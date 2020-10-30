The company is aggressively investing to benefit from opportunities in enterprise 5G in an evolving competitive landscape.

The share of Ericsson (ERIC) surged on October 21 after publication of higher-than-expected results for the third quarter, driven by higher revenues and record gross profitability. However, this upward momentum is now subdued amid a broader market downside.

Gross margin excluding restructuring charges improved to 43.2% in Q3-2020 from 37.8% during the same quarter last year.

Figure 1: Share price and gross profit margin evolution.

For investors, I make sense of it all by going through the segmental revenues as well as providing them with an indication of COVID-19-induced challenges in a rapidly-evolving competitive landscape.

Segment Revenues

First, sales from the Network segment grew by 13% bringing in gross margins of 46.7%, a 5% improvement from last year. As per the executives, this reflects high activity levels mainly in North East Asia followed by North America.

Now, North East Asia comprises China where the company had invested considerably at the beginning of the year. This had translated into a second-quarter write-down of about $100 million for product inventory in that country.

That write-down had been the subject of a lot of criticism by analysts despite the company being rewarded by the award of 5G contracts from major mobile network operators (MNOs) in China.

Figure 2: Net sales evolution from Q3-2019 to Q3-2020

Moreover, Ericsson's strategy to overcome the high barrier to entry into the Chinese market should also be beneficial in the longer term.

In this case, investors will note that according to a recently published report by the Dell'Oro Group, the radio access network (RAN) infrastructure equipment market returned to growth in the first quarter of 2020 and going forward, despite risks of economic slowdown in some parts of the world, there should be an overall growth “prompted by potentially faster-than-expected 5G acceleration in China and Korea.”

Second, gross margin for the Digital Services segment improved to 43.5%, a 5% improvement supported by increased software sales.

Now Digital Services includes the cloud-native 5G core portfolio which has shown a positive momentum and won a significant number of new customer contracts.

On the other hand, there may be short-term pains ahead in this segment as the company continues to transform its portfolio from hardware-based to be more software-oriented.

In this case, Ericsson is increasing R&D investments to accelerate the digitization of its offerings but sales in the company's legacy portfolio which consists of the more traditional "hardware" components is declining faster than earlier predicted.

Exploring this further by looking at the industry's latest trend, this is normal as there is greater awareness from the side of mobile operators as to the benefits of software-driven offerings in terms of flexibility. More importantly, implementations including a lesser portion of dedicated hardware make possible fewer vendors locked in for MNOs.

For Ericsson, this means less revenue from support contracts (SLAs).

Also, Digital Services is the segment where there is strong competition from the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Huawei, Nokia (NOK) and ZTE.

Figure 3: Segment summary

Thus, in the short term, this shortfall in revenues from legacy products will not be compensated by the growth in new software-based offerings causing a lowering of sales volume going forward. However, with Digital Services constituting only about 16% of overall sales, there should not be significant impact on overall revenue figures and gross margins.

Third, as for the Managed Services segment where parts of the management infrastructure of MNOs are outsourced to Ericsson, it should continue to face headwinds as a result of the post-merger consolidation between T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint.

Looking further, due to an emerging trend for adoption of commoditized hardware using virtualization by operators, the company needs to move more aggressively in automation and AI to create future business opportunities.

Moving more aggressively into new areas of business is synonymous with more R&D expenses, especially as competitors also move forward with innovative products.

In this context, while being fully aware that Ericsson has improved on operational margins, it is still important to scrutinize evolution of research expenses in case these climb to unsustainable levels.

Challenges in new competitive landscape

In this case, R&D expenses when expressed as a percentage of total revenues currently stand at 17.2%. Expenses have been increasing over the last five quarters but are still below 20%, a level which reminds us of its main European competitor a few quarters back. The competitor was facing some cash problem and had to cancel dividend payments.

To reassure shareholders about the cash position, it was SEK 41.5 ($4.7 billion) as of September 30 or an increase of 4 billion SEK over the last quarter-year while free cash flow (before M&A) was SEK 3.9 ($438 million) after a capital injection into a Swedish pension trust of SEK 2 billion in the third quarter. Had it not been for the capital injection, FCF would have been more, by an amount of SEK 1.4 billion.

Coming back to research, current level of R&D expenses means that Ericsson still has some leeway as to the amount of cash it can spend without witnessing an impact on operational results.

Figure 4: Income statement

The competitive landscape, after the blacklisting of Huawei in many parts of the world following the flagging of the Chinese company by the U.S. Commerce Department as a security risk, has changed. It did not necessarily mean that operators have to be locked into an Ericsson-Nokia duopoly.

Hence, providers like Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) and even NEC (OTCPK:NIPNF) are being increasingly solicited by operators but these do not have the scale of the two Scandinavian companies. Nonetheless, these North Asian suppliers are starting to compete for components in the 5G infrastructure as MNOs increasingly consider partial allocation of contracts instead of entrusting the whole implementation to either Ericsson or Nokia.

There has also been the emergence of O-RAN or open RAN as seen with Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) in Japan with the company implementing a mostly virtualized solution. Another operator in the U.S has followed suit, but the numbers are not sufficient enough to constitute a trend strong enough to impact on Ericsson's revenues within the 2021-22 time frame.

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has harmed the income of several of Ericsson's customers, and in some cases, this has led to a reduction in CapEx as seen in Latin America and Africa. There, the uncertainty related to the pandemic and decreasing operator revenue have led to a fall in capital expenditure.

However, this shortfall in sales should be compensated by strong positive growth in Northeast Asia as well as moderate growth in the South East Asian markets, most notably Australia and Indonesia. Ericsson also continues to see strong momentum in North America driven by the acceleration in 5G.

Valuations and Key takeaways

Ericsson is in the process of purchasing Cradlepoint (a U.S. company) for an enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The purchase is funded from Ericsson’s cash to be paid in full in the fourth quarter. As a result, Ericsson’s operating margins are expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 1% in 2021 and 2022, half being related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from the acquisition.

Now, Cradlepoint's sales for 2019 were SEK 1.2 billion with a gross margin of 61% and are expected to contribute to Ericsson's operating cash flow as from 2022.

Addition of Cradlepoint will be made to the Emerging Business segment which saw a gross margin of 30.5%, a 10% increase from the last quarter-year. Empowered by the U.S. company, Ericsson should capture more market share in the enterprise 5G space by building on its two current offerings, namely IoT Accelerator and Dedicated Networks.

In this context, according to a report in Market and Sands, the Global 5G Enterprise Market, estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020, is projected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 54.4%.

Now, while 4G was consumer-driven (that is implemented to satisfy data requirements by the public), for 5G the demand is coming more from IOT (Internet of Things) applications including Industry 4.0.

In this case, while it is Nokia which has been capturing most of the media's attention while working towards implementing 5G wireless networking systems for mining and car manufacturing companies, it is Ericsson's IoT platform sales which quietly grew by more than 40% despite an impact on demand from COVID-19.

Therefore, going forward, the Emerging Technologies segment should see considerable growth as wireless WAN gains further penetration in enterprises. Furthermore, there should be lesser integration challenges and execution concerns as the U.S. company will operate as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s corporate structure.

Figure 5: Ericsson's value grade compared with the sector.

As the Swedish mobile gear provider moves aggressively in the private wireless networks space, the combined offering will create valuable new revenue streams for customers by supporting full 5G-enabled business services.

Therefore, it means that at the current EV to Sales ratio (both trailing and forward), the company is undervalued.

However, being realistic, Ericsson will not be completely immune to COVID-19 challenges.

In this case, the company had to boost up inventories driven by the need to increase the buffer stock of components and spare parts as a result of supply chain concerns. This translated into net operating assets and liabilities of negative $500 million in the quarter.

Still, taking into consideration the need for fast and reliable connectivity which enables mobility and work-from-anywhere, two key ingredients required for economies around the world to remain open, there will be continuous demand for the company's products and services.

Ericsson which has 112 commercial 5G contracts should be trading in the $14-15 levels. Therefore, current market volatility is an opportunity to buy.

