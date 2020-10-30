BioTelemetry's (BEAT) CEO Joseph Capper on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Capper – President and Chief Executive Officer

Heather Getz – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Saxon – Needham

Jayson Bedford – Raymond James

Gene Mannheimer – Colliers Securities

Mike Polark – Baird

Mitra Ramgopal – Sidoti

Bill Sutherland – Benchmark Company

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the BioTelemetry Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Certain statements during the conference call and question-and-answer period to follow may relate to future events and expectations, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities and Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the company in the future, to be materially different from the statements that the company's executives may make today.

These risks are described in detail in our public filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q. We assume no duty to update these statements. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release, which is distributed and available to the public through the Investor Information sector of the Biotelemetry website at gobio.com. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be opened for questions and comments following the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Joseph Capper, President and CEO of BioTelemetry. Sir, you may begin.

Joseph Capper

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Joe Capper, President and CEO of Biotelemetry. With me for today's call is Heather Getz, our Chief Financial Officer. I hope you all remain in good health and spirits as we continue to navigate the significant challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Let me just say what a difference quarter makes. During our last call, we like some of the other companies were reporting on an exceptionally challenging second quarter. And although we rose to the challenge and the business had begun trending in the right direction, there's still a great deal of uncertainty about how much impact the pandemic would end up having on Q3 performance.

As it turns out, we had a very strong rebound and it looks like we are in the midst of a much welcome V-shape recovery. As a result, it is my pleasure to report on an exceptional third quarter, during which we exceeded our expectations and recorded our highest quarterly revenue in the history of the company. Even more encouraging is that the business continues to trend upward into the current quarter. Barring any widespread COVID related pullback, we are bullish about our prospects for the remainder of the year.

And given the steps we have taken to dramatically increase the size of our addressable market and prepare for future growth, the prospects for the company have never been better. For today's call, I will start with highlights from the quarter, followed by details on the three major growth areas of the company: healthcare services, clinical research and digital population health management. After my update, Heather will provide more details on our Q3 financial results. I will make closing comments and we will then open up the call for your questions.

As a result of our organization's focus and outstanding execution, we are pleased to report Q3 revenue of $115 million, well above expectations. This represents a slight increase over the same period last year, and more than a 28% sequential increase when set aside to nearly $10 million of stimulus money received in Q2. During the period, we continue to work our way through the pandemic as efficiently as possible reporting adjusted EBITDA of over $30 million or 26.7% of revenue, up approximately $15 million sequentially, again, adjusted for the stimulus.

We generated $63 million of free cash flow year-to-date finishing the quarter with a cash balance of over $90 million. Net of one-time inflows and outflows, this represents an increase of approximately $28 million in cash year-to-date. We made excellent progress advancing our various strategic initiatives and partnerships across the enterprise with a focus on integrating the recently acquired Roche and Centene assets. We also continued to evaluate other interesting corporate development opportunities with the intent of advancing our strategy. The multifaceted growth plans we have followed for the past several years has produced a diversified revenue mix, which was instrumental in mitigating the impact of the COVID related downturn.

With our team back to full strength and the business performing at pre-pandemic levels, we are poised for another record setting year in 2021 during which we anticipate top-line growth of over 15%. Our leadership position in the connected health market continues to create numerous exciting growth opportunities across all three parts of the company. We were also making investments in horizontal digital platforms for device management, big data processing and user engagement. These digital platforms standardized the core capabilities use by all of our business lines in order to support high growth and to optimize our cost structure.

During the quarter, we experienced an excellent resurgence at our healthcare services division. As you will recall, our primary growth theme for this business over the years has been to continue to solidify our leadership position in the cardiac monitoring market through innovation and strategic investment. This approach has produced the most technologically advanced and expansive offering in the industry. It has also led to acquisition of complementary assets like the Geneva business, which increased our addressable market by over $1 billion and, for the first time, provided us with a meaningful recurring revenue business.

As such, we're now talking about disposition in two broad areas. Our traditional remote cardiac monitoring business, driven primarily by MCOT and extended wear Holter and our continuous care or recurring revenue business anchored by the Geneva platform. Our remote cardiac monitoring business performed incredibly well, especially against the backdrop of the market at large. Our primary data for measuring market dynamics disposition office visits, or more specifically cardiology office visits. During the third quarter, cardiology office visits were down on average 18% versus the same period last year.

Additionally, access to offices remains somewhat inhibited due to COVID related restrictions. Given these factors, we might expect demand for our cardiac monitoring services to track in a similar pattern on the contrary. Our volume in this business performed better than expected and was up over the prior year. What would cause MCT and extended wear Holter to perform so well? To appreciate this trend, I think it will be helpful for me to again explain the capabilities of and differences between these two modalities, as there seems to be some confusion and misinformation in the market around this topic. Both service lines present tremendous benefits to the cardiology market, but they are quite different. As a reminder, among externally worn ECG analysis options, mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry systems also referred to as MCOT or MCT are the only digitally connected wireless near-term remote monitoring options available today.

The BioTelemetry MCOT has always been and remains the category leader in this market. The proprietary algorithms embedded in our systems are second to none. As evidenced by numerous peer-reviewed studies, MCOT consistently produces levels of specificity and sensitivity that are unmatched by any other system. To our knowledge, MCOT remains the only remote monitor capable of detecting [indiscernible] 30 seconds with 100% specificity. When a physician needs the highest possible diagnostic yield and the fastest turnaround time, MCOT is the preeminent choice because MCOT is a digitally connected wireless platform. The monitoring is performed continuously and remotely, an ideal solution, especially in a COVID environment, which helps to explain it's above market performance.

Extended wear Holters while convenient and less expensive than MCT do not encompass any of these features. Extended wear Holters are not digitally connected, nor are they wireless monitors. They are ECG recorders, which must be returned and physically downloaded, so that data can be analyzed. Because of the extended wear time of up to two weeks, they are an ideal upgrade from a traditional 48 hour Holter and an excellent complement to MCOT, our longer-term digital monitor. The ePatch, which is our extended wear Holter, is FDA approved for 14 days and incorporates several competitive advantages.

For example, ePatch can be configured to record on up to three channels by definition making it clinically superior to competitive products limited to only one channel. The system includes detection and classification for 18 arrhythmias, as well as frequency, onset, duration and burden. It is also the most flexible device in terms of wear ability with both patched and lead wire configuration options. As many of you are aware, the proposed physician fee schedule for 2021 published in the summer, including great news for the extended wear Holter business. Specifically, CMS proposed permanent codes and national pricing for extended wear Holters. This action demonstrates the parties involved in the process, HRS, ACC, the RUC CMS, et cetera clearly appreciate the value this service provides to the cardiology market. We commend them for their efforts.

Due to the unique and beneficial attributes of each, we expect both the connected MCOT and non-connected extended wear Holter service lines to have above market growth for the foreseeable future and we continue to invest in the infrastructure necessary to support this growth. Our horizontal digital platforms ensured scalability, quality and efficiency across all service lines. For example, we recently launched a cloud platform for an Internet of Medical Things, or IoMT, and have been adding capabilities to our artificial intelligence data processing engine. The IoMT platform is hosted on Amazon web services and is currently managing all MCOT device connectivity and communication. The artificial intelligence engine has improved MCOT data processing speed by 45% since its launch.

In the continuous care portion of our healthcare services segment, it continued to add new accounts and active patients to the Geneva platform throughout the quarter and integrated the at -home INR testing service that we acquired from Roche in the second quarter. As a result, our continuous care revenue grew an impressive 126%. Our plan is to develop additional capabilities to the platform in order to further enhance our recurring revenue streams. Also in the spirit of expanding our capabilities, we continue to work during the quarter in preparation for the launch of the recently announced collaboration with Boston Scientific. As a reminder, our role in this partnership is to help commercialize their recently FDA-approved LUX system, which is an insertable cardiac monitor used for patients requiring long-term cardiac monitoring.

We have long seen ICMs as complementary to our portfolio of shorter-term externally worn monitoring systems. Under the terms of the agreement, our cardiac organization will function as a sales agent as Boston's preferred remote monitoring partner. We look forward to the start of the collaboration in the fourth quarter.

Moving into 2021; we are again expanding our sales organization by another 15% to 20% in order to support the myriad of growth opportunities already present and those being cultivated at the company. Turning to the research division; this is another part of the business where we continue to experience excellent progress. On our last call, our highlighted margin improvement as a result of our ongoing investments in technology and a record high growth in bookings up over 30% which is our best indicator of future growth. As a result, we had a better than expected third quarter, and I am pleased to finish the year on an upswing.

Additionally, the strength of our bookings and backlog will lead to at least 10% growth in 2021 short of any unexpected events. We're also what was on the business in the long-term, given the trend toward decentralized or virtual clinical trials, which played to our strengths. As the name suggests decentralized clinical trials, make use of technology to monitor more and more study participants in remote settings requiring less in office business. This is where Telehealth meets research, and with COVID as an accelerant is far more efficient cost effective way to manage clinical trials is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. One large CRO recently predicted that by 2025, 80% of all trials will include some amount of virtualization. As the leading provider of remote monitoring technology and services we welcome and expect to benefit from such a transition.

In our digital population health management segment, the outlook continues to brighten. During the third quarter, our focus was on integrating the care management assets recently acquired as part of the Centene partnership, which we discussed on our last call. As a reminder, this multi-year partnership with Centene Corporation, a large health insurance company. As part of the agreement, we acquired Centene's population health management solution, branded On. Demand, which we are integrating into our current offering. On. Demand is a remote patient monitoring and coaching platform focused on diabetes, hypertension and chronic heart failure.

We also become the exclusive provider to Centene Medicaid members currently utilizing or in the process of implementing this platform. In concert with Centene sponsors, we will market the program to all Centene plans and the rest of their 12.5 million beneficiaries. We've also spoken about additional sales personnel that were added earlier this year to focus on targeted market segments. This group is in the process of building a robust pipeline of opportunities, and we were already on the brink of adding a second large anchor account with Centene like potentially. We are in the initial phase of what could turn out to be a large commercial build-up to compete in this multi-billion dollar domestic market. Clearly one of the lessons being learned from the COVID crisis is that we need to improve the healthcare systems capabilities for providing care to people remotely. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, remote monitoring will be essential to lower costs and improving care. As we start to see the return to our investments materialize, we will add more resources as warranted.

To sum up, despite the numerous challenges posed by the pandemic we remained focused on Q3 executing our strategy and building capabilities across the enterprise. As a result, we surpass all of our expectations. We are rebuilding momentum in the core business, adding capabilities and increasing investments in all segments of the company. We expect the combination of these factors to further the growth of business for many years to come.

I'll turn the call over to Heather for a detailed financial review of the quarter. Heather?

Heather Getz

Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon, everyone.

As Joe just announced, our recovery from the impact of COVID continued in the third quarter with $114.7 million of total revenue, up 15.7% sequentially from the second quarter and 3% versus prior year. Excluding the $10 million of stimulus money received in the second quarter, sequential growth was 28%. Healthcare services revenue was $98.5 million, a 5% increase versus prior year, driven by volume in MCOT, extended Holter and continuous care. Our research revenue was $12.1 million, down 15% versus prior year due to the close out of large studies and the delay in new study starts. Lastly, revenue from corporate and other was $4.1 million, up 28% versus prior year resulting from an increase in our digital population, health business, partially offset by a decline in direct product sales.

Moving to gross profit. Our margin for the third quarter was 60.2% versus 62.3% in the prior year period. The lower margin is largely attributable to any efficiencies caused by lower fixed cost absorption and negative payer mix primarily in healthcare and the inclusion of the lower margin revenue from Centene and continuous care businesses. This was partially offset by higher margins and our research segment due to efficiencies created by automation put in place later in 2019. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $30.6 million, a 26.7% return on revenue. Our EBITDA margin was supported by the flexibility in our business to adjust the cost structure to the appropriate level in response to the demand for our services.

We struck a balance between removing excess costs and ensuring we were appropriately staffed as volume returned to pre-COVID levels. As for tax rate; we have a year-to-date GAAP tax rate of 38%, this exceeds the statutory rate primarily as a result of permanent differences, largely due to stock comp that is not deductible when expense. Ultimately we will get a GAAP benefit when the related stock options are exercised. In terms of cash taxes we are expecting to pay only about $3.5 million to $4 million in state and local taxes in 2020 due to the use of a federal net operating loss carriers.

Moving on to our balance sheet; we ended the quarter with $90.2 million in cash, an increase of $21.6 million versus year end. As previously mentioned in the second quarter we received a grant of $9.7 million that does not have to be repaid. And an advanced of $23.7 million for Medicare claims, which will be offset against future payments starting in 2021. Also in Q2, we paid back the $35 million we drew on the facility in the first quarter, plus an additional $35 million leaving us with only $158 million of indebtedness and debt-to-EBITDA of less than one-time. Year-to-date we generated $91.4 million in cash from operations and use $28 million for capital expenditures. These expenditures were driven by purchases of our MCOT and extended wear Holter patch devices as well as for capitalized software and hardware as we invest in our IT infrastructure.

Free cash flow was $64 million, which includes both the grant and the Medicare advance. As a reminder in January, we refinanced our term debt to an up-sized five-year $400 million revolver with more favorable terms, including lower pricing of about 50 basis points. The company will benefit from this additional capacity, no set amortization and the flexibility to pay down and draw on the revolver, while maintaining access to the capital. We currently have approximately $240 million of unused capacity and remain well positioned to fund our business and growth opportunities. As a result of this refinancing, we saved almost $1 million in interest in fees so far this year.

Before commenting on our outlook, I wanted to touch base on accounts receivable. Consolidated DSO is about 69 days. This is higher than our previous averages for a number of reasons, some temporary, some permanent. The most significant factor is that in 2019 Medicare changed the requirements on the timing of billing. Previously, Medicare allowed us to bill for a patient after one-day of service. Now we are required to wait until the service is completed. This change added about 10 days to our DSO. This will be a permanent increase. Other factors impacting DSO are temporary. The main drivers here are relating to onboarding new businesses that are growing fast, such as Geneva and Centene. These businesses added approximately eight days to our consolidated DSO, through ongoing integration efforts we will continue to work to bring down the DSO in these businesses as we have already begun to do.

Shifting gears, I will now touch on the outlook for 2020 and 2021. At this point in the recovery, our results may still be affected by the pace in which States and localities are opening or reclosing parts of their economies. That being said, we feel we can give directional guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2021. Assuming there are not drastic changes in access to care. MCOT and extended wear Holter exited the third quarter at a both pre-COVID highs and in October we're trending to our highest monthly volume ever. As a result, we expect our overall business to continue to grow sequentially into the fourth quarter to between $117 million and $120 million.

As Joe mentioned, in 2021 we are expecting 15% plus top-line growth driven by several services, including MCOT, extended wear Holter, continuous care and digital population health. Any rate headwind from the lower conversion factor in the physician fee schedule will be more than offset by the benefit of the proposed extended wear Holter pricing. In addition, we are investing heavily in sales and marketing resources in order to drive these top line results. Please keep in mind, this guidance assumes the Medicare's proposed rule goes into effect as it is currently written. As demonstrated during the pandemic, our business is flexible in terms of our ability to quickly adjust the cost structure to the appropriate level in response to the demand for our services. We believe we will continue to have plenty of cash to meet our operating needs along with the added insurance of our credit facility. We are successfully weathering this storm and we are confident we will emerge healthier than ever before.

I will now turn the call back to Joe.

Joseph Capper

Thanks, Heather.

As you've just heard, we had an excellent third quarter. We were fortunate to be experiencing a recovery that is more rapid than we originally anticipated. When the crisis hit, we made the necessary adjustments to scale back our operating cost structure without dramatically changing our capabilities. This approach coupled with our flexible business model have allowed for the more V-shaped recovery we are experiencing, leading to a third quarter in which we recorded our highest quarterly revenue in the history of the company. We are expecting a strong close in the fourth quarter followed by a record setting year in 2021 with anticipated top-line growth of 15%-plus.

To ensure our continued success we are laser focused on managing our way through the continued effects of a pandemic with employee and customer safety at the forefront of all activity. Expanding the healthcare services sales force by another 15% to 20% in order to drive sustained double-digit growth; launching the Boston Scientific collaboration; adding to the research backlog and setting the foundation necessary to capitalize on market trends toward decentralized clinical trials; expanding commercial activities and investments in our population health management business; accelerating investments in our digital platforms in order to expand the IoMT to all devices across all business lines; add third party device connectivity; add additional machine learning to the AI engine and extend user engagement with new reports and simplify workflows to improve the digital experience on our portals.

And we will continue to manage the allocation of our resources in a highly efficient manner to which we have become accustomed leading to quality revenue growth and additional free cash generation. This to-do-list exemplifies a company on the move with numerous current and future opportunities. We have transformed our top line making it more diversified, including new recurring revenue streams. We offer current and future customers an unmatched array of solutions, which lends itself towards establishing deep roots within each account.

And we continue to innovate to ensure we can address the market needs of today and well into the future. As a result, we have good reason to be extremely optimistic about the prospects for the company. As I stated in the past, this crisis has necessitated rapid change in healthcare, much of which will be permanent. The post COVID healthcare environment will demand greater access to Telehealth and remote monitoring solutions as one of the largest, fastest growing and most profitable connected health companies in the market. We could not be better positioned to capitalize on these trends.

As I close, I would like to thank the entire BioTelemetry team for your unwavering commitment to the many people who depend on your work to keep them healthy. Your dedication and deep spirit of caring are just some of the qualities that make this such a great company.

With that we will now pause and open the call to your questions. Operator, we're ready for our first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question coming from the line of David Saxon with Needham. Your line is open.

David Saxon

Yes. Good afternoon, Joe and Heather, and thanks for taking my questions. I guess I'll start on the 20… Yes. Hi. I'll start on the 2021 commentary. I mean 15% growth, that's pretty good. And you mentioned research should grow at least 10%. So just wondering how should we think about healthcare with all the drivers you have there? And then also how significant do you think the population health management platform could be with Centene and then potentially this other customer you might you might sign on?

Joseph Capper

So two parts, really talking a little bit about the overall growth of 15%. We feel really good about that. This is typically the quarter because we're not going to talk again until late in February. This is typically the quarter we give sort of some high level directional guidance for 2021, and then what we find it as we get into the New Year. And obviously we've done a lot of work on what 2021 is going to look like.

Given the trends of the business and given we have in our pipeline, we feel pretty comfortable with that number. And I think you're a little newer to the story, David, but some of your counterparts probably know that our approaches tended to be a little bit conservative as we approach these types of projections. So it's as much color is I can give you. I feel pretty good about it. Like all the trends I see in the business, research is an easier one to predict because it's more backlog oriented.

So a 10% plus is we're really comfortable with that. And then you asked a little bit about pop health, that's a small portion of our business, but it's our biggest Tam, a long shot. And we've made a lot of progress in setting the foundation for growth partnership with Centene and some of the other ones that we have on the brink could really help accelerate that growth. So I was thinking about that in terms of yes, starting out low revenue, but that's revenue that should double year-over-year for the next couple of years. So you can start to see what – you'll see good growth in 2021. If my prediction is right, we'll double in 2022, we'll probably build in 2023 and you're going to start to see a real meaningful contribution. It's just a gigantic market, David.

David Saxon

Yes. Yes. Right. Okay. And then I guess just sticking with the pop health, can you talk about the level of success you've had so far with penetrating? I think it was the initial 3.7 million kind of Centene beneficiary pool?

Joseph Capper

I don't think we have shared that number. It's in its early stages. It just really started to run with this quarter. A lot of success, we like the way it's going. We're only into it for – it's going according to plan.

David Saxon

Okay. Thanks so much for the questions.

Joseph Capper

Thank you.

Heather Getz

Thank you.

Operator

We have our next question coming from [indiscernible] Securities. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, this is [indiscernible]. Thanks for taking the questions. So first I wanted to dive a little bit more into the dynamics and the guide for 2021. So what sort of visibility, I guess do you have both in the Q4 then the 2021 really, as we kind of play kind of some of the moving factors that you mentioned going forward? There's a lot of these popping-up over the past three months or so such as the potential – from MCOT rate decline. I know the overall shift in the business from traditional Holters and the extended wear monitors, tatter that rate increase in the extended wear business. And then as you start to layer in some of the contributions from the recent acquisitions and the ICM distribution agreement overall, I guess what kind of gives you that competence into the 15% number with all these playing in?

And then, is a second part to that question. How is the company really thinking about maintaining or gaining share as that conversation opens-up around shifting the traditional Holters toward extended wear monitors? And is there a specific percentage of that traditional Holter business that the company expects to shift towards extended wear market to ultimately drive that growth?

Joseph Capper

Yes. So David, I think you answered most of it for me. The – you highlighted the major drivers we're seeing growth in MCOT, we're seeing substantial growth in extending wear health culture, even without the ration of the primary CPD1 for the national pricing. We're seeing huge growth with our pop health business. We have great visibility with – into our research business. Although research is smaller, we have really good visibility into it with access to accounts starting to reopen, or we're starting to see more activity around Geneva. So remember we're still early with that platform. And that's a platform whose revenue we anticipated with double for the first couple of years as well. And we were right on track to do that. And we'll probably still be even close to that even with COVID for this calendar year.

So all the things that you talked about are what's driving the business. I can't parse it out for you in detail in terms of how much is coming from each, because there's a lot of different scenarios. But if we weigh the benefits and risks and we go through a variety of different potential scenarios, we'll pretty darn comfortable with that number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. So you have the second one for me, touching on some of the kind of recent announcements that came right around a report for that second quarter call. So first on the On. Demand, I mean, I was wondering if there was any updates around that pricing or go-to-market strategy for that business. And then second within the ICM business, are there any early indications around how that business can really contribute to growth in 2021 in 2022? And then when we think about that with Geneva and the partnership you have with Boston. Are there really any type of synergies between these two businesses that we should expect to impact the business over time just with both of those kinds of being under bounce on this business?

Joseph Capper

Yes. I talk about on demand. Again only in the first couple of months, so I can't put numbers on it for you, but it's going pretty much as we anticipated. The ICM market we haven't started that collaboration yet. In terms of synergy, I do expect some because of the – because of the Geneva platform. I think once our organizations are working deliberate together and collaborate in the field, we'll see more pull through of device monitoring onto the Geneva platform. So for me, that was one of the things that was most excited about the collaboration. Yes, we think it's the device itself is very complimentary to our current portfolio of products. We think extending the offering in those accounts where we have great access is a plus to those accounts. But for us we think it is going to be a significant pickup on the Geneva side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Thanks for answering the questions and congrats on the quarter.

Joseph Capper

Thanks.

Heather Getz

Thanks, David.

Operator

Our next question from the line of Jayson Bedford with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Jayson Bedford

Hi, good afternoon and congrats on the quarter. I had a few questions, so I guess first Heather, typically kind of give us a little idea to the healthcare breakout between kind of events Holter, extended Holter, Geneva. Do you care to do that for, for the third quarter here?

Heather Getz

Sure. So MCOT was about 62%, Event was about 10%, our total Holter was 14% and our reoccurring was 14%.

Jayson Bedford

Okay.

Heather Getz

And that's as a percent of healthcare.

Jayson Bedford

Right. Okay. And just on the recurring or continuous care, you mentioned 126% growth. I think year-over-year. Can you just break out how fast Geneva grow?

Joseph Capper

Well, really, I can't in the quarter. Let's take another look at that. Both contributed a lot, both grow obviously the INR portion group, because it was mostly into the business. Geneva again was on track to double year-over-year. It was not quite at that rate in the quarter due to obviously COVID and the slower new account activations as a result. But it did – it still had new account activations and we're starting to see that accelerate. So I think both through nicely, sequentially and nicely year-over-year.

Jayson Bedford

Okay. And then just a couple other ones. Joe, in referring to the cardiac monitoring business, earlier you mentioned that you'll have above market growth for the foreseeable future. Just so we're on the same page. What is market growth? Because I have a difficult time sometimes capturing that number?

Joseph Capper

Yes. Jayson, we do too. So Frost & Sullivan puts up data on a market size data. There's other ways to kind of get out of it. You can extrapolate through various sets of claims data. And then we use – we often use physician office visits as a proxy, especially to tell us which direction the market's moving and believe it or not our business has trended kind of in that direction over time. This is the first time you're seeing a major departure from that. We have rebounded – our cardiac monitoring business has rebounded at a pace much faster than we're seeing in the [indiscernible] data for cardiology office visits. I highlighted that in my talking points on average cardiology offers us again 18% and our business did very well. So, also know that the market's going to grow naturally a certain amount and you in the past that would be a couple of percent, 2%, 3%, 4%.

And then historically we have our – business has grown anywhere from kind of 8% to 12% in that range. When I say our business, I'm speaking primarily about MCOT. It has grown kind of in that – in the round that 10% plus or minus a couple points. You're going to see higher growth in that category because if the MCOT business maintains that type of growth, which we anticipated will, extended wear Holter business is growing at a much, much higher rate. Of course, it's off of a smaller base of volume. But now with national access to reimbursement, we think that that's going to grow even faster, and we're allocated a lot of resources to capitalize on that.

Jayson Bedford

Okay. That's helpful. And then just my last one here, appreciate the visibility into revenue in 4Q and 2021, just as it relates to 2021, you care to provide any brackets around EBITDA margins and if not, just any instruction on kind of spending levels as we looked at 2021. You did mention the expansion into the sales force?

Joseph Capper

Good question.

Heather Getz

Yes, yes. So, Jayson, we're not going to give specific guidance for 2021, in the process of going through our budget now, but as Joe has mentioned in the past and we talked about we are investing pretty heavily in both sales and marketing resources as well as our IT and R&D infrastructure. So you are going to see some investment there. And so, we – while – in the past we may have had some significant EBITDA margin accretion. It may be at a slower pace, but we're not in a position yet to provide that exact number.

Jayson Bedford

Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

We have our next question coming from the line of Gene Mannheimer with Colliers Securities. Your line is open.

Gene Mannheimer

Thanks. Good afternoon. Congrats on a great quarter in light of the tough backdrop here. Can you be cited Joe and Heather that you had strong MCOT orders despite cardiology visits that were down pretty meaningfully. So I'm assuming some of that's coming from virtual visits. So can you give us a sense of the split of MCOT prescriptions to the extent you have it from telehealth visits versus in-office in-person visits?

Joseph Capper

I don't, Gene. I would tell you kind of directionally pre-COVID it was probably 70% in-office, 30% - and this was the high level 70:30 in favor of the in-office that flipped to 70:30 in favor of kind of telehealth initiated visits and then it started to work its way back. But in either case it is seamless for us to fulfill an order and service a patient, whether or not – whether the patient is initiated through office visit or the patient is initiated through telehealth visit, it doesn't matter to us, but we did see a trend back pretty quickly, which I was surprised about.

Gene Mannheimer

Right, yes, that's impressive and imminent if you think forward if COVID begins to resurge and we see shutdowns, your business will be impacted, but you have the benefit of the telehealth prescriptions to cushion you somewhat. Is that fair to say?

Joseph Capper

It is.

Gene Mannheimer

Okay. Okay. And then next guys if you could opine on your view of the likelihood that the final rule for extended Holter reimbursement plays out in line with the proposed rule, when we get that decision in early December, what is the likelihood of that?

Joseph Capper

Oh, Gene, I can't opine on that. And I can tell you we're fingers crossed, we're hopeful. We think that there's a lot of work that went into it, obviously. And we liked the fact that it's got a permanent CPT coding structure. I think that is authenticating the fact that the product line is here to stay. So I know that there is some noise and chatter around where the price will ultimately end up. I don't have an opinion on that. I just – we're hopeful that the proposed rates are adopted as proposed.

Gene Mannheimer

Yes. So the guidance or the general growth outlook you gave for next year is predicated on the pricing being consistent with where the proposed rule came out.

Joseph Capper

So I would say that we took into account all known factors and added our own – risk adjusted on our own as well and we know how to approach these things. So there's things could move in different directions. There's some pressure to have the conversion factor on MCOT delayed, which could be upside. So we have looked at it from several different angles, risk adjusted and we're comfortable with 15 plus percent.

Gene Mannheimer

Very good. Thank you.

Joseph Capper

And I would not characterize that as a disproportion amount of our growth coming as a result of any rate increase.

Gene Mannheimer

Okay. Excellent. Thanks.

Operator

We have our next question coming from the line of Mike Polark with Baird. Your line is open.

Mike Polark

Hi, good evening, Joe and Heather, thanks for the question, maybe some cleanups to prior questions. For the third quarter I'll just ask more directly the contribution to revenue from these small acquisitions in the third quarter do you have a sense for what that was Roche plus the small amount of Centene?

Joseph Capper

No, we don't think – I think we broke them out.

Heather Getz

No, we didn't.

Mike Polark

Okay. And maybe a follow-up to Jason's earlier question about framing margin for next year. Here the comments about investing in sales force to support the growth in IT and R&D efforts here all that. I guess just as a comparator, would you feel better if we anchored to 2019 as kind of a normal rate of margin for your business? Or given that 2020 is an abnormal year? And your margin will be down because of the pandemic disruption. But when we consider the glide path for margin, is it best still to anchor to 2019 as kind of the durable rate? And then from there we can triangulate what a profitability level looks like in a 15% growth business? Or would you have us anchor to how 2020 might ultimately look?

Heather Getz

Yes, I would anchor to 2020 simply because we introduced, so we knew that became a higher percentage of our business. We introduced additional INR business and Centene, all of which have low – our lower gross and bottom line margin businesses. So that's actually incorporated to some extent into our Q3 numbers and that actually had a larger impact on our year-over-year decline in gross margin percentage relative to any efficiencies caused by lower fixed cost absorption.

Mike Polark

Yes. That's good. Helpful Heather, thank you. And maybe the last one for you as well. You mentioned in your prepared remarks we – holding these PFS reimbursement proposals constant assuming no change as a part of the final rule, but holding at constant, the headwind from the unfavorable adjustment to conversion factor is offset by the – more than offset by the proposed extended wear Holter rates. What is that? Could you put a finer point on that math? How does it shake out on a net basis? Or maybe frame up each of the two parts, so that if and when December rolls around and there is some variants that we need to absorb, we'll have something to anchor to.

Heather Getz

Yes. At this point in time no, because as Joe mentioned we ran various scenarios and we're comfortable with that 15%, if something changes and would increase or decrease that number in a significant way before January, we will of course talk about that. So as December comes out and it's just wildly different than anything we would have expected and would change that number, we will talk about it.

Joseph Capper

Which has not been the historic practice of Medicare, I think it's important to stress that. The practice has not been to vary dramatically from the proposed schedule.

Mike Polark

Appreciate that. Do you think there's a chance they punch and take some more time to figure all this out? Or…

Heather Getz

That's one of the possibilities, we don't…

Mike Polark

Yes.

Heather Getz

But we don't know.

Joseph Capper

We don't know.

Mike Polark

Okay. Last one, actually, so I used to follow CRO, so I know the concept of bookings backlog and burn rate fairly well. When you book a study, what's the kind of average study duration of that project, i.e., 12 months of revenue visibility, 24, how do you – how have you experienced that historically?

Heather Getz

It actually varies between the two segments. Imaging tends to be longer. So, you'll get over 12 months and cardiac tends to be shorter, so they tend to be in the 12 month and under range. So it actually depends, but overall they're north of 12 months.

Mike Polark

Thank you very much.

Operator

We have our next question coming from the line of Mitra Ramgopal with Sidoti. Your line is open.

Mitra Ramgopal

Yes. Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. I'm actually just wanted to follow up on the sales force expansion. I know Joe you talked about 15% to 20% in 2021. Just trying to get a sense of what level you're ending 2020 with? And also with the hiring, is it going to be focused on any particular area or just pretty broad based with Boston Sci and the INR, Centene, et cetera.

Joseph Capper

Yes, we definitely need more, more feet on the street, given the opportunities in the cardiac long-term business. So that 15%, 20% is just to that group. And then – again, I think, now it depends on how we finish this year. And it's where our staffing level is it at the end of this year, you'll see more growth, actually this is a process that's already underway. So it's something that we knew was coming for a while. There's as we talked about more opportunities for the team to capitalize on.

So we'll probably, in 2021 at some point all in with account executives and then the people who are specialists in certain areas would probably be north of 140 or 150 people. We ended 2019 with 115 to kind of give you that some color on the amount of growth there. And that doesn't include the people that we're adding on the top health side. So it's another area that – again, as Heather indicated these are early years for some of these opportunities, so we are funding growth.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay, no, that's great. And then quickly, just again given the environment, or is it any easier to be able to expand the sales force?

Joseph Capper

I haven't heard a dramatic change from my team. So I don't know if it's a whole lot easier or a whole lot harder.

Mitra Ramgopal

Okay. No, that's fair. No, absolutely great. Nice quarter and again, thanks for taking the questions.

Joseph Capper

You're welcome.

Heather Getz

Thanks, Mitra.

Operator

We have our last question coming from the line of Bill Sutherland with Benchmark Company. Your line is open.

Bill Sutherland

Thanks. Hi, guys. Great, great…

Heather Getz

Hi, Bill.

Bill Sutherland

Great work here at 3Q. On the rate change with MCOT, is that MCOT alone, does that also include event Holter the conversion factor?

Heather Getz

So the conversion factor applies to everything on the physician fee schedule.

Bill Sutherland

Right.

Heather Getz

So – yes, but there's offsetting impacts of event Holter with the RVUs.

Bill Sutherland

So even in the…

Joseph Capper

So we probably use on all…

Heather Getz

On – event if it went down.

Joseph Capper

Okay. So are we using on MCOT and Holter went up?

Heather Getz

Yeah, that's right.

Joseph Capper

Offset by the conversion factor.

Bill Sutherland

Well, the RVU's went up in event as well or not?

Heather Getz

No, they went up in MCOT and Holter and they were down slightly in event. And what I was saying is the impact of the change in the RVU plus the conversion factor give us offsetting factors for event and Holter, it's neutral there when you add that two together.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. And the rates, in MCOT, do the other payers kind of follow along with what Medicare is doing in a given year?

Heather Getz

No, no, not necessarily. So we do when we forecast account for some type of halo effect, but no, it's not. So it's not – it doesn't extrapolate to all of MCOT business.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. That's helpful. That was just a cleanup question. That's all I've got. Thanks.

Joseph Capper

Great.

Bill Sutherland

Thanks.

Heather Getz

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Joseph Capper.

Joseph Capper

Thank you. Thanks everybody. Thanks for your continued support and interest in the company. We'll speak to you sometime in February. Operator that concludes today's call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. If you join the conference late today, you may listen to the conference call via digital replay, which will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website at gobio.com until November 12, 2020. Thank you.