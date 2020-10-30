Investment Summary

We've seen little movement for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) over the last few years. Shareholders have seen value erosion alongside additional cuts to return prospects, such as the dividend suspend earlier this year. Since the dividend cut, the market has overlooked the company in favour of higher-yielding opportunities. Yield seekers no longer see the yield advantage in holding MIC, which offered an attractive ~$5 annual dividend with low downside volatility on returns. Thus, since the selloff and announced dividend cut, the stock has traded sideways with no foreseeable catalysts for the immediate investment case.

Notice the value erosion for shareholders over the last 5 years to today's trading on the chart below:

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Similar sentiment can be viewed over the single year period to date, where, unlike many other equities, MIC has failed to regain any momentum to pre-COVID-19 highs. Instead, there has been a lack of attractiveness to hold MIC, which has only been compounded by management's decision to retain cash over the dividend. We can notice the effect of this decision on the chart below, showing single-year price returns for MIC:

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Risks Investors need to know

We believe there are inherent risks in holding MIC, notwithstanding the lack of total return that made the company attractive over previous times. Firstly, almost 50% of all revenues arrive from the International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) segment, on a contractual basis. Therefore, disruption to total demand and/or renegotiated terms present as operational risks to the company. Further, the company has undertaken large debt loads to finance operations, with debt-to-total capital of 56.68% and a debt ratio of almost 50%. These leveraging moves present financing risks that must be priced into the valuation. Interest is not well-covered from the EBIT total, at only 0.55x coverage, although it is backed by EBITDA with 2.45x coverage when including large straight-line expenditures into the equation. Additionally, large fixed costs and ongoing capital requirements are outlined at IMTT, whereby the need for cash will remain high. With the reduction in global demand for petroleum products, this presents as a risk to 50% of top line earnings on this basis. Where the company offsets these risks is within storage utilisation, where around 95% utilisation was reported from the 2nd quarter. Q3 financials will shed greater light onto earnings from this segment, for clearer guidance. In light of reduced global petroleum demand, storage may be a key differentiator for MIC.

Additionally, total revenues from the Atlantic Aviation segment have taken a backwards step in light of the pandemic's effect on air passenger foot traffic. Considering that travel by air has been forcibly cut from the supply side, MIC has seen lower-than-expected service demand for this segment. As this segment is also largely driven by consumer demand, we can expect to see further service reduction, should air travel patterns continue to suffer. The data is unclear here, with conflicting evidence from a multitude of sources, but many estimates expect to see a return to seasonal travel sometime in mid-2021. Qantas, Australia's largest carrier, has suspended all international flights until July 2021, for instance. These impacts from the supply side to air travel will impact demand for Atlantic Aviation's ground staff in the shorter term.

Key Financial Summary and Author's Estimates, Base Case (Quarterly)

Data Source: MIC SEC filings; Author's calculations

Valuation

Return on Assets is quite low at 1%, even for a utilities play, alongside low ROE to shareholders of 2.8%. Other opportunities have rewarded shareholders with more this year. This is coupled with ROIC on the lower side of around 2.5%. The stock is currently trading at 44x FCF, on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.8x. P/E is high relative to volume and fair value at 41x, whilst P/Book is sitting at 0.8x. We see this figure as poor value creation for shareholders. In our view, a stock that trades over 1x its book value demonstrates exceptional value creation by management. These figures sit on the back of low FCF yield of 1.9% most recently, whilst the stock only holds $0.10 in FCF per share. We believe the sum of all of these measures signals low value for shareholders over the longer term. The above risks are certainly priced into the valuation, and the absence of the dividend moving forward lowers the attractiveness of the stock even further. In addition, with respect to value, we see the stock trading at a premium on today's trading.

Data Source: Author's calculations

Outlook

In view of the risks outlined above, we don't foresee dramatic change to the outlook of MIC. This is only compounded by the suspended dividend payment, which drew investors to the stock in the first place. What's more, is the dividend return looks unlikely in the near term. For investors, this means that yield will be absent, and price appreciation is likely to reflect the same. Therefore, we hold a neutral sentiment on the stock, until management can give us a clear reason to change our view. What we need to see from Q3 earnings results is a large uptake in utilisation and output from IMTT, and clear guidance on the future of Atlantic Aviation. Should IMTT build on the $260 million in total revenues from Q2, then there is more hope in stability of this company. IMTT COGS also surmounted to 49.5% of total revenue costs from Q2, which faced margin additional pressure on the back of lacklustre earnings over the quarter. In our modelling, we don't see revenues returning to 2018/2019 levels until beyond 2024, which needs to be factored in also. We also view slow top line earnings growth over the coming 3-year period at a CAGR of 3.23%. In contrast, we see accelerated FCF growth of CAGR 46% over the same period. With FCF growth like this forecasted, the chance of the dividend return is far more likely. This gives us a more positive outlook on the company and keeps us at neutral for the time being. We believe the company can also leverage the savings made via retained earnings, which it plans to reinvest into the IMTT pipeline.

In the more medium term, management has outlined that the increase in storage utilisation will support higher return from this segment. However, this is immediately offset by a limitation of contract renewals for the remainder of FY2020. This increases downside for investors, and puts a ceiling on the upside in our view, because there is inherent value in those contracts for revenue stability and forecasting accuracy. Not to mention the power of these contracts on total revenue volumes. Further, with uncertainty around the higher-margin Atlantic Aviation segment, specifically regarding air passenger traffic return, additional headwinds are faced for the company coming into 2021. Management have outlined a longer-than-expected recovery in this segment for the time being. The Hawaii Gas segment is likely to experience very similar headwinds on the back of these travel restrictions, which look to be in place until early 2021 at the minimum.

Conclusion

We see several headwinds in MIC's near-term operations which make the stock unattractive. This is compounded by the suspended dividend from this year, which looks unlikely to return for now. In view of global travel patterns at the current time, the speed of MIC's recovery is unclear, as the company has high exposure to these markets. We view significant downside to MIC's operations, with a ceiling on the upside due to the lack of transparency about contract renewals beyond 2021. Clear guidance from Q3 earnings is expected to increase visibility on these agreements. Management has detailed these headwinds previously, and it foresees slower-than-expected recovery coming out of FY2020. These risks, alongside an unattractive valuation, must be considered by investors prior to any investment decision.

From what it seems, there are more promising opportunities elsewhere in equities with oil & gas and international travel exposure. Furthermore, those seeking yield with low volatility outside of treasuries will no longer see the stock as attractive, whereas once this was a key differentiator from an investment perspective. We hold our Neutral rating on the basis that FCF looks set to expand drastically over the coming periods, which increases the likelihood of the dividend returning at some stage. Therefore, we anticipate more visibility from management guidance over the coming weeks. Until then, we remain firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.