With strong management that's keen to mitigate major jurisdictional risks, a robust balance sheet, and a favorable metal price environment, KGC is poised to witness suitable upside in the near to long term.

Valuation is attractive in relation to peer gold miners, especially in view of the fact that KGC's portfolio is suitably distributed across Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdictions.

Thesis

In this article we'll take a detailed look at Kinross Gold's (KGC) operational profile, its valuation, balance sheet, and the role of management in maintaining jurisdictional (location-specific) risks. This will enable us to form an opinion on whether KGC is a 'buy' at current prices, or should we wait for a decent dip to initiate a fresh position. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Globe & Mail)

Core assets provide for profitable and sustainable operations

In my view, a one-liner statement for KGC's operating portfolio would be:

A balanced portfolio of assets capable of delivering suitable long-term growth.

- Author

Here are my key considerations for evaluating the strength of KGC's mining assets portfolio:

1. Diversification: Diversification is key to managing location-specific risks. Every mining location (or 'jurisdiction') presents certain challenges and opportunities to miners in terms of project permitting, environmental protection concerns, resource nationalization, the respective government's stance toward mining properties, tax environment, etc. (external catalysts) and therefore, it's almost always a positive thing when miners don't have their operations based solely in one country. Simply put, even if a diversified miner is suffering challenges at one or more locations, it can hope to mitigate the impact on its overall business through better performance from other locations/business segments.

To put that into context, consider the following examples. First Majestic Silver (AG), a major silver producer having sole operational presence in Mexico, is troubled by the ongoing tax dispute with the Mexican authorities. On the flipside, there's Rio Tinto (RIO) whose operational presence spans across a couple of countries. Notably, RIO's copper asset in Mongolia (Oyu Tolgoi) is not performing up to the mark but the parent company's overall progress is good, thanks to a portfolio of well-diversified mining assets.

[Author's Note: Both miners presented above are not gold miners, rather they have been mentioned to highlight a case in point.]

In the case of KGC, the company's portfolio of mining assets (both 'producing' assets and 'exploration/development' properties) is well-diversified, with operational presence in West Africa (Tasiast mine in Mauritania, and Chirano project in Ghana), Russia (Kupol-Dvoinoye mine, and the Chulbatkan property), North America (Fort Knox, Round Mountain, and Bald Mountain mines; USA) and South America (Paracatu mine in Brazil, and the La Coipa & Lobo-Marte projects in Chile). Fortunately, KGC is not facing significant operational challenges at any of its operating locations and therefore, the geographical diversification strategy provides a margin of safety to the company.

2. Scalability of profitable operations: Another positive factor about KGC is the growth opportunities associated with its operational assets. KGC's three core mining assets (Tasiast, Paracatu, and Kupol-Dvoinoye) account for ~60% of its gold production, and their average AISC during Q2 2020 (at ~$596/oz) was significantly lower than the company's average AISC (at ~$984/oz) for the combined portfolio of assets. Simply put, these 3 mines provide high-end production with low-end costs, enabling KGC to enhance its operating margins.

[Author's Note: consider the prevailing gold prices of ~$1,900/oz and you'll appreciate that KGC conveniently generates ~$1,000-1,200/oz of gold production, in operating margins].

Among these 3 assets, 'Tasiast' is KGC's flagship asset that's capable of delivering suitable near-to-long term growth. The mine saw the completion of Phase One underground expansion project in 2018 with the result that mill throughput capacity increased from 8,000 tpd (read: tons per day) to 12,000 tpd. Currently, KGC is undergoing the Tasiast 24k project that'll further enhance the ore processing capacity to 24,000 tpd (expected mid-2023). Now let's have a look at why operational expansion at Tasiast is important for KGC. Table-1 highlights the key operational metrics for KGC's three core assets, during the past 5 quarters.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Here are my key takeaways from the data in the above table:

Tasiast is an average-grade mine with improving grades QoQ, increasing production (Q2 2020 was an exception since operations were affected by a 3-week long strike), and perhaps the lowest production cost;

is an average-grade mine with improving grades QoQ, increasing production (Q2 2020 was an exception since operations were affected by a 3-week long strike), and perhaps the lowest production cost; Kupol is a high-grade mine with stable production within the bracket of ~130,000 ounce per quarter, and slightly higher production cost compared with Tasiast;

is a high-grade mine with stable production within the bracket of ~130,000 ounce per quarter, and slightly higher production cost compared with Tasiast; Paracatu is a low-grade mine with declining production QoQ (Q2 was an exception, again), and perhaps the highest-cost mine amongst KGC's core assets.

With the mine-wise operational performance metrics presented above, it becomes easy to see why Tasiast is KGC's favorite growth candidate. The good thing is, there's significant room for operational expansion at Tasiast. Apart from the Tasiast 24k project (mentioned earlier) that'll double the production capacity of KGC's lowest-cost mine, KGC recently concluded an agreement with the GoM (read: Government of Mauritania) for obtaining a 30-year exploitation license for Tasiast Sud, which is a pipeline project additional to the main Tasiast mine. In essence, the Tasiast Sud project entails conversion of some of the existing 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources in the area to 'Probable Reserves' which represents a more certain estimate of the underlying resource. Long-term, I see this as an addition to the total mineable resource, and an enabler to KGC's 'long-term' 10-year production plan that envisages the company to produce ~2.5 Moz (read: a million ounces) of AgEq production on average during 2020-2029.

3. Opportunities for resource expansion: KGC's 2019 statement of 'Resources and Reserves' highlights presence of significant underlying resource at its mining properties. For reference, the said statement reveals 24.33 Moz of gold, and 55.65 Moz of silver in the most certain "Proven & Probable" category. Similarly, the resource estimated in the more certain "Measured & Indicated" category amounts to 35.5 Moz of gold, and 34.81 Moz of silver. When we consider the least certain "Inferred" resource category, we find that KGC expects its projects to contain 5.87 Moz of gold and 9.61 Moz of silver. In my view, these estimates are likely to be revised upwards for two reasons:

Prices used in estimating mineral resources are way below the prevailing gold and silver prices at ~$1,900/oz and $24.5/oz, respectively. For reference, note that KGC has assumed long-term prices of $1,200/oz gold and $17/oz silver for estimating the 'Reserves' category. Likewise, it has used long-term prices of $1,400/oz gold, and $20/oz silver for estimating the 'Resources' category. A higher metal price environment encourages the incorporation of a greater resource estimate based on the applicable cut-off grade (for a more detailed read on this topic, see here).

Ongoing drilling/exploration activities help increase the total reported resource of a miner. In the case of KGC, the company recently reported a 6.4 Moz increase in its 'Reserves' based on the results of its PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study) on the Lobo-Marte project in Chile. Lobo-Marte is just one example; KGC has a couple of healthy E&D (read: Exploration & Development) projects in its portfolio, including Tasiast Phase Two (to increase processing capacity to ~30,000 tpd), Phase X deposit at Round Mountain, the Bald Mountain exploration program (including the Top, Winrock, and Redbird drilling programs), the Chulbatkan project, the Gilmore expansion project at the Fort Knox mine, and the La Coipa property.

Valuation

In a recent article on a peer gold miner namely Alamos Gold (AGI), I suggested that AGI's then-prevailing prices provided profit-taking opportunities. Some readers argued that gold would stretch at or above $2,500/oz, and refuted the investment thesis. The stock's price has dropped by ~12% in the ensuing 3 months since that article was published. One of the basis of analyzing AGI's valuation included the 'Enterprise Value per ounce of AuEq resource.' Although the information might be a bit outdated after 3 months, it does provide a starting point on where KGC's valuations lie in relation to peer gold miners, and particularly in terms of a valuation metric specific to mining companies.

Figure-2 indicates that KGC's valuation is a bit on the higher side of the peer group in terms of the EV/oz of AuEq resource. Note that the peer group includes KGC, AGI, B2Gold (BTG), Harmony Gold (HMY), AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

Figure-2 (Source: Previous Article on Seeking Alpha)

Taking a look at KGC's relative valuation based on popular valuation metrics like the PE multiple (Figure-3), forward PE (Figure-4), EV to EBITDA (Figure-5), and the PB ratio (Figure-6), we can see that KGC's relative valuation is quite attractive. Take a look at the charts below.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

The charts depicting the PE and forward PE ratios highlight that AGI has relatively higher multiples compared with the rest of the group. In my view, this is due to the fact that a majority of AGI's mining assets are located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction; Canada. This seems to be a fair explanation of why the market values AGI at a premium. However, based on this criterion, does it really justify KGC's cheap valuation (in terms of PE and forward PE ratios) in relation to the peer group?

In my view, this question adds another dimension to our discussion that would involve a careful assessment of the role of KGC's management in mitigating the risks/challenges in its mining locations, the prevailing metal price environment, as well as a technical analysis of the stock. This discussion (refer to the next section) will lead us to decide whether KGC is a buy at current prices.

Other considerations

The role of KGC's management in managing jurisdictional risk: Tasiast is KGC's key mining asset, and is located in Mauritania. In my view, when weighing the valuation of a mining company, the market does take into account the location of its key mining asset (or assets). Mauritania could be classified as a Tier-2 mining jurisdiction. Generally, mining assets located in African countries have attractive mining dynamics (and this very fact leads most Canadian miners to acquire these assets). However, the low economic health of African countries usually make African mining projects inherently susceptible to the risk of possible resource nationalization, strikes and lockouts, unfair tax assessments, strict mining laws etc. It's widely believed that most African governments would tend to squeeze maximum juice from the miners operating in their countries. As against the norm, I'm of the view that KGC is fairly protected from this element of location-specific risk. Here's why:

KGC has been operating the Mauritanian mine for quite a few years, and the company's management has maintained excellent working relationship with the GoM. The 30-year Tasiast Sud's exploitation agreement between KGC and the GoM confirms this. Similarly, a three-week long strike was carried out in May 2020 by the mineworkers' union at the Tasiast mine (whose basis was disputed by KGC management; see here for a more detailed discussion). The strike was called off shortly, based on the request of the GoM. Bottom line; KGC's strong relationship with the GoM rules out the chances of any significant operating threat.

Moreover, although Mauritania shares a border with Mali (a country that's host to multiple geopolitical risks including terrorism), the Tasiast mine itself is located far away from the Mauritania-Mali border, and hence any terrorist threat to KGC's Mauritanian operations is effectively eliminated.

Finally, a large number of KGC's non-core mining assets are located in the US. In my view, the USA can be termed as a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction provided the mining company successfully obtains all the regulatory permits (mine permitting process is a rather stringent and complex process in the USA, in my view). In the case of KGC, the company has a couple of greenfield and brownfield projects in the USA (including 3 operating mines). This fact, together with the fact that KGC is seeking expansion of its US portfolio through the planned ~70% acquisition of Royal Gold's (NASDAQ: RGLD refuted the rumored sale of its assets in the Americas. Then again, what we are seeing here is a strong role of KGC's management in dealing with challenging situations, and this is commendable.

The metal price environment: Next, it's relevant to see where gold prices are heading. Gold's technical price chart (Figure-7) shows that the prices of this precious metal are consolidating within the range of ~$1,900/oz (± 5%).

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

A closer look at the above chart reveals the following trends (and the catalysts that triggered them):

I= The world acknowledges the spreading pandemic for the first time, and market loses confidence in everything, including precious metals. Result? Gold/silver saw one of the worst crashes in history.

II= Market rebounds, realizing that the pandemic is containable. Economic activities begin to return to normalcy, and precious metals become investment safe-haven once again.

III= The world's economies fully re-open, economic stimulus improves the dollar, and precious metal prices undergo a 'correction' phase.

IV= Headlines about a 2nd wave of COVID-19 bashes investor confidence in the market, and it's about time that the precious metals (including gold) will make their next bullish run.

Balance sheet: At the end of Q2 2020, KGC had $1.53 BB in cash and equivalents, and total liquidity position amounted to ~$2.3 BB. In contrast, the total outstanding debt amounted to ~$2.7 BB which I believe is manageable (no debt repayments until September 2021) owing to the considerable cash inflows as well as positive FCF generation (Figure-8). It's worth noting that Q2's net operating cash flows amounted to ~$432 MM.

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

In my view, sustainable strong FCF generation stemming from a favorable metal price environment as well as rising production from low-cost mines like Tasiast would also reflect on KGC's ability to continue dividend payments (KGC has very recently started paying dividends). While the balance sheet is strong on account of a healthy liquidity position as well as manageable debt, I'm of the view that a high share count reflects on the company's ability to generate bottom-line profitability. On that note, it's worth mentioning that KGC's outstanding shares are the highest in the peer group (Figure-9).

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Technical Analysis and Investor Takeaway

Technical Analysis: KGC's 52-week price range lies between $2.72 and $10.32. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $8.70 [that is, way above the median value (at $6.52) of its 52-week range]. The stock's technical price chart (Figure-10) reveals a rising wedge pattern that seems to converge at the $10 mark. This is an interesting situation. If gold traces a few steps back, KGC might test support at $8. Could it sink below $8? I don't think so. The stock's already trading at an attractive valuation compared with peers, and we have seen that the management has done well to mitigate the location-specific risks through appropriate geographical diversification. In my view, this refutes the notion that the stock's cheap valuation is due to its operational presence in risky jurisdictions.

Figure-10 (Source: Finviz)

Investor Takeaway: In the preceding discussion, we have seen that KGC's strong and well-diversified operational footprint, together with a robust balance sheet, as well as a capable, agile and effective management team, effectively places the company in a suitable position to leverage from rising gold prices and add to the growth story going forward. A detailed look at the company's valuation reveals that the stock is trading at an attractive valuation compared with a couple of other mid-to-senior gold producers that have African presence, like KGC. Nonetheless, for any investment the ultimate objective is to fulfill the 'buy-low' and 'sell-high' narrative, and considering KGC's technical price chart, I believe it'd be best to wait for a mild dip to initiate a fresh position. That said, KGC has all the characteristics of a promising 'long' investment candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.