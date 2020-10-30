The deal isn't very attractive in the light of other special-situations and M&A events that are going on.

I sold out of Tiffany but will make the case for a hold or even a buy.

I used to play competitive chess as a kid and I really hated the endgames. I thought it was really boring and tedious to mate someone with a few pieces lumbering around the nearly empty board. It could also be nerve-wracking because a wrong move, induced by a lapse of concentration, could turn a lock of a position into a stupid loss or draw.

The final stages of an M&A deal sometimes remind me of that.

I wrote a brief note yesterday about exiting Tiffany's (TIF) but need to expand on that. I don't think my sale was bad because at the time(yesterday), there wasn't confirmation of the deal by Tiffany and the terms weren't laid out. They are laid out now and I think it is a hold and in some circumstances a buy.

Before diving into the current situation I'll quickly go over some of the crazy backstories of this deal

I first looked at Tiffany on November 7, 2019 in There's Room For An Improved Tiffany's Bid. The gist of that piece:

This currently looks like an attractive spot to enter a small speculative position to me.

The bid was at $120 with the stock trading at $124.69. Ultimately the bid was taken to $135.

On March 18, 2020 I wrote this:

If Arnauld ever wanted to walk away from a deal it should be this one. I'm not sure walking away from a deal in THIS CRISIS would even hurt your long term reputation that much. I'm leaning towards thinking Arnauld will look through this crisis but I'm not nearly as confident about this merger as I feel towards the Allergan (AGN) deal for example.

and I wrongly figured the MAD's could give him an out at that time. I changed my mind about that later on.

On March 24, 2020:

Just a few days ago I wasn't too confident about the Tiffany's (TIF) and LVMH (LVMH) merger but since that time I've learned that the spread blew out because of personnel transition at Citadel (the positions of the M&A head were closed) and LVMH chief Arnauld desires to buy shares in the open market. This deal is definitely back on my favorites list.

On August 25 I wrote this Cross-Border Merger With An Expected Annualized Return Of 19.93%:

There are three concerns here, and why it is still trading at a huge discount to the bid. 1) The possibility that LVMH tries to get out of the deal 2) Possibility that LVMH leverages a credit event or sales decrease to leverage a renegotiation. 3) European Commission initiates a second-stage review which opens up the possibility of the parties walking away. A minor consideration is that anti-competitive authorities won't get a lot of political pressure to protect rich people against giant corporations abusing market position.

The next day the stock dropped 4% as a rumor of a deal break came out. I wrote this was an overreaction and added to my position.

I wrote another six public articles that can be found here. Sometimes I was wrong, sometimes right. I learned a lot from this rollercoaster of a deal. On September 9, 2020 LVMH officially backed out of the merger and I wrote a note including this:

I think it will be challenging to get out of it. The stock is down about 10% and that feels like a reasonable response. If I assume an average 83 days to close, 70% closing probability and a spread of 19.5% to the deal price I still get to an expected 18.8% annualized return. Expected meaning that it includes the odds the deal fails and I take a big loss. I'm not selling my position. I lean more towards adding. If I didn't have a position on I might consider taking a small position.

From that point on it continued to be quite a rollercoaster. As late as September 29 I wrote:

The merger still trades at about a 10.5% gross spread. I don't think the likelihood of LVMH getting away from this deal is very high. Their claims have a high "let's throw spaghetti at the wall" element to them. The whole letter sage is only becoming more embarrassing and likely counterproductive. There's a chance there could be a small discount but I'd think Arnauld is under a lot of pressure, especially if he doesn't want to pay out another dividend in December or go through a potentially embarrassing trial process. Consequently, I still think this is a very attractive M&A situation.

So where are we now? The deal has been renegotiated to $131.50 and a December dividend that should be another $0.58.

I can't see the merger fail anymore. Here's a direct quote from the DEFA14A with a Q&A:

The revised Merger Agreement eliminates potential conditionality associated with the transaction. However, there remains a risk the transaction will not close. For example, Tiffany’s shareholders could choose to vote down the transaction.

Only option is basically Tiffany's shareholders voting it down. Tiffany shareholders are not going to vote the transaction down. Here are some of the concentrated shareholders:

Tiffany's is now widely held by arbs and hedge funds. They want the deal closed and move on.

The deal can't close before January 7, 2021.

The dividend will be paid in December ($0.54). I pay tax on that, it's something to keep in mind because it is a significant part of the return from here.

Here are the assumptions I'm using:

Name acquirer Name target Target ticker Acquirer ticker gross spread expected annualized return Days remaining until close estimated closing probability Break price Cash bid Value in equity announcement date LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored ADR Tiffany & Co. TIF LVMUY 0.90% 4.80% 70 100.00% 60.00 131.5 10-27-2019

I don't think a 4.8% annualized return is very attractive. But I didn't carefully enough consider that this is a lock. I can't see how it would fail from here. I'm afraid to use hyperbole but basically, this is a 3-month treasury bill. These are yielding nothing. And here is this beautiful situation where you potentially pick up a 4.9% annualized return. I don't see the risk to explain the spread.

I don't like to be invested here in so far that I'm usually able to find more attractive ways to deploy capital. But if I have capital freed up or go into a more defensive stance I can see myself definitely going back in here to take advantage of this spread.

