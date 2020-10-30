Despite this, the company has the potential to generate significant long-term shareholder rewards, its cash flow profile hasn't changed.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) dropped by double-digits over the past several days, as the company's latest dividend announcement was a 50% cut in the company's dividend. Since our most recent article on the company, we have been proven wrong, as we argued the company's dividend was clearly manageable.

However, it's worth highlighting here that the company's financials haven't changed. While we'll see the company's latest financials during their updated earnings in several days, it's important to highlight the company's potential.

Energy Transfer - InvestorPlace

Dividend Cut Announcement

The market had long priced in a potential dividend cut from Energy Transfer. Even post dividend cut, the company is offering a nearly 12% yield. Given the current yields offered on purported "secure" investments are just a few %, the pre-cut almost 25% dividend shows that investors expected a massive dividend cut.

However, it's worth paying closer attention to the fact that the company's dividend cut hasn't changed its cash flow. The company's dividend cut will save it $1.7 billion annualized, which, as we'll see throughout this portfolio, will significantly improve its cash flow profile. However, the timing of the announcement prior to Q3 earnings is still quite interesting.

Asset Base

Energy Transfer's asset base is focused on transferring oil and natural gas, the key parts of the U.S.'s energy composition around the world.

Energy Transfer Asset Base - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has an impressive and well-integrated asset base across the United States. The company connects to effectively every major energy play and most major demand centers in the United States. The company has a leading midstream infrastructure franchise in the U.S., and unrivaled financial performance.

The company recently underwent a significant portfolio of major capital projects to the tunes of billions annually. The company will be completing these soon, allowing its capital spending to decrease significantly. That'll enable the company to be FCF-positive in 2021, and the company will be exceptionally well-positioned to generate long-term cash.

We'd like to see the company make opportunistic acquisitions; however, it hasn't chosen to do so yet.

Cash-Flow Generation

Energy Transfer, overall, is focused on the path to cash-flow generation.

Energy Transfer Adjusted EBITDA - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company has a number of projects that were accomplished, with significant 2019 to 2020 drivers. The company's 2020E adjusted EBITDA breakout is expected to be from $10.2-10.5 billion, as it recently updated its guidance. In the most recent quarter, the company had a 52% DCF conversion ratio from adjusted EBITDA.

That points towards the company earning $5.4 billion in 2020 DCF. This is some substantial DCF from an incredibly difficult year for the company. More so, it highlights the company's ability to generate significant DCF going forward for the company.

Energy Transfer Capital Spending - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer, we'll assume, has $5.4 billion in annualized DCF. The company has cut its dividend obligations from $3.4 billion annualized to $1.7 billion annualized. The company's 2020E growth capital was originally expected to be ~$3.4 billion. That means that the company will officially be FCF-positive in 2021.

Going into 2021E, the company has significantly cut growth capital to $1.3 billion. In 2022E and 2023E, the company expects growth capital to be ~$600 million annualized. In 2021, the company will have $4.8 billion in FCF, in 2022, that'll become $4.8 billion, the same in 2023. In 2020, that'll be $0.3 billion. That's up from -$1.4 billion this year, all the way to $2.4 billion in 2022-2023.

The company continues to have a massive debt load, which we'll discuss, but it's now better positioned to maintain an investment grade credit rating and pay its debt.

Debt Position

Energy Transfer chose to continue its massive building spree through the mid-2014 collapse, and its long-term debt is now >$50 billion.

Energy Transfer Debt - Macro Trends

The company's market capitalization is just over $14 billion. That's down from nearly $34 billion before the COVID-19 related market capitalization collapse. As investors panic about the long-term potential of the oil markets and Energy Transfer's debt load, the company's market capitalization has dropped significantly.

The company's target with cutting its dividend is clearly to reduce its interest burden. The company's interest rate on its debt is roughly 4.5%. That means it's currently paying roughly $2.3 billion in annual interest, explaining most of the difference between EBITDA and DCF. Going into 2022, the company is expecting $4.8 billion in annual DCF.

If the company puts this amount towards paying down debt, each year will have $216 million in interest. More so, given the outsized contribution of debt to the company's enterprise value, this will allow the company's share price to improve dramatically. That ignores the extra punishment that the company has received due to its significant debt load.

Potential

Even ignoring debt, the company could achieve a much higher shareholder return by choosing to buy back shares. However, let's look at what it can do by buying back shares.

Year Energy Transfer DCF Energy Transfer Capital + Dividend Spending Energy Transfer Debt Paydown Energy Transfer Total Debt 2020 $5.4 billion $5.1 billion $0.3 billion $51.0 billion 2021 $5.4 billion $3.0 billion $2.4 billion $48.6 billion 2022 $5.5 billion $2.3 billion $3.2 billion $46.4 billion 2023 $5.6 billion $2.3 billion $3.3 billion $43.1 billion 2024 $5.8 billion $2.3 billion $3.5 billion $39.6 billion 2025 $6.0 billion $2.3 billion $3.7 billion $35.9 billion

The above graph highlights what the company could do over the coming 5 years in terms of debt paydown. We assumed no DCF growth from growth capital projects, but significant growth from debt paydowns and lower interest payments. At the same time, over this time period, the company would be able to pay down a massive $15.1 billion in debt.

Arguably, assuming the company were to maintain the same enterprise value, that could lead the company's share price to double in just 5 years. That's on top of a 12% annualized dividend, and also includes no DCF recovery post COVID-19. The strength of the company's raw cash flow and its ability to reward shareholders is abundantly clear here.

The world is filled with midstream companies overestimating shareholders' interest in a continued dividend during a downturn. Energy Transfer had the cut priced in, but still shareholders have punished the company. Despite this, however, the company remains an undervalued cash-flow giant.

Risk

Energy Transfer's highest risk continues to be its concentration in a single segment of the market, fossil fuels, or more especially oil and natural gas. While the company continues to face the risk of long-term downturns, which we agree is coming, the company for the coming decades will be a premier provider of U.S. natural gas and fuel, making it a valuable investment.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer recently surprised the market with its dividend cut announcement prior to its Q3 earnings, causing the company's share price to drop even further. However, despite this share price drop, the company remains a valuable long-term investment that's worth paying close attention to as an investor.

We recommend investing in Energy Transfer for the long run and expect it'll generate significant shareholder rewards for the 2020s. While the 2010s were the decade of tech, we see that as incredibly unlikely to continue into the 2020s at today's valuations. Rather the opposite could happen for energy investors, making the segment very enticing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.