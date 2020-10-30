But there may be opportunity by going long and short different parts of the capital structure.

Transocean (RIG) is one of the world's largest owners of offshore drill ships used in the production of oil and gas. The ships are critical pieces of infrastructure costing hundreds of millions of dollars, but the company also has high debt. In a cyclical business such as oil and gas production, debt amplifies returns on the way up, but it can also force a bankruptcy on the way down. In light of the company's challenged financial circumstances and complex capital structure, I think investors willing to take on complexity should consider buying secured debt and shorting Transocean equity.

1. Current business conditions

As you can see from the most recent annual report, Transocean has lost a significant amount of money in each of the last three full years:

I noted that impairments of $600 million, $1,464 million and $1,498 million are write-downs of long-lived assets, but you can see that in each year, the operating loss would still be $112 million in 2019, while 2018 would have an operating profit of $210 million and 2017's profit would be over $500 million. Adding back these write-downs doesn't help much for three reasons. First, interest expense for these three years is greater than the operating profit. Second, these write-downs reflect greatly diminished prospects for the company's future. Third, to the extent that the assets were acquired with debt, the company still has to pay that off.

To get the best picture of what's going on at this company which mostly owns individual assets such as ships, we should really seek to understand what's going on an asset-by-asset basis. For the purpose of this discussion though, I think a point can still be made by looking at the consolidated statement of cash flows from the annual report:

Depreciation runs well ahead of capital expenditures, so the fleet of assets seems to be getting older and more run down.

This year's results continue to be very bad, as the company reported today:

One relative bright spot is that Transocean's long-term debt load has come down somewhat, as you can see on the balance sheet:

These are largely the result of a recent debt exchange which took in $1.5 billion in debt principal in exchange for $688 million in new 2027 notes bearing an 11.5% interest rate.

It should be clear from numbers such as these that Transocean is losing money. Lenders expect the company to continue to lose money, which is shown from their demand for a high rate of interest.

2. Capital Structure

Before the recent debt exchange, Transocean's balance sheet contained a mix of secured and unsecured debt over a range of maturities, as you can see from the company's annual report:

In light of the recent issue of new 2027 bonds at an 11.5% interest rate, existing maturities have traded at a discount, and I would call your attention to two of them:

The bond circled in blue is secured and the bond circled in red is unsecured. The low price for the unsecured bond indicates that first of all creditors, today feel extremely unlikely to be repaid in significant amount of principal. They receive some compensation in the interim though, so coupon payments return a portion of investors' capital. So, if one were really bullish, he could buy the unsecured debt.

The secured bonds offer a low-double digit yield to maturity:

Note that the current yield of 9% is less than the 11.5% on the new secured notes, but a similar-sized dollar investment in these 2027 bonds at a discount offers the investor a larger secured claim. That is to say, a $10,000 investment made at 75 cents on the dollar buys you claim of over $13,000 in debt principal and its security interest.

3. Taking advantage of the capital structure

We've shown that the business is losing money and bonds are trading at a discount. At some point, Transocean will need new capital to continue investing in its assets and to repay debt. In September, the company extended maturities and reduced principal by exchanging for longer-dated secured bonds. This is inconsistent with the idea that the company's equity should be valuable. After all, if there is residual value for shareholders, why are the 2027 unsecured bonds offering a more than 5x return in 7 years (including coupon payments)? It seems extremely likely that the company will have to engage in transactions that either require filing for bankruptcy or diluting equity by 90% or more.

For those reasons, Transocean's existing market cap of over $450 million seems unjustifiable. Part of the reason for this could be because of the low share price of 76 cents per share, but the company may remedy this by a reverse split. One reason is because in the event of a recovery in oil prices, the share price could recover by multiples.

That seems unwarranted to me for the following reason: even at higher prices in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Transocean didn't make money. So, if oil prices recovered to those levels, the company still might not be able to sign contracts at rates high enough to earn money. Even if they were higher, Transocean's ships are older now, which means that they may require more capital to maintain, won't demand the same rates as newer ships and have fewer useful years of life to earn a return before being retired.

According to the annual report, as of December 31, 2019, $3.3 billion of Transocean's $9 billion in debt was secured (see page 10 of recent annual report). We know it has added almost $700 million in the most recent exchange. So, the question is, "In the event of a bankruptcy is what the rest of the company is worth?" In 2019, the company reported Adjusted EBITDA of almost $1 billion. So, in a bankruptcy that wipes out $4 billion of unsecured debt and its associated debt service, do the remaining assets attract a valuation of 4 times 2019 Adjusted EBITDA? My impression would be to say "yes," but even if they don't, these secured bonds will be the fulcrum security, and if they are impaired, secured bondholders will control the outcome of a bankruptcy.

To impair the bondholders' principal in the 2027 bonds we're discussing, the valuation available to bondholders would have to be less than 75% of that amount of outstanding secured debt, i.e., $3 billion. That is to say that even if new financing came through the bankruptcy in the amount of $1 billion that was senior to the pre-petition secured bonds, they could even impair these secured bonds somewhat and still return the investor's capital, while still being likely to offer him some upside in the new company.

In conclusion, even in the event of a bankruptcy, I believe the 2027 secured bonds paying 6.875% are likely to be paid in full. If the valuation comes in below that, I believe the bonds will be compensated with some kind of post-reorganization equity which could be valuable. An investor could decrease the likelihood of impairing his capital on a loss from the bonds by shorting the stock.

