Blood plasma producers should do well even in a bad economy, as it's the basis for so many medicines.

Grifols (GRFS) is the second-largest manufacturer of blood plasma in the world. The stock seems to be coming down with all of the problems in Spain, but could be a buy soon. The plasma business should do well even in a bad economy because it’s the basis for so many medicines.

The stock trades for $17.34, the price-to-earnings ratio is 31.71, and the dividend yield is 1.23%. The market cap is $16.85 billion. I’d consider this a mid-cap sized company.

Like so many other pharma companies, Grifols is trying to come up with a vaccine. On October 9, the company announced that it has begun a clinical trial to test the tolerability of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin, a potential treatment for COVID-19. The Phase 3 trial, called Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC), will include 500 hospitalized adults with COVID-19.

The largest plasma biotech is CSL Ltd. (OTCPK:CSLLY), based out of Australia. CSL is the largest publicly traded in Australia. Now you know why I like plasma. It’s serious business. CSL stock is close to an all-time high, trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 45, and has a market cap of $95 billion. The other players in the business are either privately held or have other divisions: Baxter (BAX), Kedrion, Octapharma and Shire (SHPG).

I became very interested in the plasma industry a few years ago. I even looked into what it would take to open a collection center. It’s next to impossible. You have to screen people, draw the plasma, and then store it at an extremely cold temperature. Then, you have to receive FDA approval. If you don’t get the approval, you have to throw out the plasma.

The next problem is that the major plasma companies like Grifols and CSL are vertically integrated - meaning that they collect the plasma, refine it (separate the plasma from the water in the blood), and then turn it into medicine, and then market it. They have the right to not accept your plasma if you open a center. So, the barriers to entry are just too high.

I visited Grifols’ headquarters in Barcelona, which I wrote about on Seeking Alpha. The Investor Relations team walked me through what it is that they do. The stock is almost exactly where it was when I wrote about the company three years ago.

Data by YCharts

Morgan Stanley has a price target of €30 in Europe, where the stock trades for €26.55. Morgan Stanley thinks that things won’t be too whippy for Grifols for a year or so and gave four reasons. The first was that profit margins were not discussed much in an analyst call. The second is that there won’t be pricing increases during COVID-19 (that wouldn’t be nice!). The third is exhausted inventories. The fourth thing is that management had processes in place to improve profitability at the beginning of the year, but this has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

What I found most impressive in the Morgan Stanley presentation (which I can’t link to) is that Grifols had 190 collection centers in 2017 in the U.S. and the EU when I visited headquarters, and it plans on having 435 by 2025. Wow! Invest in companies when they are growing!

(Source: Company website)

My big gripe with Grifols is that when you buy the B shares in the U.S., you get no vote at shareholder meetings. If you buy the shares in Spain, you do.

I’ve always thought the big risk with the plasma companies is that a synthetic plasma is manufactured to replace the real thing.

We bought several stocks during depths of the coronavirus scare back on March 18. We only held the stock for one day because we thought the markets were going to slide off even further. We made 8.26% in one day. Not bad. The stock was $18.01, so it’s even lower now.

The Spanish stock market has gotten spanked. The iShares Spain MSCI Capped ETF (EWP) was $29.10 back on February 20. It fell to $18 in March and is now $21.07. It looks like the resurgence of deaths in Spain has dragged down the market and Grifols with it.

I plan on buying Grifols again. My guess is that the markets correct and that we get another shot. I think plasma companies will do well even in a bad economy because people still need medicine. If we buy again, I plan on holding for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.