restrictions caused by the pandemic. With its success in operations, it continues to put the investors in its top priorities as it raises the dividends consistently. These are the primary factors that contribute to the milestones of the company as one of the Fortune 500 Companies for eight consecutive years. However, the undervaluation of the bearish stock price despite the seemingly high PE Ratio is quite unclear whether it’s an illusion or a possible invitation to future gains for many investors.

Analyzing the Growing Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

The growing demand for its services mixed with strategic production has been the primary growth driver of its operating revenue over the years. From 2009 to 2019, its upward movement has been quick and consistent with an 11% yearly change on average. An impressive revenue growth happened in 2009-2011 when it changed by 19% in two consecutive years. From $3.2 billion it easily climbed up to $5.05 billion in just two years. Since then, it became slower but remained consistent. But in 2018, it had the largest growth when it jumped by 20% from $7.2 billion to $8.6 billion. Given this, one can see that the value has almost tripled with an uninterrupted increase from $3.2 billion to its most recent value at $9.15 billion.

Moreover, the company continued to prove its financial strength as it remained unscathed amidst the challenges it faced when the pandemic caused problems and restrictions. During the first quarter, the company generated $2.8 billion compared to $2.1 billion in the previous years. During the second quarter, the impact of the pandemic was slightly felt as the value fell by 5% from $2.27 billion to $2.15 billion. But during the third quarter, as everything became better and the company coped with the current situation, it came back with a 4.6% growth rate from $2.36 billion in 3Q 2019 to $2.47 billion. Given this, the accumulated operating revenue for the three quarters amounted to $6.9 billion. It was 3% higher than in the previous year at $6.7 billion. With this, the operating revenue will most likely increase at the end of this fiscal year. Using the Linear Trend Analysis, the value may increase to $9.31 billion which may continue to $11.5 billion for the following years.

Meanwhile, the operating costs and expenses went in the same direction for the last 10 years. It can be seen that as the operations got larger, the operating revenue went higher so did the operating costs and expenses. But the company kept it lower and managed it efficiently. As a result, the gap widened as time went by, which could be shown by the continuous increase in the operating profit. Like the operating revenue, it almost tripled with an 11% average annual growth from $2.96 billion to $8.32 billion. But since the production efficiency increased, the operating profit also increased by more than thrice. From $240 million, it increased to $830 million over the past decade. Given the success of the operations despite the current situation and the consistent increase in the operating costs and expenses, the operating profit is estimated to increase from $930 million at the end of the fiscal year to $1.15 billion in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The non-core operating transactions continued to move along with the core operations over the years. The coordination of the two has always been one of the keys to the company’s increasing viability. With an average growth of 17% per year, net income has consistently increased by more than three times from $136 million in 2009 to $432 million in 2016. In 2017, it made a huge increase of almost 60% as it climbed up to $690 million. This was caused by income tax rebates of $91 million. In 2018, it drastically fell to $490 million. Again, it was due to income tax. From rebates in the previous year, the company paid higher taxes at $151 billion. Without the changes caused by taxes, consistent growth would not have been disrupted. In 2019, it increased again by 5% to $516 million.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic came and brought challenges to different industries, the company was not spared but remained firm. Although its earnings slightly fell during the first and second quarters, it remained adequate at $1.04 billion and $1.21 billion, respectively. During the third quarter, it came back with a 6% growth from $117 million to $124 million. As a result, the accumulated value of net income for the three quarters was quite lower at $352 million compared to $371 million. As the company became more flexible in 3Q, it may do better in 4Q. As a result, the value may increase in the quarter but it is not certain if it can offset the decrease during the first half. The estimation shows a slight decrease in net income which agrees with the current situation. At $510 million at the end of the fiscal year, it may continue increasing again and exceed $600 million for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Current Ratio

Over the past decade, both the current assets and liabilities have been generally increasing at a different rate. There were years when the latter was higher than the former but mostly it was the other way around. To know the liquidity or the ability of the company to pay its current obligations, it’s important to know the amount of current assets relative to current liabilities using the Current Ratio. Current assets are mostly composed of accounts receivables while accounts payable comprises the majority of current liabilities. With an average Current Ratio of 1.2, one can easily see that the current assets are 120% of current liabilities and can easily cover them should the company decide to liquidate all of them. With this, we can say that the company has high liquidity. The continuous increase in earnings is an assurance that there’s nothing to worry about the short-term performance of the company. However, the high amount of receivables compared to cash must alert the company and improve its receivable turnover to avoid potential problems that may affect its operations and liquidity. For the next five years, given the increasing sales and earnings of the company, it’s no wonder that cash and receivables will continue to grow more. Hence, the company’s Current Ratio may stay above 1.2 to maintain the good condition of its liquidity.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Asset

As the company had to enlarge its operations, it had to purchase more assets to stimulate its production. With this, assets have increased substantially for the last 10 years. From $1.9 billion it continuously went up and amounted to $5.6 billion in 2019. The stimulation has been evident given the continuous increase in operating revenue and net income. Although the profitability of the company has increased dramatically as well, it’s important how it moved in terms of assets. From 2009 to 2019, its Return on Assets (ROA) has been generally increasing. Unlike the smooth trend of net income, there were years when ROA decreased. Nevertheless, it remained above 5%. It was initially low in 2009 at 7.2% but since 2010, ROA surpassed 10%. With an average value of 11%, the company continued to earn 11% for every purchased asset. Given this, one can say that the company has efficiently managed its assets to realize adequate and increasing earnings over the years. Moreover, given the continuous increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE) which primarily drives the operations, one can say that the company’s earnings have always been sustainable. Given this, the earnings can suffice and even increase its operations for a long period to acquire more assets which in turn increases the capacity of the company to operate and generate higher revenue and earnings. At 9.7% ROA in 2019, it is estimated to increase to 11% for the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

As the sustainability of net income is already proven by the stable growth in ROA, an investor is also interested in measuring how viable his shares were over the years. Given this, we have to check the value of net income in terms of equity. As it enlarged the operations, it had to increase its assets, particularly fixed assets, to increase its capacity. Although the company’s earnings remained increasing and adequate, it had to increase its financial leverage. One way is to increase its equity. Given the increasing trend of both assets and equity, one can see that the company has heavily relied on equity over the years.

This is proven by the generally decreasing trend of Return on Equity (ROE) as its value got closer to ROA as time went by. Both net income and equity remained high. With an average ROE ranging from 20-30%, the company’s equity proved that the company’s operations have been highly profitable over the past decade. Moreover, if one compares it with the rest of its peers, it can be seen that the company outperformed them. Although its ROE has been decreasing from 30-40% to 23% in 2018, it started to increase again in 2019 at 24%. Given the impressive performance of the company despite the restrictions, net income remained high. With this, ROE is estimated to stay at 24% at the end of the fiscal year before slowly increasing again for the following years. It will remain higher than the average ROE of its peers at 20%. Again, the stable trend of ROA and the decreasing trend of ROE made their values closer to one another. It shows that as time went by, the company substantially increased its reliance on equity and does not automatically suggest declining profitability in equity. It also shows the balance in leverage between borrowings and equity. Hence, the consistency and sustainability of earnings can be confirmed in the ratios.

To further measure the sustainability of the company’s earnings and the current amount of financial leverage, one must determine the company’s Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). Since the most recent Dividend Payout Ratio was 21% in 2019, the amount that was retained to the company was 79%. Given the current ROE, SGR is 17%. It means that in the current setup, the company may still grow by 17% without increasing its borrowings. Hence, the current amount of net income and equity is enough to drive the continuous growth of the company. Hence, the company’s viability remains adequate to sustain and enhance the growth and stability in its operations.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

The dividends per share have increased by more than twice for the last 10 years. With an average annual rate of 9.3%, growth has been evident. Although it has usually changed by $0.04 per share, there were years when it had larger changes. In 2013-2014, it grew by 33% from $0.6 per share to $0.8 per share. In 2018-2019, it rose from $0.96 per share to $1.04 per share. As a Dividend Contender, the company has raised its dividend payments for almost 20 consecutive years. Although it has been relatively slower, it remained consistent and adequate to sustain it. With the continuous increase in earnings despite the impact of the pandemic, the dividends will most likely remain growing. As proposed, the dividends will amount to $1.08 per share at the end of the fiscal year. With the precise estimation using the Dividend Discount Model, it had the same estimation for the value in 2020. Hence, the dividends may further grow from $1.24 per share to $1.52 per share for the following years.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividend Payout Ratio

Given the continuous increase in earnings and dividend payments, it is important to know how adequate the company is to sustain dividend growth even in the long run. In 2009, the Dividend Payout Ratio was 41% but since 2010, it has continuously decreased to 15% in 2017 before going up again to 21% in 2018 and 2019. While the company remained committed to sharing its growth with the shareholders, the ratio seemed to decline as time went by. Despite this, growth has been consistent over the years and the possibility of a dividend cut is microscopic given the impressive performance of the company amidst the uncertainties. Also, the upward trend of the ratio since 2018 may continue for the next few years. As estimated using both the Dividend Growth Model and the Linear Trend Analysis, the Dividend Payout Ratio may increase from 23% to 28%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

While the impressive growth in earnings remained consistent with the Balance Sheet which proved its sustainability, one must still refer to Cash Flow. This is done to further check the net cash inflows from the operation matched with the operating assets and liabilities and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) to derive Free Cash Flow (FCF). The company’s FCF is vital for the company which can be used to meet its obligations, further stimulate the operations, and be set aside for other plans. From its lowest point in 2014 at -$161 million, FCF kept increasing for the next five years from $148 million to $244 million in 2019. With this, it can be proven that the company remained capable to continue raising its dividends. Since CapEx accounts for fixed assets that are long term in nature and vital for the company’s operations, the company’s inflows from the operations showed long-term sustainability. In 2019, the gap between FCF and dividends amounted to $130 million. For the next five years, the margin would remain high and ensure its capacity to sustain both the operations and dividend payments.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

After hitting its lowest point at $78.66 last March 23, suddenly increased by $7 a day after. Since then, the price has continuously increased until it reached its peak at $142.80. Since then, the price seemed to slow down as it decreased for three consecutive days to $140 before rising again to $141.57 and continuously decreased to the current price at $126.33. Despite the occasional sharp changes which showed noticeable volatility, the decreasing trend for almost two months was evident. Using the Simple Moving Average for two months, one month, and one week, it can be seen that the stock price has shifted to a bearish trend. This can be further justified by its PE Ratio of 27.15 which suggests overvaluation. But the current performance of the company and the increasing dividends seem to disagree. Using the Dividend Discount Model, one can either adhere to or oppose the observation.

Current Price: $126.33

Average Dividend Growth: 0.09258125932

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $1.08

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1011302976

Derived Value: $138.0257905 or $138.03

With the derived value of the stock price, the Dividend discount Model does not agree with the trend and analysis using the PE Ratio. The conflict between the two may be confirmed by being more updated with the news that may affect the industry and other press releases of the company.

Growth Catalysts

The Impressive Performance of the Company in the time of Uncertainty

As the pandemic came and brought troubles to the market, it hurt the operations of many companies which resulted in a decline in sales and earnings. Others incurred loss while some surrendered and shut down the operations. J.B. Hunt Transport Services tells a different story. It thwarted the negative impact of the limited operations due to the restrictions as sales still grew considerably. Although the earnings fell in 1Q and 2Q due to the increased costs and expenses, it remained profitable as the values did not go below $100 million. It bounced back during the third quarter and made a 6% increase. With this, the company has proven its strength given its impressive performance despite the situation.

Moreover, its inclusion in the Fortune 500 list of companies 2020 for eight consecutive years was another milestone for the company. As it increases the company’s value and popularity, it may capture mode attention from the market to capture more demand. It may also attract investments and partnerships with other companies and institutions that may further strengthen its operations. Hence, the continuous growth of the company may be expected.

Conclusive Ideas

As this analysis concludes, one has already had a glimpse of the company’s current and future performance. However, the uncertainties brought upon by the pandemic can make the investors and analysts have second thoughts about investing in a certain company. With the current situation and the performance of the company, is investing here a wise move?

Short-term Investors: With noticeable volatility and sharp changes at times, the stock price may be enticing for risk-takers. But the bearish trend of the stock price seems to be unattractive currently. Despite the undervaluation, as shown by the Dividend Growth Model, the trend and the PE Ratio do not seem to agree. Generally, investing here is not a good idea right now. The trend is further confirmed by checking the Simple Moving Average of the stock price.

Long-term Investors: The operations of the company remained stable and viable given the impressive trend of sales and earnings over the years. This was amplified by the strong performance of the company as it remained unfazed even in a situation like this. Meanwhile, the dividends have been consistently growing for more than 10 years and do not show the possibility of a dividend cut in the future. Even if the amount of increase appeared to be fixed at $0.04 per share, there were times when it changed considerably. This is one of the good things a long-term investor may consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.