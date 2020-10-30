Diamondback Energy (FANG), one of the fastest-growing shale oil producers, is no longer pursuing production growth. The Midland, Texas-based oil producer, after rapidly growing its business in the last few years, has fundamentally changed its course and is now focused on generating solid returns and free cash flows, while holding the production flat. Growing production, even at a modest pace, isn’t a priority anymore, which bodes well for shareholders.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Diamondback Energy has grown its output at a phenomenal pace in the last few years, driven mainly by acquisitions but also organic growth. The company produced around 79,200 boe per day in 2017, but its production rose to 130,400 boe per day in 2018 and 283,000 boe per day last year. Its oil production more than trebled from 58,600 bpd in 2017 to 187,700 bpd in 2019. Even without any acquisitions, the company was originally targeting up to a 15% increase in total production and oil volumes in 2020. This double-digit growth rate could have pushed its oil output to almost 215,000 bpd. But the business environment changed dramatically this year, primarily due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which decimated oil demand and pushed the commodity prices to historic lows. The company has overhauled its business model and is not targeting production growth anymore. Its output has gradually fallen this year, and Diamondback Energy is now focusing on maintaining production at around 172,500 bpd.

Virtually all oil producers slashed their capital spending plans and curtailed drilling activity after oil prices crashed earlier this year. The industry’s focus has now shifted to preserving the cash flows, protecting the balance sheet and conserving oil assets for a better commodity price environment. Oil prices have somewhat stabilized, with the US benchmark WTI crude hovering in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range for the last five months. The commodity was at $39.50 at the time of this writing. This stability was achieved after oil demand recovered from the second-quarter lows as countries lifted lockdowns, business activity resumed, and people got back to work. The production cuts from OPEC and its allies, as well as a decline in production from the US and other major non-OPEC producers, also lent support to oil prices. The US oil production clocked in at 11.2 million bpd in September and is forecasted to average at 11.5 million bpd in 2020, below last year’s average of 12.2 million bpd, as per the US Energy Information Administration’s estimates released in October.

The future, however, is still looking uncertain. On one hand, there is a probability that we will get a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine in the next few months. In this case, the pandemic fears, currently on the rise in the US and Europe, may recede, the business activity could start to normalize, energy demand might pick up, and oil prices may move higher in anticipation of consumption climbing to pre-crisis levels. On the other hand, a surge in coronavirus cases in several major economies, including the US, Russia, and France, poses a threat to oil demand. Meanwhile, on the supply side, OPEC and its partners are planning to ease production cuts by ramping up output by 2 million bpd from early 2021. These factors might weigh on oil prices.

Additionally, there’s a risk that if oil prices recover quickly to more than $50 per barrel in 2021, then the US shale drillers might try to capitalize on this surge by growing production. But an increase in US shale supplies might pull oil prices down again, pushing an already battered E&P industry towards another downturn. What I like about Diamondback Energy is that the company has realized that the world doesn’t need higher shale oil volumes and has implemented a business strategy that’s in line with this new normal.

Diamondback Energy slashed this year’s capital budget by more than 35%, or approximately $1.1 billion, and lowered drilling activity by removing several operating rigs and frac crews. The company’s oil production fell from 201,400 bpd (321,100 boe per day) in 1Q20 to 176,300 bpd (294,100 boepd) in 2Q20. In my previous article, I wrote that Diamondback Energy’s third-quarter oil output may drop to below 170,000 bpd, but the company has recently reported 3Q20 oil production of 170,000 bpd (287,300 boepd). I expected its output to bottom out in the third quarter and recover from 4Q20 after it restored production curtailed in 2Q20 and increased well completion activity. The company has reiterated that it expects to produce 170,000 to 175,000 bpd of oil production in 4Q20, although I think its actual output will come in closer to the high end of the guidance range, climbing from 3Q20, as it establishes a baseline activity needed to hold production flat.

I believe what’s more important is that Travis Stice, Diamondback Energy’s CEO, has pretty much ruled out the possibility of meaningfully ramping up drilling activity and pushing production higher in the near term. “The concept of production growth should not be discussed until commodity prices recover and global inventories return to normalized levels,” Stice said. He also urged shale oil drillers to realize that in an oversupplied market, even “mid-single digit rates” of volume growth can magnify the industry’s woes. Stice further said that Diamondback Energy will consider “growing production again should the global oil market call on growth through a price signal, but that day is not today.”

I think Diamondback Energy has made the right call. In an oversupplied market, investors are not going to reward production growth. The shale oil drillers have been severely punished by Mr. Market this year, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), the benchmark fund for the E&P space, tumbling by 55%, faring much worse than the WTI futures price, which tumbled by 35% in the same period. The sector, as a whole, has been shunned by many investors and is now fighting for relevance in a quickly changing world. In this backdrop, the shale oil drillers need to focus on bringing down costs to a point where they can generate profits and free cash flows, even at low oil prices, which must be used on measures that create value for shareholders. The US oil producers need to get to a level where they can generate solid returns for investors and lure capital inflows into this struggling industry. In my view, Diamondback Energy understands this and is making the right moves.

Diamondback Energy is putting its money where its mouth is. The company has said that its fourth-quarter production will become the baseline for future activity plans, implying that it could hold production flat at this level in 2021. This means that its oil production may clock in at around 170,000 to 175,000 bpd in 2021, down from 187,700 bpd produced in 2019 and 180,000 bpd forecasted for 2020. This potential decline in production marks a sharp turnaround for a company that was rapidly growing output until last year. But this reversal will also lower its capital expenditure requirement, since it will be working with fewer rigs and frac crews. The company will also capitalize on its successful cost reduction efforts, which have helped bring down production and operational costs. Diamondback Energy believes that it can hold the 4Q20 production flat in 2021, while spending 25-35% less capital than in 2020. This means the company’s capital expenditures might decline from $1.85 billion forecasted for this year to around $1.3 billion in 2021. This could put it in a great position to generate profits and strong levels of free cash flows.

Diamondback Energy has said that it generated free cash flows in the third quarter and will likely share additional information when it releases its quarterly results after the market closes on November 2. I believe strong levels of free cash flows will give confidence to investors about the company’s ability to continue going this way in the future, particularly considering 3Q20 was also a difficult period for oil producers and Diamondback Energy realized weak commodity prices of $26.22 per boe, including oil price of $38.17 per barrel, on a hedged basis. At $40 or higher oil prices, and with low levels of capital expenditures in 2021, Diamondback Energy should be able to expand free cash flows. The company will then use the excess cash to create value for shareholders. Its priority will be to fund the dividends, and any remaining cash will likely be used for debt reduction purposes. If we see a better-than-expected oil price environment in 2021, then I believe Diamondback Energy will maintain low E&P activity and use the high oil prices as an opportunity to deliver robust levels of free cash flows and work towards cutting debt. If the company is successful in meaningfully lowering its debt, then that might have a positive impact on its valuation, which will please shareholders.

Diamondback Energy stock has fallen by 35% in the last three months, and its shares might remain subdued in a persistently weak oil price environment. However, for long-term oriented investors who can tolerate oil price swings, this can be a buying opportunity. A recovery in oil prices in 2021 and beyond will help push the stock higher. More importantly, Diamondback Energy is a high-quality stock that can generate free cash flows at low oil prices and has a management that is focused on creating value for shareholders. Its shares are currently trading 5.46x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below the peer median of 7.2x and its five-year average of 11.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.